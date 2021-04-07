10 Performance-Ready Soccer Socks for Adults

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.
As with many sports, a solid pair of socks is key to playing soccer at the top of your game.
When it’s time to hit the pitch, you should feel comfortable in what you’re wearing from head-to-toe and focused on your performance. The last thing you want to deal with is ill-fitting socks that keep slipping down your leg or bunching up in your cleats — not to mention socks that make your feet and legs hot and sweaty.
The best soccer socks for matches are designed to be worn over your shin guards as a means of supporting them. They should fit snugly and stay in place without being too tight that they cut off your circulation. However, soccer training doesn’t always call for shin guards, so your socks for training can vary a bit in terms of style. Some players may prefer sporting over-the-calf styles during training, while others may reach for crew length or lower-cut pairs.
And although your cleats offer a certain level of protection, the best soccer socks are typically engineered with strategic cushioning to ensure optimal comfort. Moreover, soccer socks should ideally be crafted from a material containing added spandex so they can stretch to fit athletes of different sizes.
Ready to find your perfect match? Look no further. We’ve rounded up the 10 best soccer socks for adults for matches as well as training.
Why Trust Our Recommendations
When compiling our list, we opted for styles made of moisture-wicking fabrics like nylon or polyester with mesh ventilation to keep feet dry and prevent blisters. We also considered features like targeted cushioning, compression and arch support, as they’ll help keep the socks from slipping and provide a supportive feel underfoot. Additionally, there are pairs on our list designed specifically to fit the left or right foot for a custom fit and feel. We also looked to top athletic brands like Nike, Adidas, Under Armour and Puma for our picks.
Match Socks:
Adidas Rivalry Over-the-Calf Soccer Socks
Featuring moisture-wicking yarns, Adidas Rivalry Over-the-Calf Soccer Socks are designed to keep you cool and dry as you work up a sweat. You can also count on them to stay up thanks to double-welt construction at the top. We also love that they come in a pack of two.
Key Features
- Targeted cushioning on the footbed provides shock absorption
- Arch and ankle compression offer added stability
- Available in five colors
Take Note
- May be somewhat see-through with shin guards
Under Armour Over-the-Calf Soccer Socks
Under Armour’s Over-the-Calf Soccer Socks help keep odors at bay thanks to a moisture-wicking nylon performance fabric blend with anti-odor technology. Boasting a lightweight knit construction, they’re also designed to be soft, breathable and quick-drying.
Key Features
- Dynamic arch support helps minimize foot fatigue
- The footbed is fully cushioned
- Ventilation channels increase breathability
Take Note
- Some may find they run slightly small
Puma Liga Soccer Socks
Another good over-the-calf style, Puma’s Liga Soccer Socks contain mesh knit throughout for added breathability and temperature regulation, and an ankle brace design for enhanced stability when showing off your fancy footwork.
Key Features
- A cushioned cotton heel and toe add comfort
- Anatomically designed footbed for left and right foot
Take Note
- Some may find they run a tad long
Umbro Adult Soccer Socks
These Umbro Adult Soccer Socks are made to draw moisture away from the skin and promote breathability to keep players cool. They’re also designed to reduce friction and support the foot for minimized fatigue.
Key Features
- Seamless toe construction delivers comfortable wear
- Mesh ventilation offers proper airflow
- Includes arch support
Take Note
- May run a bit small
DSG Soccer II Socks 2 Pack
Coming in a pack of two, these DSG Soccer II Socks are moisture-wicking and cushioned underfoot. What’s more, they’re equipped with an elasticized arch band and deep heel pocket for a secure, supportive fit.
Key Features
- Comfort toe seams prevent irritation
- Mesh venting adds breathability
- Includes supportive shaft with foldover ribbed cuff
Take Note
- Not offered in an XL
New Balance Match Socks
New Balance’s Match Socks utilize NB Dry technology to keep sweat at bay. This pair is also designed with mesh ventilation on top to promote better airflow.
Key Features
- Includes cushioned heel and toe for added comfort and durability
- Thick, ribbed cuff keeps the sock in place
Take Note
- Only goes up to a men’s size 13
Training Socks:
Nike Squad Crew Socks
An ideal choice for training your hardest, Nike’s Squad Crew Socks are also rendered from a sweat-wicking fabric with added cushioning for support. They also boast a striped sole design for a sporty look.
Key Features
- Cushioning in high-wear areas adds durability
- Offer anatomical left foot/right foot fit
Take Note
- They don’t offer arch support
TruSox 3.0 Cushion Crew Socks
For players that prefer ample cushioning, these TruSox 3.0 Cushion Crew Socks have a thicker sole for plush comfort. Moreover, thanks to gripping pads on the inside and outside of the socks, they’ll ensure feet are locked into your cleats.
Key Features
- Patented adhesive technology allows for easier change of direction and shot control
- Designed to meet the contours of your foot
- Features durable and moisture-wicking material
Take Note
- Not for athletes with larger feet
Drymax Running Lite Mesh No Show Socks
As the name indicates, Drymax’s Running Lite Mesh No Show Socks are made to keep feet dry and comfortable as you work hard. The low-cut style boasts a dual-layer construction that wicks moisture away from the skin for a cooler, drier feel.
Key Features
- Includes an anti-slip heel design
- Has breathable mesh panels
- Includes vented arch band
- Features flat toe seams for reduced friction
- Y-heel stitch offers a better fit and feel
Take Note
- May not fit feet over a men’s size 13
Paplus Compression Running Ankle Socks
Designed to promote better circulation, Paplus Compression Running Ankle Socks may help boost performance. They’re made of a lightweight, breathable and moisture-wicking material that shoudn’t weigh you down or feel too bulky inside cleats. A heel tab provides protection and prevents them from slipping down.
Key Features
- Six pairs come per pack
- Mesh ventilation zones deliver maximum airflow
- Targeted arch compression keeps your arch stable and secure
- Reinforced heels and toes add durability
Take Note
- These may run large