25 Best Slippers for Kids

In fall and winter, wearing socks around the house may not be enough to keep feet warm. That’s why having a quality pair of slippers is key. And for little, growing feet, it’s just as crucial.

Ahead, we rounded the best slippers for boys and girls. Spanning a range of price points to fit every budget, our selection includes styles from classic slipper brands like Minnetonka and Dearfoams as well as bold pairs from Ugg, Crocs and Disney.

There’s something here for every little one, from fun 3D printed booties to cozy moccasins and clogs. Each style is equipped with cushioning underfoot and non-slip bottoms, and some have studier soles that allow for a bit of outdoor wear.

Acorn Kids’ Moc Slipper

These fluffy slippers feature a faux shearling insole atop a Cloud Cushion footbed and non-slip rubber outsoles. They come in a variety of color combinations and prints including a camouflage option.

Disney Mickey Mouse Slippers

If your kiddo loves Mickey Mouse, you can’t go wrong with these 3D slippers featuring embroidered graphics and striped rib-knit sock ankle cuffs. A cushioned footbed will also support his or her steps. Note: these only come in toddler’s sizes.

Crocs Kids’ Classic Slipper

This Mary Jane style from Crocs is designed with a felt wool upper, traction pods and elastic straps that allow for easy on and off. The brand’s Croslite foam cushioning underfoot and warm lining makes these ultra-comfy.

Kamik Kids’ Cozylodge Slipper This pair also features a soft felt upper and cushioned footbed, plus sturdy outsoles and a hook-and-loop ankle strap that makes it easy for kids to fine-tune the fit by themselves. CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon Buy: Kamik Kids' Cozylodge Slipper $22-$50 buy it Minnetonka Charley Slipper Bootie These soft suede moccasins are equipped with a faux fur cuff and lining, plus adjustable rawhide laces for a classic look. The pair is also super functional thanks to padded insoles and durable rubber outsoles. In addition to brown, it’s offered in a playful hot pink version, too. CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon Buy: Minnetonka Charley Slipper Bootie $44 buy it

Jessica Simpson Cozy Clog Slipper

Lazy One Animal Paw Slipper

Do your kids love to play pretend? If so, they’re bound to have fun with these plush animal paw slippers. Depending on the pair selected, your little make believer can channel a dinosaur, bear, wolf, monster or yeti.

Dearfoams Kid’s Clog Slipper

In addition to the unicorn-themed style featured below, these are offered in shark, koala, dinosaur and dog versions. Underfoot, they’re equipped with plush, multi-density memory foam cushioning.

Deer Stags Kid’s Lil Nordic Slipper

Tots can easily take this classic style both in and outdoors thanks to a supportive EVA footbed and durable outsole. The cozy look is lined with faux shearling lining and comes in several festive plaid versions, making it a perfect look to sport during the holidays.

Marvel Spider-Man Slipper

If your kiddo worships Spider-Man, these cozy Marvel graphic slippers are a perfect pick. They’re soft and lightweight with padded insoles and textured bottoms to prevent slips.

Ugg Kid’s Oh Yeah Slipper

A mini-sized version of Ugg’s popular “Fluff Yeah” slipper, this open-toed pair is great to wear in spring and summer. When it’s chillier out, kids can still rock them and stay warm by pairing them with thick socks.

Falke Cosyshoe Slipper Sock

Made with merino wool, these fold-over booties are only super soft but also temperature-regulating to keep feet warm without overheating. Grips underfoot ensure steady strides.

Birkenstock Kids Zermatt Slipper

Kids will love padding around in these Birkenstock slippers, complete with a warm yet breathable wool upper and plush shearling footbed.

Hatley Kids Leopard Fleece Slipper

These booties are made with soft, warm fleece from the inside out, so little feet are sure to stay cozy. Plus, they’re done in a cute leopard print and include anti-skid outsoles for stability.

Sorel Kids Lanner Ridge II Slipper

This classic clog from Sorel is designed to wrap the foot in ultimate comfort with a soft suede upper and faux fur lining. In addition to a range of solid colors, it comes in a cool camouflage print version.

L.L. Bean Wicked Good Slipper

L.L. Bean’s “Wicked Good” moccasins are just as luxurious as they suggest. The classic silhouette is constructed with a premium sheepskin lining that insulates while wicking away sweat.

Stride Rite Bryce Burger Slipper

Designed to resemble a cheeseburger with all the fixings, these whimsical slippers are sure to be earn smiles. They also have a breathable lining and lightly padded footbed for comfort.

Foamtreads Kids Gizmo Slipper

Fleece uppers and a vulcanized construction make this classic look warm, lightweight and exceptionally flexible. Side elastic goring also allows young ones to take these on and off with ease.

Joules Kids Slippet Felt Mule Slippers

These mystical-inspired mules are just as cute as they are wearable. The sky blue pair adorned with unicorns, stars and hot pink trim are lined with super soft fleece for long-lasting warmth.

See Kai Run Kids Cruz II Slipper

Made specifically to promote healthy foot development, this penguin-embellished pair offers a soft cotton lining, a wide toe box with plenty of wiggle room and hook-and-loop straps for a secure fit.

The North Face Kids Thermoball Eco Traction Mule II Slipper

Unlike the others on our list, these are designed for campsite wear. But that doesn’t mean kids can’t sport them around the house, too. They feature a water-resistant ripstop upper, unbeatable insulation and dual pull tabs for easy on and off access.

Koolaburra by Ugg Kids Riley Shimmer Slipper

These moc-toe loafers feature shimmery suede uppers done in fun hues like purple, hot pink and light blue. They’re also equipped with plush linings and sturdy outsoles for all-day wear.

EMU Australia Kids Jolie Slipper

An ultra-plush sheepskin lining extends to the cuff of these slides for an incredibly soft and cozy look. They also feature a stylish quilted upper and are available in two bold shades of pink.

Sorel Kids Nakiska II Slipper

This pretty slip-on style from Sorel features a magical metallic star print, plus a super-soft fleece lining and cuff. They’re completed with a removable EVA footbed and durable outsoles.

Hanes Kids Slippers

Just like the brand’s beloved tees, this children’s slipper from the brand promises to be a closet staple. The modern-looking moc features thick memory foam cushioning that contours to the foot over time, plus anti-odor protection for fresh effects wear after wear. They’re also ideal for indoor/outdoor play.