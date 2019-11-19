11 Best Timberland Boots to Buy Now

Whether you’re giving boots as a gift or you’re adding them to your personal collection, there are several must-have styles on the market now from Timberland.

Below, chose from 11 suggested styles from the brand that will add welcome diversity to any footwear lineup.

6-Inch Premium Waterproof Boots in Wheat Nubuck

The icon. These boots are built for construction but are more often found on city streets. This streetwear staple boasts Primaloft ECO insulation to keep your feet warm and a premium leather upper.

6-Inch Premium Waterproof Boots in Black Nubuck

If you’re a street-style fan, you own the all-black nubuck iteration of the 6-Inch boot as well as the wheat classic. The nubuck makes the boot a classier counterpart to the wheat version without losing its ruggedness.

6-Inch Waterproof Field Boots

This is another classic from Timberland, specifically in a dark brown and green colorway, nicknamed “Beef and Broccoli.” The style’s premium leather uppers look great and its familiar padded collar will keep you comfortable.

Killington Waterproof Sneakerboots

The look that most resembles a sneaker on this list, the Killington boasts a nubuck leather upper, comfortable Ortholite insoles and the brand’s SensorFlex system for stability.

Earthkeepers Original Leather 6-Inch Boots

This classy eco-friendly look pairs premium full-grain leather uppers with recycled laces, lining and outsoles.

White Ledge Mid Waterproof Ankle Boot

This trail-ready waterproof hiker is built with premium full-grain waterproof leather uppers and rustproof speed lace hardware to keep your foot locked in when you lace up.

Flume Waterproof Boot

This mid-cut performance hiker is built to tackle rocky trails with its grippy rubber outsoles and premium full-grain waterproof leather uppers.

Field Trekker Waterproof Boots

The Field Trekker is built with performance in mind but is one of the more stylish boots on the market. The look features TimberDry waterproof membranes, 200 grams of PrimaLoft insulation and Gripstick rubber outsoles.

TBL 1973 Newman Waterproof 6-Inch Boots

This stylish waterproof leather look features anti-fatigue removable footbeds, direct-inject polyurethane outsoles for improved traction and synthetic fabric linings.

1978 Waterproof Hiking Boots

The brand’s original hiking boot is another eye-catching classic and a must-have if you’re streetwear savvy. The red laces make the style pop and its Vibram outsole ensures you’ll have great traction on any surface.

1978 Flyroam Waterproof Hiking Boots

A modern take on the original, this boot is inspired by the athletic market, featuring the brand’s sneakerlike Aerocore midsole compound designed to provide a plush ride.

