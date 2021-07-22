×
The 10 Best Men’s Sneakers to Shop at Target

By Nicole Zane
CREDIT: Courtesy of Target

Attention, sneakerheads: Don’t sleep on Target’s current selection. The big box chain carries a myriad of snazzy men’s sneakers that are too good and affordable to pass up right now.

In fact, there’s an athletic style for every scenario you can think of. There are workout-ready options for running or weightlifting, as well as fashionable street sneakers suitable for travel or date night. Keep in mind that the right pair has the power to elevate any outfit. Some pairs are stylish enough to work with suiting, which comes in handy for summer weddings or upcoming family events. They can also jazz up a simple daytime or nighttime look, while of course offering unbeatable comfort.

So, without further ado, we’ve outlined the best 10 men’s sneakers to pick up at Target ASAP for any occasion or activity. Shop them ahead.

Reebok Legacy Lifter II Weightlifting Performance Sneakers

Control your form during squats and deadlifts with Reebok Legacy Lifter II Sneakers. The best part? You won’t spend extra time breaking these high-quality kicks in before hitting the gym.

Reebok Legacy Lifter II Men's Weightlifting Shoes Mens Performance Sneakers
CREDIT: Courtesy of Target

Buy: Reebok Legacy Lifter II $200
S Sport by Skechers Optimal Slip On Sneakers

Playing tourist for the day? S Sport by Skechers’ Optimal Slip-On Sneakers are the answer if you’ll be walking for miles.

Men's S Sport by Skechers Optimal Slip On Athletic Shoes - Black
CREDIT: Courtesy of Target
Buy: S Sport by Skechers Optimal Slip-On Sneakers $40
Bearpaw Mogul Apparel Sneakers

Bearpaw’s Mogul Apparel Sneakers are treated with NeverWet technology that’ll keep the shoes dry no matter the weather.

Bearpaw Men's Mogul Apparel Sneakers
CREDIT: Courtesy of Target

Buy: Bearpaw Mogul Apparel Sneakers $53
Members Only Knit Sock Mesh Fashion Sneakers

Pair Members Only’s Sock Sneakers with sweats for traveling. You can ditch socks thanks to the knitted mesh upper, which provides lightweight support and breathability. Plus, the three-eyelet lace-up closure makes the shoes easy to take on and off when going through TSA.

Members Only Men's Knit Sock Mesh Fashion Sneaker
CREDIT: Courtesy of Target
Buy: Members Only Sock Sneakers $45
S Sport by Skechers Izaiah Hiker Sneakers

If you have a camping trip in the works, try S Sport by Skechers’ Izaiah Hiker Sneakers. The cushioned, shock-absorbing midsole and rugged all-terrain traction outsole will win you over.

S Sport by Skechers Izaiah Hiker Sneakers, brown
CREDIT: Courtesy of Target
Buy: S Sport by Skechers Izaiah Sneakers $45
Levi’s Miles Perf FM UL Contrast Trim Sneakers

You’ll get more bang for your buck with Levi’s Miles Perf FM UL Sneakers, as they go with everything.

Levi's Mens Miles Perf FM UL Contrast Trim Sneaker Shoe
CREDIT: Courtesy of Target

Buy: Levi's Miles Perf FM UL Sneakers $35
Mizuno Wave Rider 24 Running Shoes

Mizuno’s Wave Rider 24 Running Shoes consist of an X10 outsole made of durable carbon rubber along with a foam midsole made from the brand’s Enerzy technology for the springiness you desire.

Mizuno Men's Wave Rider 24 Running Shoe
CREDIT: Courtesy of Target
Buy: Mizuno Wave Rider 24 Running Shoe $110
Reebok Classic Renaissance Ripple S Sneakers

What makes these Reebok Classic Renaissance Ripple S Sneakers special is the high-abrasion rubber outsole. The ripple pattern improves your traction during busy morning commutes but keeps your look stylish at the time with its chunky white appearance.

Reebok Classic Renaissance Ripple S Mens Sneakers
CREDIT: Courtesy of Target

Buy: Reebok Classic Renaissance Ripple S Sneakers $40
Goodfellow & Co Bernie Casual Sneakers

You can wear Goodfellow & Co’s Bernie Casual Sneakers casually with jeans or dressed up with slacks. They’re super comfortable, too (unless your feet run wide).

Men's Bernie Casual Sneakers - Goodfellow & Co™
CREDIT: Courtesy of Target

Buy: Goodfellow & Co Bernie Casual Sneakers $30
Vibram FiveFingers V-Run Trail Running Shoes

Ditch your classic running shoes and opt for Vibram’s FiveFingers V-Run Trail Running Shoes instead. The thin sole construction gives you a true barefoot running experience whether you’re running on the beach or pavement.

Vibram FiveFingers V-Run Trail Running Shoes Mens
CREDIT: Courtesy of Target

Buy: Vibram FiveFingers V-Run Trail Running Shoes $130
