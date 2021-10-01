The 30 Best Men’s Socks for Men to Look Cool and Feel Comfortable

For the perfect finishing touch to any menswear ensemble, you’ll need the best socks for men. From office attire to cool athleisure ‘fits, a great pair of socks truly completes the look. And one of the main focal points of any man’s outfit is his pant-to-shoe-ratio, otherwise known as the PTSR. It’s the proportion from the bottom of the pants through the sock and into the footwear. Some call it science, others call it story, and we agree that this formula can turn a mundane outfit into a stylish one. Plus, it’s a great place for men to subtly showcase their cool style.

Whether you’re going for a no-show look and a clean ankle, or you’re making a bold statement with color and print to accent your best Nike sneakers, a sweet pair of socks can add an unexpected cool factor.

If you’re looking to elevate your style game in general, your sock drawer is a great place to start. Celebrity stylist, Michael Fisher says, “socks are one of the first things you put on and can really show off your personality and make a great first impression.” They were an important trend from the spring runway collections that is trickling right into fall and into 2022. Fisher is excited about bold color in menswear socks, “especially after the year we all had,” he says. “You will see bright, bold, retro gym socks and contrast heel and cap toe styles. Stripes, blocks and tippings will be big in 2022.”

It’s time to toss the faded, stained and toe-holed pairs you’ve probably had for years, and invest in solid new assortment of cool socks for men, each that serve a purpose. For example, if you’re going hiking, you’re going to want socks for your boots that are made of a material that is thick, durable and moisture-wicking like merino wool — and definitely consider the warmest socks for the brutal days of winter. And if you’re wearing a classic pair of white sneakers, you should aim for a no-show style that keeps the lines sleek and clean. For a fun pop of color to accent your suit and tie, there are plenty of stylish dress socks to choose from. There are different men’s socks for every occasion and fabric technology that follows. There are even compression socks to help with blood flow and athletic socks that bring arch support.

We have rounded up the 30 best socks for men for every occasion. Get ready for a sleek, new pants-to-shoe-ratio, because after you shop these cool men’s socks, you’ll be a compliment magnet.

Nike Men’s Dri-Fit Training Cotton Cushioned Crew Socks

If there were one pair of the best socks that belong in every man’s closet, these would be it. Nike’s classic cotton performance socks deliver comfortable coverage with just enough thickness that perfectly hugs your entire foot. Plus, the cushion makes them a great to pair with your top workout shoes or best walking shoes as you run errands around town.

Darn Tough Merino Wool Hiker Crew Cushion Socks for Men

Darn Tough socks are exactly what their name implies. This family-owned brand based out of Vermont brings you the best of the best hiking socks on the market — just ask any seasoned hiker. With a rugged look and optimum performance comfort through the merino wool-nylon blend, these socks can handle it all. You get a support in the arch and just enough compression to keep your legs energized on and off the trail.

Bombas Men’s No-Show Socks for Men

If you’ve done some research on the best men’s socks on the market, chances are you’ve come across a pair of Bombas. The brand makes some of the most comfortable, highest-rated, best-fitting socks around, especially when it comes to their classic Men’s No-Show socks. No-show socks are a must when you want to flash some ankle but want to keep your look sleek and polished. A pair of Bombas socks won’t slip off your heel and they provide enough material to deliver the cushion you would normally only find in performance sock. Plus, the brand’s donates a pair to a person in need with every sock purchase.

London Sock Company Simply Dapper 3-Pair Men’s Socks Box

“A new pair of socks is an instant mood elevator, very much like color can be,” Fisher says. London Sock Company takes pride in bold color combos. The Simply Dapper 3-Pair box provides three classic colors: Rich Burgundy, East India Saffron and British Racing Green. They have a subtle rib to add texture for both aesthetic and comfort. These men’s socks are simply sophisticated.

Happy Socks Jumbo Dot Stripe Socks for Men

Geometric prints and bold color-blocking are in, while kitschy novelty designs are on their way out. These Happy Socks Jumbo Dot Stripe socks are the perfectly playful combination of the current trend. “If you want to go bold and wear a pattern make sure to highlight a color way that’s a part of your outfit. Match them to your tie or pocket square,” Fisher says. This color story serves a bold under-the-pants pop to gleefully express your personality.

