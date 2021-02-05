12 Cute Boots That Are Perfect for Spring Weather

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

It can be difficult to navigate dressing between the seasons. When spring rolls around, hints of crisp winter weather can still linger — meaning it may not be time to pull out those breezy slides just yet — while snow-free days ensure you can safely store rugged, insulated boots. During these times when temperatures are more moderate, I turn to some tried and true boot silhouettes for effortless and functional styling options.

A slouchy boot always makes my list. The shaft can be worn straight with jeans for more coverage or relaxed with a midi dress when the air gets warmer. Block-heeled ankle booties are another timeless choice. Lightweight rain boots have also long held a spot in my wardrobe (I live on the East Coast, where seasonal showers are a constant).

In addition to relying on my own sartorial favorites, I’ve turned to runways for some major spring ’21 boot inspiration. From fashion hikers to the flattest of boots, the looks are not only versatile but designed to be ultra-wearable, too.

For those who won’t completely abandon heels, there’s still good news: Arty kitten heel styles have emerged in full force — and are undeniably more comfortable than stilletos.

Ahead, shop 13 cute boots that are perfect to sport this spring.

GBG Los Angeles Walken Bootie

These chic hikers feature a chunky lug sole, D-ring metal eyelets and cozy faux fur accents that will help keep feet warm on chillier days.

CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

Free People Wild Rose Slouch Boots

No doubt about it: Western boots are here to stay. This season, though, is all about embellished yeehaw styles. Free People’s Wild Rose boots are an instant outfit maker with their bold side fringe details and sunny yellow finish.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Free People

Madden Girl Dafni Bootie

Prefer a more subtle pop of color to introduce into your wardrobe? These muted pink booties offer the perfect solution. They feature a subtle snakeskin-inspired print and 2.5-inch block heel for a comfortable boost of height.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

Skechers Shingdigs Renegade Heart Bootie

A sportier take on the hiker trend, this striking silhouette features a chunky rubber outsole and memory foam footbed for comfort.

CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

Blondo Cayla Waterproof Chelsea Boot

Keep feet dry in these waterproof Chelsea boots, complete with an edgy lug sole.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

Vince Camuto Derika Leather Boot

I’m also currently eyeing this soft suede slouchy boot, done in a warm brown hue with a wearable stacked heel.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

Hunter Refined Gloss Quilt Short Rain Boots

The fashion crowd has been making a case for rubber Wellingtons lately, and I can’t say I’m mad about it (after all, these boots are quite functional and comfort-driven). This style from Hunter takes the basic silhouette up a notch with an elegant quilted upper and high gloss finish.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

Vagabond Shoemakers Joyce

If there’s one style that offers the ultimate mix of comfort and versatility, it’s the flat boot. Vagabond’s version is done in all-black with a eye-catching front seam, short stacked heel and cushioned footbed.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

Andre Assous Paina

This modern take on the classic combat boot swaps laces for a front zipper. The detail makes the shoes super easy to put on and looks quite chic.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

Mango Squared-toe Ankle Boots

On days when you feel like dressing up a little extra, this luxe thin-heeled bootie promises to be your new go-to.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Mango

Sam Edelman Lolita Kitten heel Boots

Add some animal print to your rotation with this croc-embossed pair, featuring standout cutouts on the shaft and an asymmetrical kitten heel.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Sam Edelman

Dolce Vita Huey Boots

Elastic goring at the ankle and a padded footbed ensure you’ll want to live in these chunky booties.