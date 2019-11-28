Best Women’s Strength Training Shoes for Better Workouts

Strength training is not just for building muscle — it also makes your bones stronger. And on top of that, it encourages better balance and coordination, so you’re less likely to fall and get hurt. But it’s key to have the right shoes that support strength training workouts like weightlifting and cross-training. Running shoes with springy soles lack the stability you want and are likely to wear down after repeated use. In order to help you find the best style for your needs, we did some research and rounded up a few of the best strength training shoes on the market for women.
1. Reebok CrossFit Nano 8.0 Flexweave
This shoe features a re-engineered Flexweave upper that's breathable, stable and durable. Cushioning in the forefoot and new heel bootie construction enhances comfort.
Pros: These also have forefoot flex grooves for flexibility and a low-cut design that boosts mobility. Minimal drop outsoles provide secure footing. The CrossFit-specific RopePro outsoles supply optimal grip.
Cons: Some wearers may find these run small.
2. Adidas Powerlift 4 Cross Trainer
These Adidas sneakers have a lightweight, robust canvas upper and a locked-down fit with laces and straps.
Pros: A reinforced midfoot and raised heel add stability. Durable rubber Adiwear outsoles prevent slipping. It's offered in three colorways. A flexible forefoot accommodates the natural movement of your toes when lifting.
Cons: They may run a bit big.
3. Nike Free Metcon 2 Training Shoe
These have lightweight-yet-sturdy mesh construction and a soft inner sleeve that provides a sock-like fit.
Pros: Flywire cables lock your foot in place for a nonrestrictive feel. Rubber wraps up the sides of the midfoot supply extra grip for resistance training. A foam sole with deep grooves promotes natural movement. They're available in eight colorways.
Cons: These run small.
