Best Training Shoes You Can Buy for $100 or Less

Some of the best cross-training shoes on the market today won’t cost you a lot of money. In fact, you can buy a pair of the best cross-training shoes leading brands have to offer for $100 or less.

Brands that offer the best cross-training shoes in the industry, which are equipped with leading tech and everything else you need to get a solid workout in while you’re in the gym, include Reebok, Nike, Converse, New Balance, Puma, Adidas and several others. And regardless of the workout, whether you’re doing heavy weightlifting or high-intensity interval training, there’s something out there for you.

Below, consider choosing one of these cross-training shoes on the market today to work out in.

Best Shoes for CrossFit

Reebok Speed TR

This look is stability-focused, designed to keep your feet solid on the ground in order to exert power. Also, its flex grooves on the outsole allow for flexibility and all-surface traction.

Reebok Speed TR. CREDIT: Courtesy of Reebok

Reebok NanoFlex TR

The Reebok NanoFlex TR is built with the most intense training sessions in mind, complete with durable mesh uppers that are also breathable and flex grooves in the rubber outsole for flexibility.

Reebok NanoFlex TR. CREDIT: Courtesy of Reebok

New Balance Minimus 20v7

Although primarily a running and lifestyle brand, the Boston-based company has one of the best cross-training shoes out now in the New Balance Minimus 20v7. The look is ideal for the person who does it all in the gym with its grippy Vibram outsoles, knit uppers and lightweight Revlite midsole cushioning.

New Balance Minimus 20v7. CREDIT: Courtesy of New Balance

Best Shoes for HIIT and Cross-Training

Nike SuperRep Go

The Swoosh is another brand that offers some of today’s best cross-training shoes, and the Nike SuperRep Go is one of the newer ones it has delivered. The look, made for circuit-based fitness classes or working out at home, is a flexible and supportive style with plush foam cushioning.

Nike SuperRep Go. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

Reebok HIIT

If you’re searching for the best cross-training shoes specific to high intensity interval training, the Reebok HIIT may be for you. If jump squats and burpees are part of your routine, this shoe should be considered given its support during varied movements, flexible outsole for grip on slippery gym floor surfaces, breathable mesh upper and plush collar.

Reebok HIIT. CREDIT: Courtesy of Reebok

New Balance FuelCell Trainer

The New Balance FuelCell Trainer was created for wearer’s to be able to perform on any surface, whether its a gym floor, turf or concrete. It features the brand’s stable FuelCell foam midsoles, durable yet flexible outsoles, bootie construction uppers and proprietary Ariaprene tongues to keep the foot locked in.

New Balance FuelCell Trainer. CREDIT: Courtesy of New Balance

Under Armour UA Hovr Rise 2

If your workouts include burpees, ladder drills, box jumps and other explosive movements, the Under Armour UA Hovr Rise 2 may be for you. The most notable trait is its energy-returning UA Hovr cushioning.

Under Armour UA Hovr Rise 2. CREDIT: Courtesy of Under Armour

Puma Lqdcell Extol Old Circuits

When searching for the best cross-training shoes on the market less than $100 today, the Puma Lqdcell Extol Old Circuits should be considered. The sneaker is built with mesh uppers with synthetic leather overlays, Lqdcell midsole cushioning and reflective hits on its heel, back quarter and tongue.

CREDIT: Courtesy

Under Armour UA Hovr Rise

Some of the best cross-training shoes come from the Baltimore-based athletic brand and one of the newer looks to hit the market is the Under Armour UA Hovr Rise. The sneaker features the company’s energy-returning UA Hovr cushioning technology, lightweight and abrasion-resistant mesh uppers and durable rubber outsoles.

CREDIT: Courtesy

Mizuno TC-02

The Mizuno TC-02 trainer is built with two-layered mesh uppers with the brand’s Hotmelt panels made to offer added durability. Also, the shoe features Mizuno COB midsoles and durable rubber outsoles with diamond tread for better ground contact.

Mizuno TC-02. CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

Puma Lqdcell Hydra

This Puma Lqdcell Hydra is the first training sneaker from the brand to feature full-length Lqdcell cushioning, which was designed to promote stability. It also features EVA and rubber that wraps up the lateral side of the shoe for added stability.

