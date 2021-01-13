×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

12 Velcro Shoes for Adults That Are Actually Stylish

By Allie Fasanella
Allie Fasanella

Allie Fasanella

More Stories By Allie

View All
Veja V-Lock Sneaker
CREDIT: Courtesy of Matches Fashion

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Velcro shoes eliminate the need to fuss with laces, but they also offer a fun throwback look reminiscent of styles you’d see in the ’80s and ’90s. No longer only confined to orthopedic-looking versions designed for people with mobility issues, the category has become trendy in recent years. It’s been spotted everywhere from the runway to city streets and on the feet of celebrities like Katie Holmes, Selena Gomez and more.

With that in mind, we rounded up some of our favorite velcro styles for men and women from popular brands like Veja, Vans and New Balance. For those willing to splurge, we also included some higher-end models from labels like Raf Simons, Acne Studios and Isabel Marant.

Keep reading to shop our picks.

Watch on FN

Cute Velcro Shoes for Women:

Puma Basket Platform Big Strap Sneaker

Worn on multiple occasions by Selena Gomez, this ’90s-inspired Puma sneaker features a premium leather upper and an oversized velcro fastening. It’s available in three colors to choose from.

puma basket velcro sneakers
CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon
Buy: Puma Basket Platform Sneaker $55-$90
buy it

Vans Kyle Pro 2 Sneaker

A laceless take on Vans’ Kyle pro sneaker, this single strap velcro version features signature branding and an UltraCush HD sock liner for a soft in-shoe feel and ample cushioning.

Vans Kyle Pro 2 Sneaker
CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos
Buy: Vans Kyle Pro 2 Sneaker $80
Buy it

Acne Studios Perey Sneaker

This Katie Holmes-favorite includes a clean white leather upper with two velcro straps and the label’s abstract face motif logo on the sole. Crafted in Italy, the retro-inspired silhouette also features a breathable mesh lining and chunky ivory midsoles.

Acne Studios Perey Sneaker
CREDIT: Courtesy of Matches Fashion
Buy: Acne Studios Perey Sneaker $380
Buy it

Isabel Marant Beth Grip Strap Sneaker

Isabel Marant’s Beth Grip Strap sneaker boasts a luxe calfskin leather upper with perforations along the sides, contrasting suede toe caps and a playful zigzag trim.

isabel marant beth strap sneaker
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom
Buy: Isabel Marant Beth Grip Strap Sneaker $385
Buy it

Propét TravelActiv Mary Jane

Comfort-driven brand Propét adds velcro to this athletic-inspired Mary Jane, featuring a stretchy mesh upper, flexible EVA footbed for added support and lightweight TravelTek EVA outsoles for traction.

Propet TravelActiv Mary Jane
CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos
Buy: Propét TravelActiv Mary Jane $65
Buy it

Sorel Kinetic Sneaker

These sporty sneakers from Sorel boast sleek overlapping straps that fasten on the lateral side, shock-absorbing EVA midsoles and molded rubber outsoles with a chunky scalloped sole design. They’re offered in over five colorways to consider.

Sorel Kinetic Sneaker
CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos
Buy: Sorel Kinetic Sneaker $140
Buy it

Stylish Velcro Shoes for Men:

Propét TravelFit Strap Walking Shoe

A mesh upper and interior make Propét’s TravelFit walker exceptionally breathable and moisture-wicking. An extra deep, cushioned footbed promotes comfort during long journeys, while the lightweight outsoles are made to deliver increased traction and stability.

Propét TravelFit Strap Walking Shoe
CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon
Buy: Propét TravelFit Strap Walking… $75-$123
buy it

New Balance Numeric AM210 Sneaker

Featuring a triple-strap design, this sleek black and white pair from New Balance features the brand’s Fresh Foam cushioned footbed and N-durance rubber outsoles for superior grip and durability.

New Balance Numeric AM210 Sneaker
CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos
Buy: New Balance Numeric AM210 Sneaker $65
Buy it

Drew Rocket V Sneaker

Another understated look, this style is built for support with every step. It’s crafted with a mesh and leather lining for a soft feel and odor control. What’s more, it offers arch support, a rocker system and a stabilizing steel shank within the midsole.

Drew Rocket V Sneaker
CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos
Buy: Drew Rocket V Sneaker $160
Buy it

Veja V-Lock Sneaker

Veja’s V-Lock white leather low-top delivers a clean, minimalist look with khaki green suede details and three simple straps. Plus, its organic cotton-blend lining should allow feet to breathe.

Veja V-Lock Sneaker
CREDIT: Courtesy of Matches Fashion
Buy: Veja V-Lock Sneaker $155
Buy it

Raf Simons Antei Running Shoe

Raf Simons Antei Running Shoe
CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue
Buy: Raf Simons Antei Running Shoe $390
Buy it

Lacoste Misano Strap Sneaker

Also available in navy, Lacoste’s Misano Strap sneaker boasts pops of color and gold logo details throughout.

Lacoste Misano Strap Sneaker
CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos
Buy: Lacoste Misano Strap Sneaker $110 $77
Buy it
Women Dancing on Mountain Summit to Sponsored By Deckers

From Responsibility, Comes Opportunity

With a rich history of corporate responsibility, Deckers Brands embraces a holistic approach to doing the right thing.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad