20 Cute and Cozy Women’s Ugg Boots to Help You Survive Winter

By Nikara Johns
ugg, Give the Gift of UGG’ Holiday 2019 campaign, ziggy marley
CREDIT: Courtesy

Hollywood stars made Ugg’s classic boots a hit in the early 2000s. Even talk show host Oprah Winfrey incorporated them on her famous “Favorite Things” list and gifted 350 pairs to her studio audience during her talk show, which catapulted the California-based brand to even greater success. Today, the label is still a top-selling brand.

While Ugg became known for its basic shearling-lined styles, the brand has since evolved its offerings to include a range of boot silhouettes, from snow-ready options to chic leather ankle looks.

To help you prep for winter, we rounded up our favorite Ugg boots for women that are perfect for braving the elements in style. Plus, many can be worn year-round.

Ugg Adirondack III Snow Boot

The mother of snow boots: the Ugg Adirondack. It’s made specifically on a women’s last to provide the perfect fit, and, it’s waterproof. There’s also a spider rubber outsole to prevent slipping and a seven-inch shaft height to prevent snow from entering your shoe.

ugg-adirondck-3-snow
CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon
Buy: Ugg Adirondack III Snow Boot $250
Ugg Classic Mini Fluff Boot

The perfect off-duty shoe, this cute classic features a sheepskin lining and a fixed cuffed collar.

ugg-fluff-mini
CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon
Buy: Ugg Classic Mini Fluff Boot $180
Ugg McKay Boot

This Western-inspired look offers both fashion and function. Thanks to the brand’s new Treadlite technology, the outsole provides increased traction, durability cushioning and flexibility to support your every step. Plus, the material has been pre-treated to be water- and stain-resistant.

Ugg McKay Boot
CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos
Buy: Ugg McKay Boot $150
Koola Short Boot by Koolaburra by Ugg

For an affordable option, pick up a pair of the classic short boot by Ugg’s sister brand Koolaburra. The cozy style offers a soft suede upper with a combination of sheepskin and faux fur.

 

koolaburra-by-ugg-koola-short-boot
CREDIT: Amazon
Buy: Koola Short Boot by Koolaburra by… $59-$80
Ugg Quilted Mini Rainbow Boot

Stand out from the crowd with this quilted boot, which is detailed with colorful, screen-printed branding on the pull-tab.

Ugg Fluff boot
CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos
Buy: Ugg Fluff Mini Quilted Boot $170 $128
Ugg Bandara Ankle Boot

Looking for a year-round boot? Offered in three colors, this suede ankle bootie is a wardrobe essential.

 

Ugg Bandara Ankle Boot
CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon
Buy: Ugg Bandara Ankle Boot $75-$150
Ugg Quincy Boot

Offering ample warmth in a non-bulky silhouette, the Quincy offers sleek appeal and versatility as you can wear the shaft up or folded over.

Ugg Quincy Boot
CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon
Buy: Ugg Quincy Boot $170
Ugg Bailey Bow II Boot

This plush bow-embellished style is available in 10 colors to choose from, including multiple shades of pink and blue.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos
Buy: Ugg Bailey Bow II Boot $200
Ugg Tahoe Waterproof Boot

Ideal for the mountains or city streets, this edgy boot is sure to keep you warm and dry. It features a waterproof leather and nylon construction, plus faux fur accents on the collar for extra coziness. A front zip closure helps keeps the elements out, while a wraparound buckle detail offers intrigue and allows for easy adjustments.

ugg-tahoe
CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos
Buy: Ugg Tahoe Boot $250 $175
Ugg Valory Bootie

Rain or shine, the Valory bootie is a must-have for the woman who’s on the go but is still looking for an on-trend look. Complete with a wedge and saw-tooth outsole, this shoe is made of waterproof suede.

ugg-wedge
CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos
Buy: Ugg Valory Ankle Boot $225 $157
Ugg Neumel Boot

These simple suede lace-up ankle boots will go with just about any casual look in your closet.

 

Ugg Neumel Boot
CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon
Buy: Ugg Neumel Boot $140
UGG Classic Clear Mini Ankle Boot

Available in six colors, including a few bold hues, this bootie is warm on the inside with a waterproof exterior, making it perfect for rainy days.

UGG Classic Clear Mini Ankle Boot
CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

Koolaburra by Ugg Victoria Boot

Another Koolaburra pick, this tall style is designed with whimsical bows on the lateral side.

Koolaburra by Ugg Victoria
CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon
Buy: Koolaburra by Ugg Victoria Boot $100
Ugg Emerie Boot

Ugg’s tall Emerie boot provides plenty of coverage and features a touch of fringe for a cute, boho-inspired look.

Ugg Emerie Boot
CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon
Buy: Ugg Emerie Boot $105 was ($150)
Ugg Classic Solene Mini Boot

This style is like your favorite cozy knit sweater in boot form. You can wear the soft shaft, which features an adjustable buckle and side vent, up or cuffed down.

Ugg Classic Solene Mini Boot
CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon
Buy: Ugg Classic Solene Mini Boot $150
Ugg Classic Femme Mini Boot

Available in five colors, the Femme Mini boasts a 2-inch concealed wedge for a subtle boost of height.

 

UGG Women's Classic Femme Mini Boot
CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon
Buy: Ugg Classic Femme Mini Boot $128-$170
Ugg Noe Combat Boot

Looking to add some edge to your wardrobe? These sturdy black leather combat boots designed with sleek buckled vamp straps should fit the bill.

ugg noe combat boot
CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos
Buy: Ugg Noe Combat Boot $160
Ugg Bodie Boot

Featuring a cuffable sheepskin collar and suede buckle strap, Ugg’s Bodie boot will keep the elements out.

Ugg Bodie Boot
CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon
Buy: Ugg Bodie Boot $144-$195
Ugg Classic Weather Short Boot

Designed to take on inclement weather, these are equipped with a waterproof leather upper, seam-sealed construction, and white spider rubber outsoles for enhanced traction in wet and icy conditions.

Ugg Classic Weather Short Boot
CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos
Buy: Ugg Classic Weather Short Boot $200
Ugg Elings Boot

Another waterproof leather style, Ugg’s weather-ready Elings boot is done with fluffy cuffs, functional buckle straps, and low block heels.

ugg elings boot
CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos
Buy: Ugg Elings Boot $190
