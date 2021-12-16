Best Shows to Watch That Spotlight Fashion That You Can Stream Right Now

Beyond runway shows and red carpet looks, what better place is there to find fashion inspiration than from home? From Ann Marie’s (Marlo Thomas) feminist fashion as the first independent working woman on television in the 1966 series “That Girl” to Blair Waldorf’s (Leighton Meester) iconic Upper East Side headbands in the 2007 hit show “Gossip Girl,” style has always walked hand-in-hand with the most iconic characters in pop culture.

Here is a list of the best streaming shows to watch for fashion lovers.

Sex and the City

Styled by Patricia Field, “Sex and the City” belongs at the top of any list of shows ranked by fashion. The HBO series, which premiered in 1994, follows four female friends trying to find love and/or lust in New York City. Although there are many love affairs throughout the show’s 10-year run, the longest-lasting love story is between Carrie Bradshaw and her shoes, predominantly her Manolo Blahniks. From her naked sandal look, which she pairs with Mr. Big’s white button-down shirt, to her blue-soled mangled Manolo’s — which were eaten by Aiden’s dog in Season 4 — Carrie is all about footwear first. All six seasons of “Sex and the City” are streaming on HBO Max.

Buffy the Vampire Slayer

The 1996 series follows the eponymous Buffy, who has superhuman powers and a mission to kill daemons. She is constantly forced to save Sunnydale (a fictional Californian town) while simultaneously trying to live a normal life as a teenager. Although throughout the show, Buffy (Sarah Michelle Gellar) often has trouble balancing school and slaying, there is one thing that never fails her — her sense of style. Although leather pants, mini skirts, and heeled boots don’t scream slaying attire, Buffy manages to stay stylish and kill vampires at the same time. The show captures the quintessential late ’90s early aughts fashion, which means plenty of knee-high boots, platform sandals, cropped cardigans, midi skirts and leather everything. The show’s signature styles are having a comeback at the moment. Some of the most stylish celebs such as Bella Hadid, Hailey Baldwin and Saweetie have recently been spotted sporting Y2K looks. All seven seasons of “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” are streaming on Hulu.

Queer Eye

Netflix’s “Queer Eye” is a reboot of the 2003 show “Queer Eye for the Straight Guy.” The Emmy Award-winning reality series follows five hosts who aim to help people who are in need of a life makeover. Each of the hosts is an expert in a different category, including food/cooking (Antoni Porowski), culture (Karamo Brown), design (Bobby Berk), grooming (Jonathan Van Ness), and, of course, fashion (Tan France). France, who is the fashion expert on the show, walks the episode’s subject through all the fashion dos and don’ts and brings them to various retail locations for a brand new wardrobe. France’s famous go-to fashion tip in the series is the “french tuck.” The 38-year-old recently launched his own gender-neutral outerwear line called Was Him, which features long wool overcoats and short zip-up jackets. All episodes of “Queer Eye” are streaming on Netflix.

Next in Fashion

Hosted by “Queer Eye’s” Tan France and designer Alexa Chung, “Next in Fashion” is a design competition series. The show centers around designers from all over the world who take on different challenges to prove themselves as the most skilled designer. The winning contestant leaves the show with $250,000 as well as an opportunity to debut their collection with luxury fashion retailer Net-a-Porter. Unfortunately, the show was canceled in 2020 after its first season. However, all episodes are available to stream on Netflix.

Killing Eve

“Killing Eve” is a British spy fiction drama following Eve (Sandra Oh), a British Intelligence investigator, and Villanelle (Jodie Comer) a Russian assassin. Although given the show’s central plot, it seems impossible to imagine the relevance of fashion, the show’s psychopathic serial killer, Villanelle, is one of the most fashion-forward characters on TV at the moment. Thanks to the show’s costume designers Charlotte Mitchell, Phoebe De Gaye and Sam Perry, the show has a variety of fashionable looks, including perfectly fitted pantsuits, beautifully clashed prints as well as the most famous Vilanelle look, her iconic poofy pink Molly Goddard dress. All three seasons of “Killing Eve” are streaming on Hulu.

The Devil Wears Prada

“The Devil Wears Prada” is one of the most iconic fashion-related films. The movie follows Anne Hathaway as Andie Sachs, a very unfashionable college graduate who lands a job working for Miranda Priesly (Meryl Streep), a powerful and ruthless fashion magazine editor. Patricia Field, the costume designer on “Sex and the City,” also styled the film. One of the movie’s most famous scenes is Streep’s “cerulean sweater” monologue, in which she explains that a blue sweater is not just a blue sweater but represents “millions of dollars and countless jobs.” The movie featured clothing from some of the most established designers, including Chanel, Calvin Klein, John Galliano and Marc Jacobs, which racked the bill up to $1 million, which made it one of the most expensive wardrobes in cinematic history. “The Devil Wears Prada” is available to stream on Hulu.

Emily in Paris

Another show styled by the famous Patricia Field, “Emily in Paris” follows an American marketing executive, Emily Cooper (Lily Collins), who moves to Paris. Although the French are known for their minimalist and timeless aesthetics, the show’s wardrobe features explosions of colors, fabrics, graphic prints and clashing fabrics. Many of the looks in the show are pulled from contemporary designers such as Sandro and Ganni, however, Field does not forget to include classics such as the green Chanel jacket and her Audrey Hepburn-inspired Christian Siriano off-the-shoulder gown Collins sports in the show. Like all of Field’s costume work, the show became known for its stylish and extravagant looks, including the likes of classic Mason Margiela split-toe boots and strappy silver stilettos. All episodes of “Emily in Paris” are streaming on Netflix.

Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion

The 1997 film “Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion” follows two childhood best friends living together in Los Angeles. When the pair hear that their high school is hosting a 10-year reunion, they make it their mission to seem impressive to their former peers. What the pair lack in finances and ambition they make up for in style and design skills. All of the outfits in the film are meant to be Romy and Michele originals. The film, which was designed by Mona May, features fun ’90s looks, including shiny two-piece gym ensembles, candy-colored heels, a shiny shearling coat, and, of course, the famous come-back lycra mini dresses that the film’s fictional Vogue editor, Lisa Luder, describes as having “nice lines. A fun, frisky use of color. All and all I’d have to say they’re not bad!” The film is an absolute fashion must-see and is available to stream on Hulu.

Making the Cut

“Making the Cut” is a new design competition series that started in 2020 and has aired two seasons. The series is co-hosted by former “Project Runway” costars Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn. The show features 10 entrepreneurs and designers from around the world who compete for the opportunity to win $1 million to expand their labels and create a line for Amazon Fashion. Each week, Amazon makes the winning looks from the episode available to purchase on the Making the Cut Store. The series features industry icons who act as hosts, including Naomi Campbell, Jeremy Scott, Winnie Harlow and Nicole Richie. Both seasons of “Making the Cut” are available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.

Styling Hollywood

“Styling Hollywood” is a documentary-style TV show following the work of celebrity stylist Jason Bolden and his husband Adair Curtis, who is an interior designer. Bolden is known for having styled celebrities such as Ava Duvernay, Yara Shahidi, Amanda Gorman and Taraji P. Henson. In the show, the viewer gets insight into their star-studded life, watching Bolden dressing stars for red carpet events and Curtis decorating celebrity homes; we also get a peek into the couple’s home life and relationship. The show was released in 2019, however, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the show has not released a season 2 yet. All episodes of “Styling Hollywood” season 1 are available to stream on Netflix.