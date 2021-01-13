12 Velcro Shoes for Adults That Are Actually Stylish

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Velcro shoes eliminate the need to fuss with laces, but they also offer a fun throwback look reminiscent of styles you’d see in the ’80s and ’90s. No longer only confined to orthopedic-looking versions designed for people with mobility issues, the category has become trendy in recent years. It’s been spotted everywhere from the runway to city streets and on the feet of celebrities like Katie Holmes, Selena Gomez and more.

With that in mind, we rounded up some of our favorite velcro styles for men and women from popular brands like Veja, Vans and New Balance. For those willing to splurge, we also included some higher-end models from labels like Raf Simons, Acne Studios and Isabel Marant.

Keep reading to shop our picks.

Cute Velcro Shoes for Women:

Puma Basket Platform Big Strap Sneaker

Worn on multiple occasions by Selena Gomez, this ’90s-inspired Puma sneaker features a premium leather upper and an oversized velcro fastening. It’s available in three colors to choose from.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

Vans Kyle Pro 2 Sneaker

A laceless take on Vans’ Kyle pro sneaker, this single strap velcro version features signature branding and an UltraCush HD sock liner for a soft in-shoe feel and ample cushioning.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

Acne Studios Perey Sneaker

This Katie Holmes-favorite includes a clean white leather upper with two velcro straps and the label’s abstract face motif logo on the sole. Crafted in Italy, the retro-inspired silhouette also features a breathable mesh lining and chunky ivory midsoles.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Matches Fashion

Isabel Marant Beth Grip Strap Sneaker

Isabel Marant’s Beth Grip Strap sneaker boasts a luxe calfskin leather upper with perforations along the sides, contrasting suede toe caps and a playful zigzag trim.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

Propét TravelActiv Mary Jane

Comfort-driven brand Propét adds velcro to this athletic-inspired Mary Jane, featuring a stretchy mesh upper, flexible EVA footbed for added support and lightweight TravelTek EVA outsoles for traction.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

Sorel Kinetic Sneaker

These sporty sneakers from Sorel boast sleek overlapping straps that fasten on the lateral side, shock-absorbing EVA midsoles and molded rubber outsoles with a chunky scalloped sole design. They’re offered in over five colorways to consider.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

Stylish Velcro Shoes for Men:

Propét TravelFit Strap Walking Shoe

A mesh upper and interior make Propét’s TravelFit walker exceptionally breathable and moisture-wicking. An extra deep, cushioned footbed promotes comfort during long journeys, while the lightweight outsoles are made to deliver increased traction and stability.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

New Balance Numeric AM210 Sneaker

Featuring a triple-strap design, this sleek black and white pair from New Balance features the brand’s Fresh Foam cushioned footbed and N-durance rubber outsoles for superior grip and durability.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

Drew Rocket V Sneaker

Another understated look, this style is built for support with every step. It’s crafted with a mesh and leather lining for a soft feel and odor control. What’s more, it offers arch support, a rocker system and a stabilizing steel shank within the midsole.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

Veja V-Lock Sneaker

Veja’s V-Lock white leather low-top delivers a clean, minimalist look with khaki green suede details and three simple straps. Plus, its organic cotton-blend lining should allow feet to breathe.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Matches Fashion

Raf Simons Antei Running Shoe

CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue

Lacoste Misano Strap Sneaker

Also available in navy, Lacoste’s Misano Strap sneaker boasts pops of color and gold logo details throughout.