Puma Lqdcell Hydra. CREDIT: Courtesy of Puma

Reebok JJ 4

An athlete as tough as NFL star J.J Watt needs to lace up the best cross-training shoes on the market, and the Reebok JJ 4 is a top-tier look available now. The Reebok JJ 4 is built with the brand’s Flexweave material on the upper for targeted support and rubber outsoles with reliable traction to keep feet firmly planted on the ground.

Reebok JJ4. CREDIT: Courtesy of Reebok

Puma Cell Pharos Neon

The Puma Cell Pharos Neon is a stylish new training sneaker from the German athletic powerhouse. It features the brand’s stable Cell cushioning in the heel and uppers that use both suede and breathable knit.

CREDIT: Courtesy

Nike Air Monarch 4

The Nike Air Monarch 4 is not just an ironically cool sneaker. It actually has performance features made for working out such as a Phylon midsole paired with full-length Air cushioning, keeping the shoe light and plush underfoot.

CREDIT: Courtesy

New Balance 608v5

The New Balance 608v5 is another “dad shoe” to make the list, a comfort-focused look featuring enhanced Abzorb heel pad cushioning and outsole flex grooves for flexibility.

New Balance 608v5. CREDIT: Courtesy of New Balance

Reebok Mega Flexagon

The Reebok Mega Flexagon comes equipped with breathable and lightweight open mesh uppers, responsive FuelFoam cushioning and EVA outsoles.

Reebok Mega Flexagon. CREDIT: Courtesy of Reebok

Under Armour UA Charged Commit 2

Another one of the best cross-training shoes for less than $100 from the Baltimore-based brand is the Under Armour UA Charged Commit 2. This style is made with leather on the top of the wearer’s foot for stability, flex grooves on the outsoles for increase movement and the brand’s acclaimed Charged Cushioning for impact absorption.

Under Armour UA Charged Commit 2. CREDIT: Courtesy of Under Armour

Nike Renew Retaliation TR

Made for people who incorporate lots of running in their high-intensity workouts, the Nike Renew Retaliation TR is executed with abrasion-resistant mesh on the upper and resilient and stable Renew cushioning in the midsole.

Nike Renew Retaliation TR. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

New Balance Trnr

The New Balance Trnr is made with multi-directional traction and responsive and plush DynaSoft midsoles, making them a good choice for people who do different types of workouts on various surfaces.

New Balance Trnr. CREDIT: Courtesy of New Balance

Reebok Flexagon Force 3

This Reebok training shoe was made with freedom of movement in the gym in mind, featuring the brand’s responsive FuelFoam cushioning and flex grooves in the outsoles for full range of motion.

Reebok Flexagon Force 3. CREDIT: Courtesy of Reebok

Skechers Performance Go Train Venom

One of the more inexpensive cross-training sneakers on the list is the Skechers Performance Go Train Venom, which features flat-knit mesh and synthetic uppers, reinforcement at the toe for durability and lightweight and responsive Ultra Go cushioned midsoles.

Skechers Performance Go Train Venom. CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

Best Shoes for Weightlifting

Adidas Powerlift 4

Lifters aren’t necessarily the best cross-training shoes, but they are a necessity for people looking to put on some size. And if you’re looking for a lifting shoe that won’t break the bank, the Adidas Powerlift 4 may be the one for you. The shoe is lightweight, built to keep your foot locked in place and features a durable Adiwear outsole.

Adidas Powerlift 4. CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

Converse Chuck Taylor All Star

The iconic Converse Chuck Taylor All Star, a former basketball shoe turned lifestyle look, isn’t necessarily built for the gym, but it is still one of the best cross-training shoes available today. Since cushioning has an adverse impact on heavy lifts, bodybuilders often lace up a pair of these.

Converse Chuck Taylor All Star. CREDIT: Converse

Nike Air Max Alpha TR 3

Made with keeping you comfortable ands stabile while lifting in mind, the Nike Air Max Alpha TR 3 comes equipped with wide straps and lateral support to keep the wearer’s foot contained. Also, its high-abrasion mesh uppers with tough overlays allow for some extra abuse during workouts.

Nike Air Max Alpha TR 3. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

Reebok Advanced Trainer

Although one of the less expensive shoes from Reebok, the Advanced Trainer still has what it takes for your workout, whether its a boot-camp class of you’re lifting heavy. The look comes equipped with breathable mesh uppers and responsive midsoles that also absorb shock.