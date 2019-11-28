Best Women’s Strength Training Shoes for Better Workouts

This shoe features a re-engineered Flexweave upper that's breathable, stable and durable. Cushioning in the forefoot and new heel bootie construction enhances comfort.

Pros: These also have forefoot flex grooves for flexibility and a low-cut design that boosts mobility. Minimal drop outsoles provide secure footing. The CrossFit-specific RopePro outsoles supply optimal grip.

Cons: Some wearers may find these run small.