The 12 Best Stability Running Shoes for a Rock Solid Run

Some of the most common running-related injuries — plantar fasciitis, shin splints, and IT band syndrome — can be treated and prevented with a pair of the best stability running shoes. These moderately cushioned running shoes are designed with special arch support to prevent overpronation, which is a common cause of these conditions.

“Stability running shoes should be reserved for runners who have been diagnosed with overpronation (via a gait examination) and the associated symptoms of it,” says Dr. Stefanie Flippin, a board-certified podiatrist and surgeon and high-performance running coach. So, how do you know if you overpronate, exactly? First, let’s break down what it means to pronate.

Pronation is the way your foot rolls inward when walking or running. “Pronation is a natural, unlocking movement that occurs in the foot as a way to adapt to the terrain and absorb impact forces,” explains Dr. Emily Splichal, podiatrist and CEO of Naboso. Everyone pronates to some degree after their heel strikes the ground, but some do it more than others.

“Pronation involves eversion of the subtalar joint that connects the foot to the ankle (aka when the heel begins to roll inward); dorsiflexion of the ankle joint (when toes bend toward your shins), as well as abduction (outward movement) of the forefoot,” Dr. Flipin says. For those who overpronate, this means that all of these motions are exaggerated to the point that your arch is collapsing and your foot becomes unstable, Dr. Flippin explains.

“Overpronation is excess or uncontrolled unlocking and destabilization of the foot, which can result in transfer stress, foot fatigue and inefficient movement,” Dr. Splichal says. “This is common in feet that have ligament laxity (loose ligaments), weak muscles or prior injury to the muscles that stabilize the foot.”

Without strength in these ligaments and muscles, it creates instability in the foot and leads to injuries and pain. This explains why people who overpronate tend to need shoes for back pain and shoes for knee pain for extra comfort. Your joints work in a kinetic chain, so if one joint is stressed, it affects the way the other joints above and below it operate.

“Outside of structural flat feet (in which the pedal bones are sitting in an abnormal and ‘flat’ position), overpronation is often a compensatory mechanism to overcome limited range of motion, whether that’s due to the joint itself or tight musculature,” Dr. Flippin says. “It’s important to have a gait examination and bring a physical therapist on board to assess for more proximal issues, like tight hip flexors or hamstrings, that may be contributing to overpronation.”

To jumpstart you search, we compiled the 12 best stability running shoes. These picks have qualities that are approved by Dr. Flippin, Dr. Splichal, and Dr. Brad Schaeffer, a board-certified podiatrist and foot surgeon at Central Park Sole. Keep scrolling to shop podiatrist-recommended pairs for overpronation.

The Best Stability Running Shoes of 2023

Hoka Arahi 6 Running Shoes

Best Lightweight Stability Running Shoes

Size range: 7-15 in regular and wide widths (men) and 5-12 in regular and wide widths (women)

7-15 in regular and wide widths (men) and 5-12 in regular and wide widths (women) Colorways: 12 options for men; 11 options for women

12 options for men; 11 options for women Weight: 9.30 oz

9.30 oz Materials: Recycled materials

Recycled materials Drop: 5 mm

5 mm Pros: Has J-frame technology that stabilizes the foot and provides midsole cushioning

Has J-frame technology that stabilizes the foot and provides midsole cushioning Cons: Tends to run small

Tends to run small Additional notes: Has a meta-rocker to promote natural foot movement and durable zonal rubber outsoles

You’ll truly feel like you’re running on clouds with this weightless pair of running shoes from Hoka One One. Dr. Flippin, a Hoka-sponsored professional runner, recommends these running kicks for their lightweight feel, cushioning and stability features. “Hoka employs its signature J-frame technology, which serves as a medial post, that helps secure the heel in a neutral position,” she says. “These shoes also feature early-state meta-rockers that assist with smooth transitions.”

According to Hoka, these meta-rockers support a runner’s natural gait cycle, helping you move more efficiently. They also come equipped with a breathable mesh upper to help your feet stay cool during intense runs and feature an Ortholite sockliner for added comfort. What’s more, they have heel pull tabs that make it easier for you to slip them on or off.

What reviewers say: “I have used the Arahi shoe for easily 10 years. I buy them because of the stability control to correct my overpronation. I’ve tried other brands, but none compare with the Arahi performance. They are so comfortable that I hate to take them off at bedtime.”

