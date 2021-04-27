Best Kids’ Rain Boots for Staying Dry in All Seasons

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Rain puddles are magnets for kids, but without the proper footwear, gleeful splashes can turn into fierce meltdowns when wet feet and socks are the results. Thankfully, there are plenty of quality rain boots for youngsters on the market that will help your tot stay content and comfortable — not to mention stylish. In fact, the best rain boots for kids are available in adorable designs and tons of vibrant hues.

Before buying, consider your kiddo and their individual preferences, lifestyle and environment, as there are a variety of different styles to choose from, including classic rubber styles to lace-up duck boots. And of course, the best rain boots for kids come in various heights as well, ranging from ankle-cut models to knee-high silhouettes. Many rain boots tend to be around mid-calf height, though, for an optimal combination of protection and comfort. Shorter pairs don’t offer as much leg coverage while taller pairs can feel a bit bulkier or hotter.

Moreover, styles with oversized handles for easier on/off are ideal for toddlers and younger kids that may struggle with laces. Another thing to keep in mind is your climate. For colder weather, consider an insulated rain boot that will keep tootsies warm as well as dry.

To save you time wading through all the options, we’ve rounded up the best rain boots for kids, all available in toddler to little- and big-kid sizes. Shop our picks from popular, trusted brands like Hunter, Crocs, Kamik and more.

For Toddlers & Little Kids:

Crocs Handle It Rain Boot

With this adorable style, rest assured little feet won’t be weighed down. Crocs’ Handle It Rain Boot provides a roomy, flexible fit and Croslite foam cushioning underfoot for comfortable support. The shorter style also boasts sizable handles that allow for easy on-and-off and is offered in multiple colors.

Hunter Davison Rain Boot

For a custom fit and better visibility, Hunter’s Davison Rain Boot is designed with fully functional, adjustable buckle closures near the opening and reflective patches on the back. The multicolored style also features a quick-drying nylon lining, easy-on heel tabs and a cushioned footbed. You can also count on these boots to supply excellent traction and durability.

Carter’s Isa-R Rain Boot

Carter’s Isa-R Rain Boot has a sparkly upper with a contrast trim at the opening, a breathable textile lining and outsoles made for traction.

Sophia Webster Mini Butterfly Rain Boot

A whimsical designer option, these Sophia Webster Mini Butterfly Rain Boots couldn’t be any cuter. Fixed with Webster’s signature 3D butterfly wings on the back, they’re built on a contrasting glitter sole with grooves for the perfect combination of style and traction.

Bogs Skipper Metallic Plush Rain Boot

Bogs’ Skipper Metallic Plush Rain Boot makes a great cold-weather option thanks to a thick faux-fur lining. Other highlights include an odor-resistant lining with DuraFresh technology, EVA-cushioned footbeds and tech-enhanced BioGrip rubber outsoles.

Burberry Ranmoor Check Rain Boots

Another designer style, Burberry’s Ranmoor Check Rain Boots are likely to turn heads as your little one stomps through puddles. Featuring the heritage British brand’s iconic signature archive check pattern, this pair is super-chic as well as ready to take on raindrops.

Hatley Classic Rain Boots

Coming in a few color combinations, Hatley’s Classic Rain Boots includes removable insoles, heel tabs and a soft cotton lining that will let little feet breathe comfortably.

For Little & Big Kids:

Kamik Raindrops Rain Boot

Wet surfaces have nothing on Kamik’s Raindrops Rain Boot, which utilizes proprietary technology for superior traction and flexibility. Made of 100% recycled rubber, the mid-cut pair features a removable molded EVA footbed to cushion little feet and a decorative buckle.

Ugg Raana Rain Boot

Delivering a glossy finish, Ugg’s Raana Rain Boots are made to keep feet warm and toasty as well as dry. Available in two colors, they come up to mid-calf height and boast a comfortable EVA footbed as well as plush wool insoles for extra cushioning and warmth.

Hunter Original Chelsea Boots

Available in matte versions, too, Hunter’s Original Chelsea boots have goring panels and dual pull tabs for easy on/off, a cushioned footbed and calendered outsoles for optimal grip on wet surfaces.

Sperry Bowline Boot

Featuring a rugged, weather-ready design, Sperry’s Bowline is light and slip-proof. The duck boot style features a waterproof textile upper, microfleece lining and insole, sturdy laces and a lightweight EVA footbed for comfort and stability. They also have non-marking rubber outsoles designed for superior traction on wet surfaces.

Stella McCartney Rainbow and Sun-Print Wellies

These Stella McCartney Rainbow and Sun-Print Wellies boast a colorful, cheery design that resembles children’s drawings on white paper. They also feature a unique tread pattern to ensure steady footing in wet conditions.

For Toddlers, Little Kids & Big Kids

Western Chief Firechief 2 Rainboot

A wallet-friendly option, Western Chief’s Firechief 2 Rain Boot is perfect for little boys and girls obsessed with all things firefighters and fire engines. The playful style is equipped with handles for super-easy on/off, plus soft, breathable cotton linings and a lightly treaded rubber outsole.

L.L.Bean Wellies

These L.L. Bean Wellies feature reflective strips on the back for enhanced visibility on foggy days, side pull tabs for easier on/off access and sure-grip outsoles that improve traction.

Joules Wellibob Short Rain Boot

Ideal for milder weather, Joules’ Wellibob Short Rain Boot comes in a classic Chelsea silhouette and features an adorable ladybug design, elasticized sides, cushioned insoles and a convenient heel tab to promote easy entry.