Monrow Men’s Organic Men’s Socks

You’ll fall in love at first wear with Monrow’s Men’s Organic Socks. The brand is known for it’s use of ultra-comfortable fabrics you never want to take off. The tie-dye socks are cozy and durable, but also provide the ideal comfort with a reinforced toe, heel and arch support.

Kirkland Signature Men’s Athletic Socks 8-Pack

“For my everyday sock, I love the Kirkland Signature athletic socks,” says Fisher. “They have a reinforced heel and toe, and the cotton fabric provides great breathability. These athletic socks are perfect to wear with boots or sneakers.”

Stance Where the Wild Things Are

Any sneakerhead knows that a pair of Stance socks rank high on the swag list. Stance has just about every type of sock, but the standouts are always the brand’s cool collaborations, like these Where the Wild Things Are illustration socks from the vintage American children’s book. They feature mid-level cushion in a cotton-blended fabric that provides a perfectly-snug fit every time you wear them.

Carhartt Force Merino Wool Crew Socks 3-Pack

When you first hear the words “merino wool” you might think of extreme warmth for cold winter days. But actually, merino wool is a natural moisture-wicking fabric that will keep you dry when your feet work up a sweat. That’s why Carhartt’s Force Merino Wool Crew Socks are one of the best men’s socks for work-boot wearers. They provide optimum performance for those on their feet all day with mesh panels for an even greater air flow.

Scotch and Soda Cotton Blend Men’s Socks 2-Pack

These Scotch and Soda socks have a retro vibe with a quirky edge. The cotton is soft and stretchy for a seriously luxe feel under any dress shoe, loafer or sneaker. The Amsterdam-based brand brings a fun into fashion, especially when you pop your pant hem up to flash these cool socks.

Pyvot Artist Series Floral-Ink

Pyvot is a new sock brand on the scene with the latest fashion tech. This tattoo-inspired pair is a part of the brand’s artist series and is equally high in performance as it is eye-grabbing. They have an extra-padded footbed and a reinforced toe and heel, so you can get proper support without excess fabric. They rigorously tested this style to make the promise that the cuff will never slip.

Adidas Originals Men’s Trefoil Crew Socks 6-Pack

Just like your classic pair of Nike’s, these Adidas Originals belong in every man’s sock drawer (mainly for when you want to switch up your go-to pairs). Don’t be afraid to go for a pastel color, whether you’re pounding the pavement or hitting the gym.

Goodthreads Men’s 5-Pack Patterned Socks

We couldn’t make a best socks for men list and not include an Amazon best-seller. The name isn’t as popular as some of the others on this list, but these Goodthreads socks have almost 10,000 near-perfect reviews. Go for the bold striple collection and wear one each day of the week to match your outfit.

Wanderlust Everyday Use Compression Socks

They might look pretty basic, but Wanderlust‘s Everyday Use Compression Socks will bring relief to those that experience pain from poor blood flow. They bring on a gradual compression that is comfortable and soft against the skin. Compression socks improve circulation and energize you for post-workout recovery, travel and for when you’re on your feet all day.

Flint and Tinder Wool Camp Socks

Camp socks are having a moment, especially when paired with Birkenstock sandals or rugged boots. “Go thick or go home,” says Fisher. “Heavy knit socks look great and should be shown off, especially going into the fall and winter season.” These socks from Flint and Tinder bring retro classic to your boots and flannel. The heavy duty wool blend is soft and will keep your toes toasty.

Saucony Mesh Ventilating Comfort Performance No-Show Socks

Iconic running brand, Saucony knows a thing or two about performance. That’s why they created a better no-show sock for your runs. You can flash those ankles with a clean line, without getting blisters from flimsy no-show socks. These feature mesh panels for ventilation to keep you feet cool and try. Plus, they have a targeted arch compression engineered for arch stability. When tested for bunching, these performance socks passed with flying colors.

Birkenstock Cotton Club Socks

Hygge season is upon us, folks! Birkenstock’s Cotton Club Socks are the perfect addition to your fall and winter wardrobe that feels like feet are wrapped in a plush, cozy blanket. They pair well with any type of boots, or your good old Birks to turn up the crunch.