CREDIT: Courtesy of Backcountry



Brooks Adrenaline GTS 22

Best Running Shoes for Moderate Stability

Size range: 8-15 in narrow, medium, wide, and extra wide widths (men); 5-13 in medium and wide widths (women)

8-15 in narrow, medium, wide, and extra wide widths (men); 5-13 in medium and wide widths (women) Colorways: 32 available

32 available Weight: 9 oz

9 oz Materials: Recycled materials

Recycled materials Drop: 12 mm

12 mm Pros: Offers cushioning, guide rails support for stability, and arch support

Offers cushioning, guide rails support for stability, and arch support Cons: Narrow toe box

Dr. Splichal likes these moderately stabilizing running shoes because they help strengthen the foot while supporting your natural stride. They’re built with Brooks’ GuideRails technology, featuring two pieces of foam strategically placed on both sides of the heel to help reduce excess shin and heel rotation and keep the foot in a neutral position. They’re so supportive, in fact, they’ve even earned the American Podiatric Medical Association’s Seal of Acceptance for promoting good foot health.

What reviewers say: “Great stability shoe with amazing arch support and just enough cushion.”

CREDIT: Courtesy of Brooks

The North Face Vectiv Exploris 2 Futurelight Leather Shoes

Best Stability Trail Running Shoes

Size range: 7-14 (men); 5-11 (women)

Colorways: Men: TNF black/vanadis grey and vanadis grey and super sonic blue; women: lunar slate/asphalt grey and TNF black/vanadis grey

Weight: 14.14 oz

Materials: Leather upper and rubber outsole

Pros: Provides lateral stability, rockered midsole, and cushioning

Cons: Might feel a little heavy

Equipped with waterproof, breathable, and durable materials, these North Face Vectiv Exlporis 2 Futurelight Leather Shoes are made for both hiking and trail running. But what makes this pair great for stability are the wide, solid base, rockered midsoles, and the TPU plate for lateral control. It also provides some cushioning for shock absorption and a rubber outsole with lugs for extra traction, making them a great pair of trail running shoes. Plus, the high-quality leather means they will withstand all of the tough outdoor elements.

CREDIT: Courtesy of The North Face



Mizuno Wave Horizon 6 Running Shoes

Size range: 7-16 (men); 6-12 (women)

7-16 (men); 6-12 (women) Colorways: 4 options for men; 4 options for women

4 options for men; 4 options for women Weight: 9.5 oz

9.5 oz Materials: Stretch-woven upper and carbon rubber outsole

Stretch-woven upper and carbon rubber outsole Drop: 8 mm

8 mm Pros: Offers a cushioned midsole that absorbs impact and provides stability

Offers a cushioned midsole that absorbs impact and provides stability Cons: Doesn’t come in wide foot widths

An update from the Horizon 5, the Mizuno Wave Horizon 6 Running Shoes provide extra cushioning from Mizuno’s Enerzy, a highly responsive foam midsole that evenly distributes impact while providing you with a stable platform. The cushioned running shoes have an enhanced rubber wall for medial support. Made with durable carbon outsoles, these stability shoes can persists through longer runs. In the addition, the Mizuno Enerzy core provides comfort and gives you a little boost with each stride.

What reviewers say: “I was fit for these at a running shop for my overpronation. Never knew you could be fit so in-depth for a sneaker. Tried on a bunch and this Wave Horizon met my needs for support in my overpronation and cushion for average road running.”

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon



Nike React Infinity 3 Running Shoes

Size range: 6-18 (men); 5-12 (women)

6-18 (men); 5-12 (women) Colorways: 10 options for men and 15 options for women

10 options for men and 15 options for women Weight: 10.5 oz

10.5 oz Materials: Nike’s signature Flyknit

Nike’s signature Flyknit Pros: Has a breathable, lightweight upper and sock-like fit, provides cushioning at the heel and ankle, and a wide bottom for stability

Has a breathable, lightweight upper and sock-like fit, provides cushioning at the heel and ankle, and a wide bottom for stability Cons: Tends to run small and isn’t available in wide widths

If you’re looking for a pair of lightweight running shoes, these Nike React Infinity sneakers are made with a breathable Flyknit upper. Reviewers say these top Nike running shoes also provide lots of cushioning and have a wide stable base. Nike’s signature Flyknit material also boasts tighter weaves in certain areas of the shoe, making your feet feel more secure. Whether you’re on a long or short run, the rocker soles promote natural foot movement and smooth transitions. Compared to Nike’s Structure running shoes, which are the brand’s other stability shoes, these kicks are more of a neutral shoe.

What reviewers say: “By far the best running shoes I think I’ve ever tried on. They’re comfy but not overly comfy with great stability. And the toe box is perfect— not too wide or too narrow. It literally fits like a sock. The Flyknit material conforms to my foot when I run, and it’s very flexible, making all of my steps feel natural.”

