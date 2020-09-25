15 Best Sock Advent Calendars to Shop Ahead of the Holidays

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

While the holidays are still a few months away, you can get a jumpstart on Christmas shopping with a number of sock advent calendars that are available online.

The advent calendar, which is used to countdown the number of days in December until Christmas, is traditionally stocked with sweets, ornaments and other tiny trinkets. In recent years, sock advent calendars have surfaced. Usually stocked with 12 or 15 days of socks, the festive countdown calendar is a great way to spread holiday cheer while helping feet stay toasty, of course.

Many sock advent calendars include styles inspired by popular holiday films like ‘Elf” and “A Christmas Story,” in addition to your typical Santa and candy cane-themed pairs. There are also sets made for game night fanatics, while others are perfect for “Game of Thrones” fans.

Below, take a look at the best sock advent calendars for women, men and children.

Men’s Game Of Thrones 12 Days Of Socks Gift Set

Count down the 12 days of Christmas with these “Game Of Thrones” socks. The moisture-wicking styles are a practical yet fun way to surprise the GOT fan in your life. This gift set is also on sale for a limited time on Amazon.com.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

Jacques Moret Women’s Holiday Socks Advent Box

If you’re looking for some fun, Christmas-themed socks, consider this sock advent calendar from Jacques Moret on Amazon. The box is complete with 12 soft, poly-blend socks that fit women’s shoe sizes four to 11.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

Elf Movie Mens 12 Pair Days of Socks Set Buddy Advent Calendar

“Elf” fans will love counting down the 12 days until Christmas with this Buddy the Elf-themed sock box. The cheeky styles feature quirky sayings from the film like “son of a nutcracker” and are even adorned with images of an excited Will Ferell.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Walmart

Disney Nightmare Before Christmas Men’s 12 Days Advent Box

Disney’s “Nightmare Before Christmas” advent box for men features 12 spooky socks perfect for the guy who loves Tim Burton films.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

Muk Luks Women’s Pull On 12 Days of Socks Calendar

Muk Luks makes a sock advent calendar featuring some festive socks. The 12-sock box is sure to get anyone in the holiday spirit, while keeping their feet warm, too.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

Disney Frozen Girls 12 Days Of Socks Advent Box

Little ones will love this Disney “Frozen” sock advent calendar. Deemed an Amazon choice product, this box features 12 socks with designs of Elsa and friends throughout.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

‎ Boys’ Marvel Avengers 15 Days of Socks Advent Calendar

Available in sizes small through large, this Marvel Avengers calendar comes with 15 socks fetauring a range of different superheroes.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Target

Men’s A Christmas Story 12 Days Of Socks

Fans of the cult-classic Christmas film “A Christmas Story” can enjoy some variety with this sock advent calendar. It comes with four pairs of crew socks and eight pairs of low-cut socks that are sure to garner a laugh.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

Women’s Harry Potter 12 Days Of Socks Advent Calendar

Harry Potter fans can count down the days until Christmas with a sock advent calendar for muggles. The 12 Days of Socks calendar features a dozen pairs of socks featuring imagery like the sorting hat and Gryffindor lions.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

Hasbro Unisex Board Games 12 Days of Socks

Available in unisex sizing, these board game-themed pairs come in crew-length and low-cut styles highlighting all your favorite Hasbro games.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

Nickelodeon Paw Patrol Kids 12 Days of Socks Holiday Advent Calendar

Nickelodeon’s Paw Patrol sock advent calendar for kids features 12 socks, including quarter-length, crew and no-show styles that are versatile and fun.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

Disney Princess Girls 12 Days of Socks Holiday Advent Calendar

Have your little one count down the holidays with their favorite princesses. These kid’s socks feature everyone’s favorite heroines and should fit kids aged 6 to 8 years old.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

Men’s Super Nintendo 12 Days of Socks

This sock advent calendar is great for the video gamer in your life. It comes with 12 socks that feature retro Super Nintendo motifs throughout.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Kohl's

DC Comics Men’s 15 Days of Socks Advent Calendar

DC Comics 15 Days of Socks advent calendar for men includes a variety of superhero and villain socks. The box is available on Amazon for $25.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

Hue Women’s 12 Days Of Christmas No Show Liner Socks

Legwear company Hue also has a 12 Days of Christmas sock advent calendar that features a series of festive no-show liner socks. You can snag the low-profile sock pack on Amazon for $28.