Smartwool Everyday Classic Stripe Crew Socks

Smartwool’s Everyday Classic Stripe Crew Socks have the perfect fabric blend of merino wool, elastane and nylon. They have a great mid-weight for hiking, casual outings, running, backpacking, training, yoga and more. Gear heads love Smartwool socks for how soft and warm they are without weighing you down.





Ministry of Supply Atlas Crew Socks

Men with an aversion to dress socks usually complain that the thin, lightweight fabric loses its shape with hours of wear. Ministry of Supply aims to solve that problem with their best-selling Atlas Crew Socks. While they look like your typical dress sock, they perform like an active pair. They combine body-mapping and cushioning with odor-absorbing fabric, perfect for all-day movement with a snug fit that never loosens.

MeUndies Breathe Crew Socks

Cult-favorite underwear and sock brand, MeUndies, launched active socks that live up to their hype. These socks are moisture-wicking with anti-odor properties, and have been constructed with reinforced knit so you’ll almost never have a pesky holes. They have extra arch support, a cushioned sole and plush terry padding. Plus, they come in fun colors and prints that match their undies.

Uniqlo Men’s Color Socks

Dress socks don’t have to break the bank. Take it from Uniqlo’s best-selling, under-$5 color socks. The ribbed knit adds extra comfort and create a snug fit. Plus stylist Michael Fisher says, “a solid red always looks dashing with any suit.”

The Tie Bar Mumu Weddings Seaside Dot Dress Socks

Speaking of suit dressing, polka dots are subtle-yet-stylish way to add some pizazz to your fit. The Tie Bar collaborated with Mumu Weddings to bring a neutral, charming print to your pants-to-shoe-ratio. After wedding season, these socks can be worn with chinos, a tee and cool leather sneakers.

Polo Ralph Lauren Athletic Crew Socks

If you’ve learned anything thus far, it’s that socks don’t have to be boring — even athletic socks. This Polo Ralph Lauren’s Athletic Crew Socks set of six features the classic embroidered logo we all know and love in a cotton blend with a ribbed texture. The bold colors will up your cool factor during your daily runs, weightlifting sessions and beyond.

Mack Weldon Silver Extended Crew Dress Socks

Mack Weldon took the sock game to an entirely new level. The brand’s dress socks feature a unique fabric that infuses super-fine Pima cotton with anti-odor properties. The result is the softest dress sock you’ve ever felt with moisture-wicking capabilities that keep your feet comfortable, dry and cozy in dress shoes.

New Balance Reflective Compression Socks

Compression socks aren’t just for recovery. New Balance knows the importance of blood flow, especially when you’re training marathon-style. These compression socks are proven to maximize run performance with anti-fatigue, editor-tested results. Unlike your typical tall compression socks, these have added mesh panels for breathability without compromising compression, along with a reflective stripe for additional safety during evening runs.

Iets frans Check Crew Socks

The Iets frans Check Crew socks make a cool and casual, laid-back, skater-boy statement. It’s a bold move that looks best with a simple, monochrome outfit. Beyond the fashion-forward look of these printed socks, they’re made with a soft cotton blend that feel great, too.

Stance Gamut II 3-Pack No Show Socks

Since no-shows are extremely important to have these days (and there are guys that still don’t own a pair), we had to include another by Stance to further convince. This pair will go unseen when worn under dress shoes or low-top sneakers while providing the cushion and comfort you need.

American Trench Retro Stripe Socks

American Trench makes the perfect retro stripe socks for men. They have that classic old-school gym class vibe that feels completely fresh and modern when paired with any minimalist leather sneaker. To provide additional comfort, American Trench gave their socks a cushioned footbed you’ll surely appreciate.

Falke Airport Dress Socks

Everyone needs a pair of classic black dress socks. Falke’s Airport Dress Socks won’t stretch out throughout the day, so you’ll still look sleek and sophisticated by happy hour. If you’re weary of black, Fisher notes, “for the traditional gentleman, match your sock to your shoe for a clean, modern look. Never wear black with brown or vice versa.”

Mr. P Ribbed Tie-Dye Cotton Blend Socks

Mr. Porter’s Mr. P line delivers exactly what their stylish customers want with quality pieces for a reasonable price, so you know you’re getting what you pay for. These ribbed tie-dye cotton blend socks offer a great deal of comfort with great cushioning, and come in two different colorways: chartreuse and grape.