CREDIT: Courtesy of Dick's Sporting Goods



New Balance Fresh Foam X 860v13 Running Shoes

Size range: 7-16 (men); 5-13 (women) in narrow, standard, wide, and extra-wide widths

7-16 (men); 5-13 (women) in narrow, standard, wide, and extra-wide widths Colorways: 8 options for men; 10 options for women

8 options for men; 10 options for women Weight: 10 oz

10 oz Materials: Mesh upper and renewable materials

Mesh upper and renewable materials Drop: 10 mm

10 mm Pros: Has a structured and breathable mesh upper and medial posting to prevent overpronation

Has a structured and breathable mesh upper and medial posting to prevent overpronation Cons: Run slightly small

New Balance’s Fresh Foam running shoes deliver on cushioning and support: They feature medial posting to help prevent your feet from shifting inside the shoe. Soft cushioning made of renewable materials provide comfort and shock absorption. If you’re running at night, these stability running shoes also feature reflective accents that keep you visible to cars, cyclists, and other runners.

What reviewers say: “I’m in love with these shoes! I have a high end step and I overpronate. These shoes fit perfect! It feels like they’re hugging my feet, but I have the strong support I need too.”

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

Adidas Solarcontrol Running Shoes

Size range : 6.5-14 (men); 5.5-11 (women)

: 6.5-14 (men); 5.5-11 (women) Colorways: 6 options for men; 3 options for women

6 options for men; 3 options for women Weight: 12 oz

12 oz Materials: Recycled material and rubber outsole

Recycled material and rubber outsole Drop: 10 mm

10 mm Pros: Has a dual-density EVA platform for comfort and support and a linear energy push system for extra stability

Has a dual-density EVA platform for comfort and support and a linear energy push system for extra stability Cons: Limited color options

Made of recycled materials, these Adidas Solarcontrol Running Shoes offer responsive cushioning with its dual-density EVA platform and proprietary Boost midsole. They’re also designed with Adidas’s Linear Energy Push technology, which is a stiffer and reinforced material in the midsole that enhances stability. In addition, these top Adidas running shoes have specific lockdown zones to promote more foot control and security.

What reviewers say: “My daughter’s feet overpronate, which causes joint pain, leg pain, and ankle pain. It’s very hard to find shoes that support her ankles. These shoes fit great and help support her ankles.”

CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas



Altra Provision 7 Running Shoes

Size range: 7-15 (men); 5.5-12 (women)

7-15 (men); 5.5-12 (women) Colorways: 4 options for men; 5 options for women

4 options for men; 5 options for women Weight: 8.2 oz

8.2 oz Materials: Breathable mesh upper

Breathable mesh upper Drop: 0 mm

0 mm Pros: Equipped with medial guide rail technology for stability and a supportive midsole foam

Equipped with medial guide rail technology for stability and a supportive midsole foam Cons: Not available in different foot widths

Altra is best known for their top minimalist running shoes, but their newest Provision 7 Running Shoes emphasize stability support. Made with medial guide rail technology, these running kicks help keep your feet secure while encouraging natural foot movement. Balanced cushioning runs the length of the shoe to promote better alignment and form.

What reviewers say: “The Altra women’s Provision 7 are a lightweight, ultra stabilizing, comfortable, daily trainer. The cushioning and 0 heel-to-toe drop make for a truly comfortable and natural-feeling stride.”

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos



Asics Gel-Kayano 28 Running Shoes

Size range: 6-16 (men); 5-13 (women)

6-16 (men); 5-13 (women) Colorways: 7 options for men; 10 options for women

7 options for men; 10 options for women Weight: 9.1 oz

9.1 oz Materials: Breathable mesh upper

Breathable mesh upper Drop: 13 mm

13 mm Pros: Built with an external heel counter for stability and lightweight cushioning for shock absorption

Built with an external heel counter for stability and lightweight cushioning for shock absorption Cons: Only available in standard width

Asics’ Gel-Kayano 28 Running Shoes will give you all the support you need to crush your training runs. External heel counters help lock your feet in place to prevent excess pronation, while the rearfoot and forefoot gel cushioning helps absorb shock. This special cushioning technology also encourages smooth transitions in your gait. In addition, the high-abrasion rubber outsoles will help protect your feet from the rugged outdoor elements.

What reviewers say: “I own several running shoes, this Kayano 28 is the best one for my knees. I can feel the difference in stability provided. Highly recommend for heavy person.”

