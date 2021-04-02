10 Toe Socks That Feel Natural on Your Feet

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

While toe socks are an acquired taste — after all, having your toes separated can feel odd when you aren’t used to it — those who do love them can appreciate their benefits. When your toes are separated and properly aligned, your weight is distributed evenly, which lets your foot move more freely for enhanced comfort and stability.

These socks can help also prevent chafing between the toes since each one is individually wrapped, making them a great choice for runners and other athletes, particularly if they’re made with moisture-wicking materials. There are even non-slip options that are ideal for doing yoga as well as keeping seniors and little ones sure-footed.

If you prefer to wear them more casually, though, there are also a range of soft and cozy options on the market that can work with everything from loafers to sneakers. Moreover, they come in a variety of length options, from low cut to calf-high silhouettes, as well as in fun prints.

Here, for shopping made easier, we’ve rounded up an assortment of great styles for women to suit every need or preference. With every budget in mind, we selected pairs that come in value packs and a luxury option, too, for those willing to splurge on a trendy name brand. Read on to shop our curated picks and choose your favorite.

Injinji Trail Midweight Mini-Crew Socks Engineered with trail running and hiking in mind, Injinji’s Trail Midweight Mini-Crew Socks feature a patented five-toe design and protective midweight cushioning underfoot that can handle uneven terrain. The style is made from a CoolMax fabric blend that’s moisture-wicking and includes breathable mesh at the top of the foot and a double elastic cuff to keep dirt and debris out. CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon Buy: Injinji Trail Midweight Mini-Crew… $16 buy it

ToeSox Rhinestone Full-Toe Grip Socks A patented non-slip sole makes ToeSox’ Rhinestone Grip Socks ideal for doing yoga or barre class. The low-cut pair adorned with rhinestone embellishments also has an arch band that provides light pressure for support and a heel tab that protects the Achilles tendon. They’re also soft, breathable and sweat-wicking thanks to a cotton-polyester blend with added spandex. CREDIT: Courtesy of Bergdorf Goodman Buy: ToeSox Rhinestone Full-Toe Grip Socks $18 Buy it

Balenciaga Logo Toe Socks

For a high-fashion choice, you can’t go wrong with Balenciaga’s Logo Toe Socks. Available in black, white and a vibrant shade of pink, the calf-high style features ribbed knit cuffs and “Balenciaga” embroidered in white near the toe area. For breathable warmth, the pair is made with a blend of cotton, nylon and acrylic.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Ssense

Shein Colorful Toe Socks

If you’re looking for a budget-friendly option, look no further than this five-pack of Shein Colorful Toe Socks. Coming in an array of playful colorblock designs, each pair is ribbed and featured multicolored toes. The ankle-length styles are crafted from soft, breathable cotton and have stay-up cuffs.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Shein

Buy: Shein Colorful Toe Socks $8 Buy it

Zakasa No-Show Ankle Toe Socks

Zakasa’s No-Show Ankle Toe Socks are available in a variety of color combinations and packs of three or six. Perfect for wearing with boat shoes and other low-cut silhouettes, the cotton-rich styles also have a non-skid silicone grip pattern on the soles to prevent slipping.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

Fun Toes Ankle Toe Socks

Coming in a pack with six pairs and multiple colorway options, these Fun Toes Ankle Socks should fit women’s shoe sizes four to 10. They’re also rich in cotton but capable of wicking sweat away from the skin to keep you dry, too.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

Meaiguo Low Cut Toe Socks

Not only do these feature a five-toe design, but Meaiguo’s Low Cut Toe Socks also have a non-slip heel tab to keep them comfortably in place and a stabilizing arch support band for increased comfort. They’re made of cotton with polyester and spandex fibers for added stretch and moisture-wicking properties.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

Fasot Toe Crew Socks

A fan of bold colors and prints? Fasot’s Toe Crew Socks effortlessly combines comfort and style with loud stripes and a quality cotton fabric blend. The six-pack includes socks that are designed to fit women’s shoe sizes between six and 9.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

Pangda No-Show Toe Socks

Another no-show option, Pangda’s Toe Socks deliver a minimalist design that almost looks and feels like a second skin. Coming in nude, black or white, they’re super thin, stretchy and should be breathable.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

1. Injinji Lightweight Toe Socks The socks are made with the brand's proprietary Coolmax Xtralife fiber, which wicks away sweat. The mesh upper allows for ventilation. Pros: The engineering of this sock and its raised back help keep feet dry and mitigates irritation. The individual toe sock allows toes to splay naturally and keeps them from rubbing. Cons: These are designed as thin.

2. Zakasa No-Show Ankle Toe Socks Zakasa No-Show Ankle Toe Socks are made with 75% cotton, 22% polyester and 3% spandex. The style features a low cut around the top of the foot. Pros: The non-slip silicone at the base of the sock helps keeps them from slipping down. The low top makes these an ideal no-show fit for any closed-toe shoe. Cons: The toes are a standardized length and may be shorter or longer varying on the individual foot.