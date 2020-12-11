20 Cute and Cozy Women’s Ugg Boots to Help You Survive Winter

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through the links included on our site, FN may earn a commission.

Hollywood stars made Ugg’s classic boots a hit in the early 2000s. Even talk show host Oprah Winfrey incorporated them on her famous “Favorite Things” list and gifted 350 pairs to her studio audience during her talk show, which catapulted the California-based brand to even greater success. Today, the label is still a top-selling brand.

While Ugg became known for its basic shearling-lined styles, the brand has since evolved its offerings to include a range of boot silhouettes, from snow-ready options to chic leather ankle looks.

To help you prep for winter, we rounded up our favorite Ugg boots for women that are perfect for braving the elements in style. Plus, many can be worn year-round.

Ugg Adirondack III Snow Boot



The mother of snow boots: the Ugg Adirondack. It’s made specifically on a women’s last to provide the perfect fit, and, it’s waterproof. There’s also a spider rubber outsole to prevent slipping and a seven-inch shaft height to prevent snow from entering your shoe.

Ugg Classic Mini Fluff Boot

The perfect off-duty shoe, this cute classic features a sheepskin lining and a fixed cuffed collar.

Ugg McKay Boot

This Western-inspired look offers both fashion and function. Thanks to the brand’s new Treadlite technology, the outsole provides increased traction, durability cushioning and flexibility to support your every step. Plus, the material has been pre-treated to be water- and stain-resistant.

Koola Short Boot by Koolaburra by Ugg

For an affordable option, pick up a pair of the classic short boot by Ugg’s sister brand Koolaburra. The cozy style offers a soft suede upper with a combination of sheepskin and faux fur.

Ugg Quilted Mini Rainbow Boot

Stand out from the crowd with this quilted boot, which is detailed with colorful, screen-printed branding on the pull-tab.

Ugg Bandara Ankle Boot

Looking for a year-round boot? Offered in three colors, this suede ankle bootie is a wardrobe essential.

Ugg Quincy Boot

Offering ample warmth in a non-bulky silhouette, the Quincy offers sleek appeal and versatility as you can wear the shaft up or folded over.

Ugg Bailey Bow II Boot

This plush bow-embellished style is available in 10 colors to choose from, including multiple shades of pink and blue.

Ugg Tahoe Waterproof Boot

Ideal for the mountains or city streets, this edgy boot is sure to keep you warm and dry. It features a waterproof leather and nylon construction, plus faux fur accents on the collar for extra coziness. A front zip closure helps keeps the elements out, while a wraparound buckle detail offers intrigue and allows for easy adjustments.

Ugg Valory Bootie

Rain or shine, the Valory bootie is a must-have for the woman who’s on the go but is still looking for an on-trend look. Complete with a wedge and saw-tooth outsole, this shoe is made of waterproof suede.

Ugg Neumel Boot

These simple suede lace-up ankle boots will go with just about any casual look in your closet.