CREDIT: Courtesy of Asics



On Cloudflyer 4 Running Shoes

Size range: 7-14 in standard and wide widths (men); 5-11 in standard and wide widths (women)

7-14 in standard and wide widths (men); 5-11 in standard and wide widths (women) Colorways: 5 options for men; 5 options for women

5 options for men; 5 options for women Weight: 257 g

257 g Materials: Recycled polyester

Recycled polyester Drop: 11 mm

11 mm Pros: Has a heel counter to keep feet from shifting, plush tongue and cushioning for comfort, and a wide platform and midfoot panels for more stability support

Has a heel counter to keep feet from shifting, plush tongue and cushioning for comfort, and a wide platform and midfoot panels for more stability support Cons: Tends to have a smaller fit

On is a Swiss brand founded by former athlete Olivier Bernhard and is based on the idea of running on clouds, aka soft landings. The Cloudflyer 4 Running Shoes live up to that idea. Made for overpronators who need max shock absorption, On Running’s Cloudflyer 4 running shoes offer plush cushioning with a dual-density midsole. The external heel counter secure your feet, and the breathable mesh upper provides a sock-like fit.

What reviewers say: “I just bought Cloudflyer running shoes. They are the most comfortable running shoes I have owned. I have put about 10 miles on them since I bought them and am very happy with my purchase.”

CREDIT: Courtesy of On



Brooks Glycerin GTS 19 Running Shoes

Best Cushioned Stability Running Shoes

Size range: 7-15 (men); 5-12 (women)

7-15 (men); 5-12 (women) Colorways: 6 options for men; 9 options for men

6 options for men; 9 options for men Weight: 10.7 oz

10.7 oz Materials: Breathable mesh upper

Breathable mesh upper Drop: 10 mm

10 mm Pros: Has medial guide rails technology for stability support and a DNA loft max midsole cushioning

While stability running shoes are usually made with stiffer materials, it doesn’t mean they always compromise comfort. These Brooks running shoes feature the brand’s signature DNA Loft max midsole cushioning. The DNA Loft cushioning not only gives you a super plush feel but is responsive and lightweight. As with all of Brooks’s stability running shoes, this pair also has GuideRails technology.

What reviewers say: “I started running as a 50-year-old woman and had a lot of pain in my hips and feet. On a recommendation from a friend, I tried the Glycerin GTS 19 and it eliminated the pain right away. The cushioning is a lifesaver and has allowed me to stay active and healthy.”

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon



Hoka One One Bondi X Running Shoes

Size range: 7-14 (men); 5-11 (women)

7-14 (men); 5-11 (women) Colorways: 6 options for men; 6 options for women

6 options for men; 6 options for women Weight: 11 oz

11 oz Materials: Breathable mesh upper

Breathable mesh upper Drop: 5 mm

5 mm Pros: Equipped with a meta-rocker for smooth transitions and has a wide stable base and EVA midsole cushioning

Equipped with a meta-rocker for smooth transitions and has a wide stable base and EVA midsole cushioning Cons: Not available in wider foot widths

Another ultra-cushioned running shoe, Hoka’s Bondi X delivers on support and comfort for your longest runs. It has a breathable mesh upper to promote air flow, and the EVA midsole and Ortholite sockliner cushion your feet. It also comes with meta-rockers to help drive your feet forward during transitions.

“The Hoka Bondi X is not technically marketed as a stability shoe, but it features a wide, stable base with an extended crash pad, as well as a carbon plate to assist with propulsion that many runners who are used to a heavier stability shoe would likely enjoy,” Dr. Flippin says.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos



What do Stability Shoes do?

Stability running shoes can help limit some of the excess motion and stress that’s placed on overpronated feet, Dr. Splichal says. Special features found in running shoes for overpronation can help improve foot control and posture to prevent injuries and strain from impact forces.

“Wearing stability shoes can certainly assist in providing medial support and holding the heel in a secure position, which helps limit excessive eversion of the subtalar joint,” Dr. Flippin says. “When we overpronate, we unlock the midtarsal joint (the S-shaped joint in the middle of the foot that contributes to inversion and eversion at the subtalar joint), which leads to less forward propulsion at the great toe joint.” The result is a less stable foot and low running efficiency.

By wearing the best stability running shoes, you can keep your feet in a more neutral position and improve your efficiency.

What to Look for in the Best Stability Running Shoes

Today’s stability running shoes have varying amounts of stability so when considering a shoe, it’s important to consider your own foot structure and gait, as well as the impact running has on your feet and joints. To help you find the best running shoes for overpronation, here are some features to look for:

A widened base: A wide base for landing is a common feature in most stability shoes because it helps keep lateral (side to side) and medial (midfoot) collapse to a minimum, says Dr. Schaeffer.

