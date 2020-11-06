×
25 Best Slippers for Kids

By Allie Fasanella
CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

In fall and winter, wearing socks around the house may not be enough to keep feet warm. That’s why having a quality pair of slippers is key. And for little, growing feet, it’s just as crucial.

Ahead, we rounded the best slippers for boys and girls. Spanning a range of price points to fit every budget, our selection includes styles from classic slipper brands like Minnetonka and Dearfoams as well as bold pairs from Ugg, Crocs and Disney.

There’s something here for every little one, from fun 3D printed booties to cozy moccasins and clogs. Each style is equipped with cushioning underfoot and non-slip bottoms, and some have studier soles that allow for a bit of outdoor wear.

Acorn Kids’ Moc Slipper

These fluffy slippers feature a faux shearling insole atop a Cloud Cushion footbed and non-slip rubber outsoles. They come in a variety of color combinations and prints including a camouflage option.

Acorn Kids' Moc Slipper
CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon
Buy: Acorn Kid's Moc Slipper $14-$34
Disney Mickey Mouse Slippers

If your kiddo loves Mickey Mouse, you can’t go wrong with these 3D slippers featuring embroidered graphics and striped rib-knit sock ankle cuffs. A cushioned footbed will also support his or her steps. Note: these only come in toddler’s sizes.

Disney Mickey Mouse Slippers
CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon
Buy: Disney Mickey Mouse Slippers $22
Crocs Kids’ Classic Slipper 

This Mary Jane style from Crocs is designed with a felt wool upper, traction pods and elastic straps that allow for easy on and off. The brand’s Croslite foam cushioning underfoot and warm lining makes these ultra-comfy.

Crocs Kids' Classic Slipper
CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon
Buy: Crocs Kids' Classic Slipper $20
Kamik Kids’ Cozylodge Slipper

This pair also features a soft felt upper and cushioned footbed, plus sturdy outsoles and a hook-and-loop ankle strap that makes it easy for kids to fine-tune the fit by themselves.

Kamik Kids' Cozylodge Slipper
CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon
Buy: Kamik Kids' Cozylodge Slipper $22-$50
Minnetonka Charley Slipper Bootie

These soft suede moccasins are equipped with a faux fur cuff and lining, plus adjustable rawhide laces for a classic look. The pair is also super functional thanks to padded insoles and durable rubber outsoles. In addition to brown, it’s offered in a playful hot pink version, too.

Minnetonka Charley Bootie
CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon
Buy: Minnetonka Charley Slipper Bootie $44
Jessica Simpson Cozy Clog Slipper

Jessica Simpson Cozy Clog Slippers 
CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon
Buy: Jessica Simpson Cozy Clog Slippers … $13-$17
Lazy One Animal Paw Slipper

Do your kids love to play pretend? If so, they’re bound to have fun with these plush animal paw slippers. Depending on the pair selected, your little make believer can channel a dinosaur, bear, wolf, monster or yeti.

Lazy One Animal Paw Slippers
CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon
Buy: Lazy One Animal Paw Slippers $18-$26
Dearfoams Kid’s Clog Slipper

In addition to the unicorn-themed style featured below, these are offered in shark, koala, dinosaur and dog versions. Underfoot, they’re equipped with plush, multi-density memory foam cushioning.

 

Dearfoams Kids' Clog Slipper
CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon
Buy: Dearfoams Kid's Clog Slipper $17-$46
Deer Stags Kid’s Lil Nordic Slipper

Tots can easily take this classic style both in and outdoors thanks to a supportive EVA footbed and durable outsole. The cozy look is lined with faux shearling lining and comes in several festive plaid versions, making it a perfect look to sport during the holidays.

Deer Stags Kid's Lil Nordic Slipper
CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon
Buy: Deer Stags Kid's Lil Nordic Slipper $21-$63
Marvel Spider-Man Slipper

If your kiddo worships Spider-Man, these cozy Marvel graphic slippers are a perfect pick. They’re soft and lightweight with padded insoles and textured bottoms to prevent slips.

 

Marvel Spider-Man slippers
CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon
Buy: Marvel Spider-Man Slippers $20
Ugg Kid’s Oh Yeah Slipper

A mini-sized version of Ugg’s popular “Fluff Yeah” slipper, this open-toed pair is great to wear in spring and summer. When it’s chillier out, kids can still rock them and stay warm by pairing them with thick socks.

Ugg Kid's Oh Yeah Slipper
CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon
Buy: Ugg Kid's Oh Yeah Slipper $65-$75
Falke Cosyshoe Slipper Sock

Made with merino wool, these fold-over booties are only super soft but also temperature-regulating to keep feet warm without overheating. Grips underfoot ensure steady strides.

