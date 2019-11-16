11 Best Ugg Styles for Men to Shop Now

There’s a natural fashion movement taking place today and Ugg footwear is ready with a wardrobe of looks in its signature sheepskin to those designed with plush wool linings.

Wool is temperature regulating and can absorb moisture vapor, then allow it to evaporate, keeping feet cool when it’s hot and warm when it’s cold. By absorbing moisture, it helps inhibit the growth of bacteria that can cause odors.

Now that you’ve been introduced to the inherent features and benefits of wool, the style side of the story comes into play. Ugg has tapped the luxe material for a range of styles from classic scuff slippers at $90, to rugged outdoor boots at $200.

Here, FN has rounded up a range of styles that will take you through the seasons.

Ugg Hendren TL

Get ready for a day in the country with this waterproof leather pull-on style set on a rugged lug sole. A hidden side zipper makes them easy to slip on and off.

Ugg Dex Lace Slip-On

A classic boat shoe is winterized for a cold weather voyage with cozy wool lining and white wedge outsoles to keep feet off the cold boat decks.

Ugg Zetik Waterproof Boot

This outdoor style with beefy lug outsole can tackle snow covered city streets to a light hike in the park. Its seam-sealed construction is guaranteed to keep moisture out.

Ugg Kenton

Step into this slipper-inspired style with a durable indoor-outdoor sole that features a collapsible back allowing you to step in and out with ease.

Ugg Chester Moccasin

A classic driving moc with treaded rubber outsole can accommodate a cozy wool or leather-lined insole, for versatility and comfort.

Ugg Neumel Chukka Boot

For a seasonless look, this chukka works with a pair of jeans for casual wear, or can be dressed up by pairing them with corduroy trousers.

Ugg Tasman

There’s nothing more welcoming on a cold day than stepping into a pair of classic clogs whether sitting fireside at home or making a quick coffee run.

Ugg Miwo Trainer High Sierra

This athletic-inspired style is designed with a proprietary enerG comfort system with built-in arch support and layer of open-cell foam for breathability. For a touch of warmth, there’s sheepskin trim at the tongue and collar.

Ugg Classic Mini Bomber

An Ugg classic boot is updated in a rugged bomber leather for a vintage look, then picks up a lightweight outsole with lug design for a modern comfort touch.

Ugg Scuff Wool

Slipper aficionados will enjoy stepping into this iconic silhouette, this version made all the cozier when lined with wool.

Ugg Olivert

Get ready to head for the great outdoors in this speed laced boot with moisture-wicking Polartec PowerGrid fleece lining to regulate warmth and heat reflecting insole with 200 gram Thinsulate for added warmth. Add a Treadlite sole with non-marking Spider rubber pods and you’re ready for any adventure.