A wide base for landing is a common feature in most stability shoes because it helps keep lateral (side to side) and medial (midfoot) collapse to a minimum, says Dr. Schaeffer. Heel counters: These provide extra padding around the heel to help stabilize your rearfoot and boost support. Some stability running shoes also feature heel wedges in the insoles to help reduce pronation.

These provide extra padding around the heel to help stabilize your rearfoot and boost support. Some stability running shoes also feature heel wedges in the insoles to help reduce pronation. Stiffer midsoles with a medial post in the arch area: Many stability shoes have a post that run the length of the shoe and have a medial guide rail, which help keep your foot centered and gait straight, Dr. Schaeffer says.

Many stability shoes have a post that run the length of the shoe and have a medial guide rail, which help keep your foot centered and gait straight, Dr. Schaeffer says. A rigid upper: This added layer of support can help lock down the midfoot, Dr. Flippin notes.

Stability Running Shoes vs. Neutral Running Shoes

The main differences between running shoes for overpronation and neutral running shoes is that neutral running shoes don’t tend to include the same stability features, such as medial posts, heel counters and heel wedges, Dr. Splichal says.

“However, many neutral daily trainers are now being made with wider platforms and more secure heel counters that are both inherently stable,” Dr. Flippin says. “I have seen many overpronating runners do quite well in the right neutral trainer due to recent trends in improvements in midsole components.”

That said, it’s important to get fitted for running shoes at your local running store and be evaluated by a podiatrist or physical therapist to ensure you’re purchasing a pair that truly works for you.

The Best Stability Running Shoes for Different Foot Types and Conditions

A stable, supportive, appropriately cushioned — not overly cushioned — arch support shoe is good for people with a variety of foot issues, such as plantar fasciitis, flat feet, bunions, and heel spurs, as well as those with ankle and knee pain, Dr. Schaeffer explains. “Arch support is a must in all footwear—no matter what type of foot you have. This is probably the most critical item that can help prevent the myriad of issues previously outlined. Cushioning absorbs shock and helps to avoid tissue irritation and damage,” he adds. Ahead, more features to look for if you’re shopping for stability shoes for specific foot types and conditions.

How We Chose the Best Stability Running Shoes

For more than 75 years, Footwear News has been the shoe authority. Our coverage spans top industry news, retail trends, head-to-toe fashion, athletic and outdoor analysis and more. Footwear News’ global network of editors has carefully curated all product selections featured using our expansive brand knowledge and thorough research to find quality, long-lasting items. When it comes to choosing the best shoes for ankle support, we consulted experts and scoured online customer reviews. Using information from experts on what to look for in stability shoes, we compiled this researched list of the best stability running shoes of 2023. Learn more about us here.

Meet the Experts

Dr. Stefanie Flippin is a board-certified podiatrist and surgeon based in Lakewood Colorado. Dr. Flippin is also a high-performance running coach and ultramarathon runner.

Dr. Brad Schaeffer is a board-certified podiatrist and foot surgeon at Central Park SOLED. He trained at a Comprehensive Foot & Ankle Reconstructive Surgical Residency Program at Hoboken University Medical Center. After residency, Dr. Schaeffer has continued training and crafting his skillset in cutting edge surgical techniques and regenerative medicine.

Dr. Emily Splichal is a podiatrist and CEO of Naboso. As a Podiatrist, Human Movement Specialist, and Global Leader in Barefoot Science and Rehabilitation, Dr. Splichal has developed a keen eye for movement dysfunction and neuromuscular control during gait. Originally trained as a surgeon through Beth Israel Medical Center in New York City and Mt Vernon Hospital in Mt Vernon, NY, in 2017 Dr. Splichal put down her scalpel and shifted her practice to one that is built around functional and regenerative medicine.

Meet the Author

Tiffany Ayuda is an editor and writer based in New York City. She writes about fitness, nutrition, health, and general wellness. Most recently, she was a senior editor at Prevention.com, where she expanded their fitness, nutrition, and e-commerce coverage. Ayuda held previous editorial roles at Eat This, Not That, Daily Burn, Everyday Health, and South Beach Diet. Tiffany’s work has appeared in the Huffington Post, the Daily Beast, Women’s Health, Mind Body Green, PopSugar, Yahoo! Health, Health and NBC News Better. She is also a certified personal trainer through the American Council on Exercise.