Channel Your Wild Side With These Bold Tiger Print Shoes

By Allie Fasanella
Few things spice up an outfit like a pair of animal print shoes. While leopard is arguably the most popular of the animal prints, others like zebra, snake and tiger are also having a moment in pop culture. With that in mind, we rounded up some of some of our favorite tiger print shoe styles on the market for women, including pumps, sandals and sneakers. Each model we included on our list, from brands like Steve Madden and March Fisher, is offered in a wide range of sizes and sure to garner attention wherever you go. Discover them all ahead.

1. Marc Fisher Claire 2 Pump

These tiger pumps feature a classic pointy toe silhouette, a lightly padded footbed and a lower block heel measuring just over 2 inches.

Pros: They also come in nine other versions, including zebra print, snakeskin, leopard and red patent leather.

Cons: This style may run a bit large.

2. Steve Madden Ronny Sandal

Steve Madden's Ronny slip-on sandal provides a sleek toe-ring thong design. The biggest strap features a tiger print calf hair upper.

Pros: These also come in a snake print option. A soft leather lining and footbed enhance comfort.

Cons: They might run small.

3. Cambridge Select Slip-On Sneakers

For easy to wear style that's also vegan-friendly, slip into these versatile flatform sneakers.

Pros: They come in 15 different variations.

Cons: They may fit narrow.

