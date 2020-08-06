Shoppers can feel good and look their best with our list of best sports bras for running on the market.

In addition to investing in a pair of best running shoes, it’s important to invest in a sports bra that’s comfortable, supportive and overall stylish for the high-impact sport. The right style of sports bra should offer maximum support without causing any painful digging, chaffing or rubbing. Moisture-wicking fabrics are also a factor to consider, as running works up a sweat.

To help shoppers find the perfect match, we’ve rounded up a range of styles that check all the boxes, including the best sports bras for running for D-DD cups.

Below, take a look at our roundup of best sports bras for running.

Best Sports Bra for Running: Reebok Puremove Sports Bra

According to Reebok, the first season its Puremove Sports Bra dropped in 2018, “TIME Magazine” declared it as one of the year’s best inventions. Now updated to be supportive for all bust sizes, this Reebok bra is one of the best sports bras for running in the game.

Outdoor Voices Doing Things Bra

Perhaps the most stylish our best sports bra for running on our list, the Doing Things Bra from Outdoor Voices offers medium support and features the brand’s signature TechSweat fabric. The best-selling bra comes in several colorways and can be worn for just about any activity, whether it be a high or low impact sport.

Target High Support Zip Bra

Never underestimate Target’s sports bra selection. Designed for high-intensity workouts, this sports bra features moisture-wicking fabric that’s made from recycled polyester. This best sports bra for running is great for women with B-DD cup sizing.

Nike Swoosh Women’s Medium Support Sports Bra

It’s no surprise that Nike makes some of the best sports bras for running. In addition to being supportive, the brand’s Swoosh Medium Support Sports Bra is made with sustainable materials. The sweat-wicking fabric is made with at least 50% recycled polyester and comes in a few trendy colorways, including the lavender and lime green combo below.

Panache Women’s Underwired Sports Bra

Women with a bigger bust should consider an underwire sports bra like the Panache Women’s bra from Amazon. The supportive bra features mesh paneling for extra breathability while you work up a sweat. Plus, this best sports bra for running comes in a variety of colorways.

Lululemon Energy Bra

Lululemon’s Energy Bra is designed with training in mind. The bra fits a B-DD cup and features the brand’s Luxtreme fabric that’s soft to the skin and specifically made to eliminate chafe, which is why we consider it one of the best sports bras for running on the market.

Yvette High Impact Sports Bra

Available on Amazon, this sports bra is designed for high impact activities like running. Shoppers can choose from three colorways when it comes to selecting this sweat-wicking, zip closure sports bra.

Under Armour Crossback Sports Bra

Another bra that makes our best sports bra for running list is from Under Armour. The athletic brand’s bra comes in a variety of colorways, making it a stylish item for shoppers to stock up on. Recommended for A-C cups, this sports bra offers medium coverage while on the go.

Starter Women’s Reversible Seamless Racerback Sports Bra, Amazon Exclusive

The Starter Women’s Reversible Seamless Sports Bra makes our list for best sports bras for running thanks to its classic structure and foolproof sweat-wicking fabric. The classic sports bra is offered in pink and white. The best part? It’s reversible.

Fittin Padded Bra

This medium impact bra features ventilating fabric and comes in a variety of colors. The razorback design and soft fabric make this best sports bra for running comfortable and supportive for women with small busts.

Lemedy Women Padded Sports Bra

An Amazon favorite, this part sports bra, part cami fits an A through DD cup. For those looking for extra coverage while running the Lemedy Women Padded Sports Bra is a great option. Shoppers with a bigger cup size should take note that this should be used for low impact sports as the top offers only medium support.

