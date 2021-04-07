10 Performance-Ready Soccer Socks for Adults

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

As with many sports, a solid pair of socks is key to playing soccer at the top of your game.

When it’s time to hit the pitch, you should feel comfortable in what you’re wearing from head-to-toe and focused on your performance. The last thing you want to deal with is ill-fitting socks that keep slipping down your leg or bunching up in your cleats — not to mention socks that make your feet and legs hot and sweaty.

The best soccer socks for matches are designed to be worn over your shin guards as a means of supporting them. They should fit snugly and stay in place without being too tight that they cut off your circulation. However, soccer training doesn’t always call for shin guards, so your socks for training can vary a bit in terms of style. Some players may prefer sporting over-the-calf styles during training, while others may reach for crew length or lower-cut pairs.

And although your cleats offer a certain level of protection, the best soccer socks are typically engineered with strategic cushioning to ensure optimal comfort. Moreover, soccer socks should ideally be crafted from a material containing added spandex so they can stretch to fit athletes of different sizes.

Ready to find your perfect match? Look no further. We’ve rounded up the 10 best soccer socks for adults for matches as well as training.

Why Trust Our Recommendations

When compiling our list, we opted for styles made of moisture-wicking fabrics like nylon or polyester with mesh ventilation to keep feet dry and prevent blisters. We also considered features like targeted cushioning, compression and arch support, as they’ll help keep the socks from slipping and provide a supportive feel underfoot. Additionally, there are pairs on our list designed specifically to fit the left or right foot for a custom fit and feel. We also looked to top athletic brands like Nike, Adidas, Under Armour and Puma for our picks.

Match Socks:

Adidas Rivalry Over-the-Calf Soccer Socks

Featuring moisture-wicking yarns, Adidas Rivalry Over-the-Calf Soccer Socks are designed to keep you cool and dry as you work up a sweat. You can also count on them to stay up thanks to double-welt construction at the top. We also love that they come in a pack of two.

Key Features

Targeted cushioning on the footbed provides shock absorption

Arch and ankle compression offer added stability

Available in five colors

Take Note

May be somewhat see-through with shin guards

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

Under Armour Over-the-Calf Soccer Socks

Under Armour’s Over-the-Calf Soccer Socks help keep odors at bay thanks to a moisture-wicking nylon performance fabric blend with anti-odor technology. Boasting a lightweight knit construction, they’re also designed to be soft, breathable and quick-drying.

Key Features

Dynamic arch support helps minimize foot fatigue

The footbed is fully cushioned

Ventilation channels increase breathability

Take Note

Some may find they run slightly small

CREDIT: Amazon

Puma Liga Soccer Socks

Another good over-the-calf style, Puma’s Liga Soccer Socks contain mesh knit throughout for added breathability and temperature regulation, and an ankle brace design for enhanced stability when showing off your fancy footwork.

Key Features

A cushioned cotton heel and toe add comfort

Anatomically designed footbed for left and right foot

Take Note

Some may find they run a tad long

CREDIT: Courtesy of Soccer.com

Umbro Adult Soccer Socks

These Umbro Adult Soccer Socks are made to draw moisture away from the skin and promote breathability to keep players cool. They’re also designed to reduce friction and support the foot for minimized fatigue.

Key Features

Seamless toe construction delivers comfortable wear

Mesh ventilation offers proper airflow

Includes arch support

Take Note

May run a bit small

CREDIT: Courtesy of Walmart

DSG Soccer II Socks 2 Pack

Coming in a pack of two, these DSG Soccer II Socks are moisture-wicking and cushioned underfoot. What’s more, they’re equipped with an elasticized arch band and deep heel pocket for a secure, supportive fit.

Key Features

Comfort toe seams prevent irritation

Mesh venting adds breathability

Includes supportive shaft with foldover ribbed cuff

Take Note

Not offered in an XL

CREDIT: Courtesy of Dick's Sporting Goods

New Balance Match Socks

New Balance’s Match Socks utilize NB Dry technology to keep sweat at bay. This pair is also designed with mesh ventilation on top to promote better airflow.

Key Features

Includes cushioned heel and toe for added comfort and durability

Thick, ribbed cuff keeps the sock in place

Take Note

Only goes up to a men’s size 13

CREDIT: Courtesy of Soccer.com

Training Socks:

Nike Squad Crew Socks

An ideal choice for training your hardest, Nike’s Squad Crew Socks are also rendered from a sweat-wicking fabric with added cushioning for support. They also boast a striped sole design for a sporty look.

Key Features

Cushioning in high-wear areas adds durability

Offer anatomical left foot/right foot fit

Take Note

They don’t offer arch support

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

TruSox 3.0 Cushion Crew Socks

For players that prefer ample cushioning, these TruSox 3.0 Cushion Crew Socks have a thicker sole for plush comfort. Moreover, thanks to gripping pads on the inside and outside of the socks, they’ll ensure feet are locked into your cleats.

Key Features

Patented adhesive technology allows for easier change of direction and shot control

Designed to meet the contours of your foot

Features durable and moisture-wicking material

Take Note

Not for athletes with larger feet

CREDIT: Courtesy of Soccer.com

Drymax Running Lite Mesh No Show Socks

As the name indicates, Drymax’s Running Lite Mesh No Show Socks are made to keep feet dry and comfortable as you work hard. The low-cut style boasts a dual-layer construction that wicks moisture away from the skin for a cooler, drier feel.

Key Features

Includes an anti-slip heel design

Has breathable mesh panels

Includes vented arch band

Features flat toe seams for reduced friction

Y-heel stitch offers a better fit and feel

Take Note

May not fit feet over a men’s size 13

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

Paplus Compression Running Ankle Socks

Designed to promote better circulation, Paplus Compression Running Ankle Socks may help boost performance. They’re made of a lightweight, breathable and moisture-wicking material that shoudn’t weigh you down or feel too bulky inside cleats. A heel tab provides protection and prevents them from slipping down.

Key Features

Six pairs come per pack

Mesh ventilation zones deliver maximum airflow

Targeted arch compression keeps your arch stable and secure

Reinforced heels and toes add durability

Take Note

These may run large