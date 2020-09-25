×
15 Best Sock Advent Calendars to Shop Ahead of the Holidays

By Madeleine Crenshaw
muk luks calendar, sock advent calendar, women's sock calendar
While the holidays are still a few months away, you can get a jumpstart on Christmas shopping with a number of sock advent calendars that are available online.

The advent calendar, which is used to countdown the number of days in December until Christmas, is traditionally stocked with sweets, ornaments and other tiny trinkets. In recent years, sock advent calendars have surfaced. Usually stocked with 12 or 15 days of socks, the festive countdown calendar is a great way to spread holiday cheer while helping feet stay toasty, of course.

Many sock advent calendars include styles inspired by popular holiday films like ‘Elf” and “A Christmas Story,” in addition to your typical Santa and candy cane-themed pairs.  There are also sets made for game night fanatics, while others are perfect for “Game of Thrones” fans.

Below, take a look at the best sock advent calendars for women, men and children.

Men’s Game Of Thrones 12 Days Of Socks Gift Set

Count down the 12 days of Christmas with these “Game Of Thrones” socks. The moisture-wicking styles are a practical yet fun way to surprise the GOT fan in your life. This gift set is also on sale for a limited time on Amazon.com.

game of thrones sock advent calendar, best sock advent calendar, socks
Buy: Game Of Thrones Socks Gift Set $30 (Was $36)
Jacques Moret Women’s Holiday Socks Advent Box

If you’re looking for some fun, Christmas-themed socks, consider this sock advent calendar from Jacques Moret on Amazon. The box is complete with 12 soft, poly-blend socks that fit women’s shoe sizes four to 11.

women's socks, best advent sock calendar, socks
Buy: Jacques Moret Women's Advent Box $16
Elf Movie Mens 12 Pair Days of Socks Set Buddy Advent Calendar

“Elf” fans will love counting down the 12 days until Christmas with this Buddy the Elf-themed sock box. The cheeky styles feature quirky sayings from the film like “son of a nutcracker” and are even adorned with images of an excited Will Ferell.

mens elf the movie sock calendar, best advent sock calendar, socks
Buy: Elf Men's Socks Advent Calendar $39
Disney Nightmare Before Christmas Men’s 12 Days Advent Box

Disney’s “Nightmare Before Christmas” advent box for men features 12 spooky socks perfect for the guy who loves Tim Burton films.

nightmare before christmas sock advent calendar, best advent sock calendar, socks
Buy: Nightmare Before Christmas Advent… $16
Muk Luks Women’s Pull On 12 Days of Socks Calendar

Muk Luks makes a sock advent calendar featuring some festive socks. The 12-sock box is sure to get anyone in the holiday spirit, while keeping their feet warm, too.

muk luks calendar, sock advent calendar, women's sock calendar
Buy: Muk Luks Women's Socks Calendar $40
Disney Frozen Girls 12 Days Of Socks Advent Box

Little ones will love this Disney “Frozen” sock advent calendar. Deemed an Amazon choice product, this  box features 12 socks with designs of Elsa and friends throughout.

frozen sock advent calendar, best advent sock calendar, kids socks
Buy: Frozen Girls Socks Advent Box $16
Boys’ Marvel Avengers 15 Days of Socks Advent Calendar

Available in sizes small through large, this Marvel Avengers calendar comes with 15 socks fetauring a range of different superheroes.

marvel sock calendar for kids, best advent sock calendar, boys socks
Buy: ‎Boys' Marvel Avengers Socks Advent Calendar $15
Men’s A Christmas Story 12 Days Of Socks

Fans of the cult-classic Christmas film “A Christmas Story” can enjoy some variety with this sock advent calendar. It comes with four pairs of crew socks and eight pairs of low-cut socks that are sure to garner a laugh.

a christmas story sock calendar, sock advent calendar, mens sock calendar
Buy: Men's A Christmas Story Socks $33
Women’s Harry Potter 12 Days Of Socks Advent Calendar

Harry Potter fans can count down the days until Christmas with a sock advent calendar for muggles. The 12 Days of Socks calendar features a dozen pairs of socks featuring imagery like the sorting hat and Gryffindor lions.

harry potter sock advent calendar, women's sock calenadr harry potter socks
Buy: Harry Potter Advent Calendar Socks $26 (Was $30)
Hasbro Unisex Board Games 12 Days of Socks

Available in unisex sizing, these board game-themed pairs come in crew-length and low-cut styles highlighting all your favorite Hasbro games.

hasbro sock calendar, sock advent calendar, unisex sock calendar
Buy: Hasbro Unisex 12 Days of Socks $16
Nickelodeon Paw Patrol Kids 12 Days of Socks Holiday Advent Calendar

Nickelodeon’s Paw Patrol sock advent calendar for kids features 12 socks, including quarter-length, crew and no-show styles that are versatile and fun. 

 

paw patrol sock advent calendar, kids sock calendar, sock advent calendar
Buy: Paw Patrol Socks Advent Calendar $23
Disney Princess Girls 12 Days of Socks Holiday Advent Calendar

Have your little one count down the holidays with their favorite princesses. These kid’s socks feature everyone’s favorite heroines and should fit kids aged 6 to 8 years old.

princess sock calendar, kids sock advent calendar, sock advent calendar
Buy: Disney Princess Socks Calendar $28
Men’s Super Nintendo 12 Days of Socks

This sock advent calendar is great for the video gamer in your life. It comes with 12 socks that feature retro Super Nintendo motifs throughout.

nintendo sock advent calendars, sock advent calendar, mens sock calendar
Buy: Men's Super Nintendo Socks Calendar $25
DC Comics Men’s 15 Days of Socks Advent Calendar

DC Comics 15 Days of Socks advent calendar for men includes a variety of superhero and villain socks. The box is available on Amazon for $25.

dc comics sock advent calendar, sock calendar, men's sock calendar
Buy: DC Comics Socks Advent Calendar $25
Hue Women’s 12 Days Of Christmas No Show Liner Socks

Legwear company Hue also has a 12 Days of Christmas sock advent calendar that features a series of festive no-show liner socks. You can snag the low-profile sock pack on Amazon for $28.

womens socks advent calendar, hue socks, hue socka dvent calendar
Buy: Hue 12 Days Of Christmas Socks $28