Falke Cosyshoe Slipper Sock
CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon
Buy: Falke Cosyshoe Slipper Sock $25-$27
Birkenstock Kids Zermatt Slipper

Kids will love padding around in these Birkenstock slippers, complete with a warm yet breathable wool upper and plush shearling footbed.

Birkenstock Kids Zermatt Slipper
CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos
Buy: Birkenstock Kids Zermatt Slipper $90
Hatley Kids Leopard Fleece Slipper

These booties are made with soft, warm fleece from the inside out, so little feet are sure to stay cozy. Plus, they’re done in a cute leopard print and include anti-skid outsoles for stability.

Hatley Kids Painted Leopard Fleece Slippers
CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos
Buy: Hatley Kids Painted Leopard Fleece Slippers $22
Sorel Kids Lanner Ridge II Slipper

This classic clog from Sorel is designed to wrap the foot in ultimate comfort with a soft suede upper and faux fur lining. In addition to a range of solid colors, it comes in a cool camouflage print version.

Sorel Kids Lanner Ridge II Slipper
CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos
Buy: Sorel Kids Lanner Ridge II Slipper $45
L.L. Bean Wicked Good Slipper

L.L. Bean’s “Wicked Good” moccasins are just as luxurious as they suggest. The classic silhouette is constructed with a premium sheepskin lining that insulates while wicking away sweat.

 

l.l. bean wicked good slipper
CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos
Buy: L.L.Bean Wicked Good Slipper $40
Stride Rite Bryce Burger Slipper

Designed to resemble a cheeseburger with all the fixings, these whimsical slippers are sure to be earn smiles. They also have a breathable lining and lightly padded footbed for comfort.

Stride Rite Bryce Burger Slipper
CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos
Buy: Stride Rite Bryce Burger $23
Foamtreads Kids Gizmo Slipper

Fleece uppers and a vulcanized construction make this classic look warm, lightweight and exceptionally flexible. Side elastic goring also allows young ones to take these on and off with ease.

Foamtreads Kids Gizmo Slipper
CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos
Buy: Foamtreads Kids Gizmo $32
Joules Kids Slippet Felt Mule Slippers

These mystical-inspired mules are just as cute as they are wearable. The sky blue pair adorned with unicorns, stars and hot pink trim are lined with super soft fleece for long-lasting warmth.

Joules Kids Slippet Felt Mule Slippers
CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos
Buy: Joules Kids Slippet Felt Mule Slippers $25
See Kai Run Kids Cruz II Slipper

Made specifically to promote healthy foot development, this penguin-embellished pair offers a soft cotton lining, a wide toe box with plenty of wiggle room and hook-and-loop straps for a secure fit.

see kai run slippers
CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos
Buy: See Kai Run Kids Cruz II Slipper $40
The North Face Kids Thermoball Eco Traction Mule II Slipper

Unlike the others on our list, these are designed for campsite wear. But that doesn’t mean kids can’t sport them around the house, too. They feature a water-resistant ripstop upper, unbeatable insulation and dual pull tabs for easy on and off access.

the north face thermoball mules
CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos
Buy: The North Face Thermoball Slipper $40
Koolaburra by Ugg Kids Riley Shimmer Slipper

These moc-toe loafers feature shimmery suede uppers done in fun hues like purple, hot pink and light blue. They’re also equipped with plush linings and sturdy outsoles for all-day wear.

Koolaburra by Ugg Kids Riley Shimmer Slipper
CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos
Buy: Koolaburra by Ugg Kids Riley Shimmer Slipper $45
EMU Australia Kids Jolie Slipper

An ultra-plush sheepskin lining extends to the cuff of these slides for an incredibly soft and cozy look. They also feature a stylish quilted upper and are available in two bold shades of pink.

EMU Australia Kids Jolie Slipper
CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos
Buy: EMU Australia Kids Jolie Slipper $50
Sorel Kids Nakiska II Slipper

This pretty slip-on style from Sorel features a magical metallic star print, plus a super-soft fleece lining and cuff. They’re completed with a removable EVA footbed and durable outsoles.

sorel kids Nakiska slippers
CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos
Buy: Sorel Kids Nakiska II Slipper $45
Hanes Kids Slippers

Just like the brand’s beloved tees, this children’s slipper from the brand promises to be a closet staple. The modern-looking moc features thick memory foam cushioning that contours to the foot over time, plus anti-odor protection for fresh effects wear after wear. They’re also ideal for indoor/outdoor play.

hanes kids slippers
CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon
Buy: Hanes Kids Slippers $9-$23
