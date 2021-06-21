Shop Under Armour Shoes and Apparel Starting at $17 for Amazon Prime Day

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s time to talk about workout clothes. You’ll want to add discounted items from Under Armour to your Amazon shopping carts ASAP, as the Prime Day deals are too good to pass up right now.

A huge selection of men’s Under Armour gear is currently 44% off on Amazon.com. Marked down styles include running shoes, compression tights, tees, joggers and more that are all functional, sleek and stylish.

And there’s no need to spend hours sifting through discount pages or even resort to asking Alexa what the best deals are. For your convenience, we’ve rounded up our favorite Under Armour pieces to snag on sale during Amazon Prime Day’s huge two-day event.

Happy shopping.

Under Armour Men’s Tech 2.0 Short-Sleeve T-Shirt

Under Armour Men’s Tech 2.0 Short-Sleeve T-Shirt is made to be soft, moisture-wicking and quick-drying. On top of all that, it features anti-odor technology to keep you smelling fresh post-workout.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

Under Armour Men’s Tech Tank 2.0

Enter: The breathable tank version of the T-shirt. You can count on Under Armour’s Tech Tank 2.0 to keep you cool and sweat-free on a hike or run on the hottest days of the year.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

Under Armour Men’s Sportstyle Tricot Joggers

You’re going to live in these durable knit sweats. You can throw on the Sportstyle Tricot Joggers for a gym session, and then snuggle up in them at home after a wash.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

Under Armour Men’s HeatGear Compression Shorts

Under Armour’s HeatGear Compression Shorts are made with a lightweight HeatGear fabric that keeps everything in place, while showing off your fit physique. Rock ’em solo now or as an undergarment in the cooler months — not to mention, they feature a handy pocket to store your iPhone.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon



Under Armour Men’s HeatGear 3/4 Leggings

Under Armour HeatGear 3/4 Leggings are pretty much the winter version of the above shorts, but you might as well snag a pair now while they’re discounted.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon



Under Armour Men’s Raid 2.0 Graphic Shorts

We did the math, and are convinced that Under Armour Men’s Raid 2.0 Graphic Shorts will pay for themselves with all the wear they’ll get. Complete with the brand’s signature fast-drying tech, the airy, streamlined shorts are perfect to wear while training or playing a casual game of basketball.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon



Under Armour Men’s Tech 2.0 1/2 Zip-Up T-Shirt

Consider the Men’s Tech 2.0 1/2 Zip-Up T-Shirt your new summer zip-up, thanks to its light-as-a-feather construction.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

Under Armour Charged Pursuit 2 Running Shoe

Ideal to wear during runs or everyday outings, Under Armour’s Charged Pursuit 2 includes an EVA sockliner for step-in comfort in any scenario. The charged cushioning midsole helps protect against impact and is built to provide durability for miles.