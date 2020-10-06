Best Tie Dye Face Masks to Shop

Tie-dye has quickly become one of the hottest trends of 2020. It was prominent among summer ’20 runways from designers like Tibi and Dior and even made a resurgence as a popular DIY activity during quarantine. As tie-dye sweatsuits remain a fixture in our stay-at-home wardrobes, coordinating face masks allow you to embrace the trend while safeguarding your health and that of others when venturing outdoors.

Ahead, discover some of our favorite tie-dye face masks — including styles with pockets for a filter to those with adjustable ear loops for comfort. Make sure to wash any reusable mask after every use for preventative care and proper hygiene. See our picks below.

Jonathan Simkhai Tie-Dyed Linen Face Masks

Made from 100% linen canvas, this face mask pack features blue and pink options with an interior lining and adjustable, elasticized ear loops. The soft, muted hues and linen material make these styles easy to wear without overheating.

Watch on FN

Lele Sadoughi Tie Dye Face Mask Bundle

From blogger-approved brand Lele Sadough, this stylish rainbow-tinged mask offers a contoured fit, elasticized ear loops and a filter pocket. It comes with a matching headband that features button hooks to relieve potential pressure on your ears when wearing the mask with it.

Everlane Tie-Dye Mask Pack

Sold in packs of five, these multi-colored masks are made with double-ply cottom and elasticized ear loops. For every one of these masks sold, 10% of the profits will be donated to the ACLU.

Stoney Clover Lane Face Masks

Crafted from lightweight jersey, these masks are available in packs of two and feature a pleated design with removable beads on the self-tying ear loops. Their cotton construction allows skin to breathe and the beaded detail adds some extra personality to your socially-distanced ensemble.

Saks Fifth Avenue Day-Of-The-Week Masks

Sold in packs of seven, these cotton-polyester masks feature each day of week embroidered on the front for a fun touch.

Cotton Citizen Face Mask

An ultra-trendy yet functional option, these double-layered cotton masks have an adjustable nose bridge, elastic ear loops and are designed to withstand long wear. They come in a trendy pink quartz color that can brighten up any cold weather look.

LA Made Tie-Dye Face Masks Pack

For any tie-dye enthusiast, this pack of five masks ensures you’ll have an option that matches well with all outfits. These are made with a cotton blend, double-ply construction and feature elasticized ear loops. Each mask is reversible, too.

Aimee Kestenberg Face Mask

Made with a stretchy polyester and lycra exterior and breathable cotton lining, these face coverings have been treated with an antimicrobial spray for extra protection against germs. They also feature a sewn-in nose wire, built-in filter with three additional replacements and come in two tie-dye colorways to choose from. Plus, you get a bag to keep your mask in with your purchase.

Abacaxi Face Masks

Super soft and breathable, these tie-dye masks are made with a custom-dyed french terry material and cotton lining. They feature a filter pocket, elastic ear loops with adjustable sliders and come in three fun colorway options.

Re/Done Tie-Dye Masks

Sold in a pack of two, these colorful face coverings are made from 100% cotton with expandable ear loops.

AWUS Disposable Tie Dye Face Masks

A fashionable take on traditional blue surgical masks, this disposable tie-dye option has a three-ply, non-woven construction, nose bridge and adjustable elastic ear loops. You can get anywhere from 30 up to 100 masks per order.