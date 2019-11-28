Sign up for our newsletter today!

Best Women’s Strength Training Shoes for Better Workouts

By Allie Fasanella
Allie Fasanella

Allie Fasanella

More Stories By Allie

View All
Reebok CrossFit Nano 8.0
CREDIT: Amazon

Strength training is not just for building muscle — it also makes your bones stronger. And on top of that, it encourages better balance and coordination, so you’re less likely to fall and get hurt. But it’s key to have the right shoes that support strength training workouts like weightlifting and cross-training. Running shoes with springy soles lack the stability you want and are likely to wear down after repeated use. In order to help you find the best style for your needs, we did some research and rounded up a few of the best strength training shoes on the market for women.

Watch on FN

1. Reebok CrossFit Nano 8.0 Flexweave

This shoe features a re-engineered Flexweave upper that's breathable, stable and durable. Cushioning in the forefoot and new heel bootie construction enhances comfort.

Pros: These also have forefoot flex grooves for flexibility and a low-cut design that boosts mobility. Minimal drop outsoles provide secure footing. The CrossFit-specific RopePro outsoles supply optimal grip.

Cons: Some wearers may find these run small.The CrossFit Reebok Nano 8 Flexweave

Buy: Reebok CrossFit Nano 8.0 Flexweave $18-$216
Buy it

2. Adidas Powerlift 4 Cross Trainer

These Adidas sneakers have a lightweight, robust canvas upper and a locked-down fit with laces and straps.

Pros: A reinforced midfoot and raised heel add stability. Durable rubber Adiwear outsoles prevent slipping. It's offered in three colorways. A flexible forefoot accommodates the natural movement of your toes when lifting.

Cons: They may run a bit big.Adidas Powerlift 4 Cross Trainer

Buy: Adidas Powerlift 4 Cross Trainer $17-$178
Buy it

3. Nike Free Metcon 2 Training Shoe

These have lightweight-yet-sturdy mesh construction and a soft inner sleeve that provides a sock-like fit.

Pros: Flywire cables lock your foot in place for a nonrestrictive feel. Rubber wraps up the sides of the midfoot supply extra grip for resistance training. A foam sole with deep grooves promotes natural movement. They're available in eight colorways.

Cons: These run small.

Nike Free Metcon 2 Training Shoe

Buy: Nike Free Metcon 2 Training Shoe $82-$256
Buy it

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through the links included on our site, FN may earn a commission.

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad