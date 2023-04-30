The 12 Best Slip-On Sneakers for Women That Combine Comfort With a Fashionable Look

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Once reserved solely for the sporty, sneakers have become a non-negotiable in most women’s wardrobes. Whether it’s a white pair of women’s sneakers to pare down pretty slip dresses or women’s walking shoes styled to add a casual feel to a tailored pant, there aren’t many occasions where a sneaker isn’t suitable. The best slip-on sneakers are effortless and practical.

While offering all the ease and comfort of a traditional sneaker, the slip-on makes running out of the door even quicker. They’re also far comfier and more supportive than flip flops, not to mention they also stay looking cleaner for longer with no laces to get dirty or backs to get crushed down (if you’re in the habit of pulling your sneakers off without untying them, that is).

“Slip-ons are great for that woman on-the-go. My busy mom clients love them, as they don’t have time to tie laces when they’re running out the door with the kids,” says Chellie Carlson, a Transformational Wardrobe Stylist. “Also, for my busy working clients who want to walk to work in comfort, they wear a slip-on sneaker for their commute, then swap into a more elevated heel at work.”

“Slip-on sneakers, also known as slip-on shoes, have become increasingly popular in recent years for several reasons,” adds Dr. Najwa Javed, a board-certified podiatrist and founder of E’mar Italy. “Firstly, slip-on trainers are incredibly convenient and easy to wear. They require no laces or buckles, making them quick and effortless to slip on and off, saving valuable time when getting ready in the morning or when changing shoes during the day.” Dr Javed adds that slip-on sneakers also offer a comfortable and flexible fit, making them an excellent choice for active lifestyles.

Footwear designers have also been quick to follow suit with everyone from Golden Goose to Vince and Skechers adding slip-on styles to their collections. But with so many options out there, where do you start when searching for the best slip-on sneakers for women?

To help you find your perfect pair fast, we’ve spent hours researching our favorite designers and scouring online stores to find the very best new styles. We also asked industry experts for their tips on finding the best fit and style for your needs while considering a range of foot types and concerns. We’ve included slip-on options that cover everything from shoes for flat feet to shoes for high arches and shoes for plantar fasciitis.

Read on to discover 12 of the very best slip-on sneakers for women.

Top Slip-On Sneakers for Women of 2023

Golden Goose Superstar Sabot Distressed Leather Slip-On Sneakers

Best Leather Slip On Sneakers for Women

Size range: 25 to 42 (IT)

25 to 42 (IT) Material: Leather and rubber

Leather and rubber Colorways: White

“My favorite slip-on sneakers are Golden Goose — they are my go-to,” says Carlson. “If you tie the laces on the sides to fit your foot, you can easily slip in and out without having to tie and untie the laces. They also have built in orthotics for comfort.” The Superstar Sabot style is an update on the brand’s most iconic style, made from leather with a hand-distressed finish that gives them that lived-in look. They do have decorative laces across the front but the back is open so you can just slip them right on. The ultimate fashion sneaker, there’s no look that these shoes won’t make better.

What reviewers say: “I love that these are shoes you can wear year-round, no matter how hot or cold it is, and no matter where you live. I have worn these shoes in both summer and winter now and love them for BOTH. If you’re going to spend $500 on a pair of sneakers, you better be able to wear them year round and you definitely can with Golden Goose!”

Vince Warren Platform Sneakers

Best Platform Slip-On Sneakers

Size range: 5 to 11

5 to 11 Material: Suede and rubber

Suede and rubber Colorways: 10+

These signature sneakers from Vince offer all the comfort of a women’s walking shoe but are elevated with height akin to the best platform boots. While we love the black suede option for dressing up everyday looks, they’re also available in over 10 different materials and color options, so you can match them to almost every outfit. “Vince slip-ons are a hybrid of sneaker and loafer, and are an easy classic,” says Carlson. “They’re an ideal way to complete an effortlessly chic everyday look.” Reviewers also say that they’re a good pair of shoes for wide feet.

What reviewers say: “I always buy a few pairs of Vince slip-ons every year or two. They take a minute to stretch out and you have to wiggle to get them on initially, but they fit great overall. I wear a 9.5/10 depending on the brand, but always get a 10 with Vince.”

Skechers Ultra Flex 3.0 Slip-In Sneakers

Most Comfortable Slip-on Sneakers

Size range: 6.5 to 12

6.5 to 12 Material: Air-cooled memory foam, mesh and vegan materials

Air-cooled memory foam, mesh and vegan materials Colorways: 3

Skechers’ most-wanted shoe of the season is its new slip-on style. The Ultra Flex 3.0 is made from 100% vegan materials including its own trademarked air-cooled memory foam, plus lightweight mesh. They’re also fitted with a Heel Pillow, which is the brand’s signature design detail that ensures your foot is held securely in place as you walk. They’re great shoes for standing all day, when comfort and support are key.

What reviewers say: “These shoes are a game changer! I recently had both my knees replaced thus, my range of motion isn’t great enough to bend my leg to put my shoes on! The slip-in function has made my life much more enjoyable, and I will buy no other shoe.”

New Balance Fresh Foam X 1080 Unlaced Sneakers

Best Running Slip-On Sneakers

Size range: 5 to 13 (Standard or wide)

5 to 13 (Standard or wide) Material: Foam and hyperknit

Foam and hyperknit Colorways: 2

There’s nothing more annoying for a runner than laces that come undone just when you’ve hit your stride. The 1080 slip-on sneaker from New Balance takes that away with an unlaced design that features the perfect balance of cushioning, weight, and flexibility to adapt to the changing stresses placed on the feet during a run. The lightweight engineered knit uppers also keep the feet feeling cool and comfortable. Make these your new minimalist running shoes for quick jogs.

What reviewers say: “I have been walking a lot and needed a slip-on shoe to alternate with my standard laced shoes. This one fits great and is snug but not tight on my foot. I have an extremely high arch and usually slip on shoes are not comfortable or easy to get on.”



Vionic Zinah Slip-On Sneakers

Best Slip on Sneakers for Plantar Fasciitis

Size range: 3 to 9

3 to 9 Material: Leather and synthetic fabric

Leather and synthetic fabric Colorways: 5

If you’re looking for slip-on shoes for plantar fasciitis, you can’t go wrong with these Vionic Zinah Slip-On Sneakers. This style not only has an easy slip-on design but it also has a stable heel arch support and cushioning to prevent the pain that plantar fasciitis creates across the base of the foot. While they are also one of the best orthopedic shoes on the market, they don’t compromise on style, and we’d be happy to wear these everywhere from work to weekend brunch dates.

What reviewers say: “This is my third pair of these Vionic shoes. I bought the first pair this summer. Wore them to physical therapy, all over town and mostly anytime a sandal wouldn’t work. They are comfortable right out of the box for this gal with really bad and old feet. Use a no-show sock and I’m off and running.”

Nike Go FlyEase On/Off Shoes

Best Slip-On Sneakers for Narrow Feet

Size range: 2.5 to 9.5

2.5 to 9.5 Material: Airy fabric, foam and rubber

Airy fabric, foam and rubber Colorways: 2

If you want to get your morning off to a flying start, then Nike’s Go FlyEase sneakers are a super-easy slip-on style. Their futuristic design features Nike’s revolutionary FlyEase technology and a heel that pivots so you can slip them on without using your hands for assistance. This makes them a particularly great pick if you have limited mobility in your hands, or you’re at the end of your pregnancy and can’t see your feet anymore.

What reviewers say: “Love these shoes. I have arthritis and get pain in my hands that makes it hard to tie shoes or even pull them on. These are perfect, and cute!”

Kizik Athens Slip-On Sneakers

Best Slip-On Sneakers for Wide Feet

Size range: 6 to 13

6 to 13 Material: Mesh fabric and Rabbit Foam

Mesh fabric and Rabbit Foam Colorways: 17

You can’t mention slip-on sneakers without mentioning Kizik. Its Athens sneakers feature a signature cage at the heel making it super easy to slip them on hands-free, and their trademarked Rabbit Foam is placed in the outsole to provide lift at the heel. We chose these as the best shoes for wide feet due to their standard and wide fittings that help you to find the most perfect fit.

What reviewers say: “Currently pregnant and it’s been getting uncomfortable putting on my normal tennis shoes. These were definitely worth it! Right out of the box I tried them on, and my foot went in so smoothly. The shoe tongue didn’t flip, no creasing on the heel, it popped into place once my foot was in. I’d definitely recommend these shoes if you have trouble putting on shoes or want something quick and simple!”

The Row Black Marie H Low-Top Sneakers

Best Luxury Slip-On Sneakers

Size range: 35 to 42 (IT)

35 to 42 (IT) Material: Silk-blend satin and rubber

Silk-blend satin and rubber Colorways: 1

If you’re looking for more of a high-fashion shoe rather than a sports sneaker, then The Row’s low-top sneakers are the ultimate investment. This sleek all-black style is flawlessly crafted with luxe silk-blend satin uppers, elasticized gusset sides, and a rubber tread sole that makes them a comfortable all-day option. Yes, they’re expensive, but with a shoe this comfortable, high-quality, and versatile, the cost per wear will work out well.

What the reviewers say: “Leave it to The Row to create the perfect sneaker. Elevates a look and can be worn with everything. Very comfortable.”

Rothy’s The Original Slip-on Sneakers

Best Slip-On Sneakers for Moms

Size range: 5 to 13

5 to 13 Material: Signature thread knit made from recycled bottles

Signature thread knit made from recycled bottles Colorways: 12

Available in 12 different colorways, Rothy’s The Original sneakers have a style for everyone. Their size range also runs from a 5 to a 13, which is one of the widest offerings we came across when researching our top slip-on sneakers. Our favorite thing about these shoes? They’re made from a soft and flexible fabric that’s knitted from recycled plastic bottles (which means there’s no breaking in period) and they can be thrown in the washing machine.

What the reviewers say: “Super comfortable, stylish and goes with any outfit!! These shoes never disappoint!”

Vans Checkerboard Slip-On Shoes

Most Classic Slip-On Sneakers

Size range: B 3.5/W5 to M16/W17.5 (Vans has its own sizing, refer to the brand’s sizing chart to convert your US size.)

B 3.5/W5 to M16/W17.5 (Vans has its own sizing, refer to the brand’s sizing chart to convert your US size.) Material: Canvas and rubber

Canvas and rubber Colorways: 15

There aren’t many sneaker silhouettes as iconic as Vans’ slip-on sneakers. Originally designed in 1977, they’ve enjoyed enduring popularity thanks to their internal arch support that makes them super comfy, and effortlessly cool design — and not just with skater boys. We love this classic monochrome checkerboard print for making understated looks feel instantly cooler, but there are 15 different colorways to choose from, in addition to customizable options.

What reviewers say: “These shoes go with everything! They are a classic style, easy to keep clean, and can be dressed up or down. Can’t beat them!”

Kuru Atom Slip Ons

Best Slip-on Sneakers for Flat Feet

Size range: 6 to 11

6 to 11 Material: Novaknit uppers, KuruCloud EVA midsole, non-marking rubber outsole

Novaknit uppers, KuruCloud EVA midsole, non-marking rubber outsole Colorways: 3

“Women with flat feet should look for slip on trainers that have either an arch support built in, or one that can accept an arch support,” advises Dr. Javed. If this is one of your main concerns when buying sneakers, these lightweight slip-ons from Kuru have built-in arch support that custom molds to the shape of your feet. They’re also made from a breathable and flexible mesh fabric that keeps airflow moving through the shoe.

Old Navy Canvas Slip-On Sneakers

Best Budget Slip-On Sneakers

Size range: 6 to 11

6 to 11 Material: Cotton canvas, webbed goring, and memory foam

Cotton canvas, webbed goring, and memory foam Colorways: 3

Old Navy’s canvas slip-on sneakers are versatile, comfy, and priced below $30. They also come in black, off-white, and taupe so you can even treat yourself to a couple of colorways for a bargain price. But don’t just take our word for it — check out the thousands of five-star reviews that rave about their comfort and great design. It’s worth noting that a number of shoppers do mention that they had to go half a size down to find the perfect fit.

What reviewers say: “Comfortable and look nice. Quality is good. Had to order 1/2 size down.”



What to Look for in the Best Slip-On Shoes for Women

Slip-on sneakers are a staple for your shoe wardrobe, no matter if you’re looking for comfortable women’s dress shoes to wear to work or the best shoes for nurses. Below are three key factors to look for when you’re shopping.

A comfortable fit: Dr. Javed explains that slip-ons should feel supportive, stable, and roomy in the toe box. They should also be snug in the ankle and flexible in the toes. “Many slip-on sneakers feature stretchy uppers or elasticated side panels that can adapt to the shape of the foot, providing a snug and secure fit without feeling restrictive,” says Dr. Javed.

Dr. Javed explains that slip-ons should feel supportive, stable, and roomy in the toe box. They should also be snug in the ankle and flexible in the toes. “Many slip-on sneakers feature stretchy uppers or elasticated side panels that can adapt to the shape of the foot, providing a snug and secure fit without feeling restrictive,” says Dr. Javed. Activity-appropriate materials: The material you choose is very much determined by what you plan on wearing them for. Breathable mesh and fabric like those in sports shoes are ideal warm-weather alternatives for the best hiking boots and the best running shoes. Lightweight canvas and leather is often used on fashion sneakers that make great alternatives to your cute summer sandals.

The material you choose is very much determined by what you plan on wearing them for. Breathable mesh and fabric like those in sports shoes are ideal warm-weather alternatives for the best hiking boots and the best running shoes. Lightweight canvas and leather is often used on fashion sneakers that make great alternatives to your cute summer sandals. Supportive soles: “The sole should be supportive with minimal flexion,” advises Dr. Javed. “If the sole is too flexible it can cause the foot to destabilize and create abnormal pressure and a strain in the arch of the foot, known as plantar fasciitis or heel pain.” Slip-on sneakers with arch support are good options for those seeking shoes for heel spurs or shoes for plantar fasciitis.

Women’s Slip-On Sneakers for Different Foot Types and Conditions

Slip-on shoes for flat feet: Dr. Javed explains that women with flat feet should look for a slip-on sneaker with a built-in arch support, such as those in Vionics or one that can accept an arch support insole. You should also look for other features such as stiff material along the inside of the slip-on, as this can help add stability to the inside of the foot and keep it from collapsing on softer materials.

Dr. Javed explains that women with flat feet should look for a slip-on sneaker with a built-in arch support, such as those in Vionics or one that can accept an arch support insole. You should also look for other features such as stiff material along the inside of the slip-on, as this can help add stability to the inside of the foot and keep it from collapsing on softer materials. Slip-on shoes for wide feet: If you have a wide foot, look for a slip-on sneaker with a soft, stretchy upper. “Many people with wide feet suffer from bunions and hammertoes and usually have bony prominences,” says Dr. Javed. As such, soft, stretchy, elastic materials are best as these will prevent friction blisters, calluses, and corns. She goes on to say that wide feet also require a style with a low drop, which means that the difference between the heel and the forefoot is minimal. This prevents forward pressure in the toes (a helpful detail for those who need shoes for bunions).

If you have a wide foot, look for a slip-on sneaker with a soft, stretchy upper. “Many people with wide feet suffer from bunions and hammertoes and usually have bony prominences,” says Dr. Javed. As such, soft, stretchy, elastic materials are best as these will prevent friction blisters, calluses, and corns. She goes on to say that wide feet also require a style with a low drop, which means that the difference between the heel and the forefoot is minimal. This prevents forward pressure in the toes (a helpful detail for those who need shoes for bunions). Slip-on sneakers for arch support: According to Dr. Javed, the popularity of slip-on trainers can be attributed to their convenience, comfort, and versatility — but most lack in support and stability. Therefore, if you need extra arch support, she advises choosing a design with built-in arch support, or one that it can be added to. According to Dr. Javed, the popularity of slip-on shoes has led brands to integrate arch support as part of the shoe. These types are good walking shoes for high arches.

According to Dr. Javed, the popularity of slip-on trainers can be attributed to their convenience, comfort, and versatility — but most lack in support and stability. Therefore, if you need extra arch support, she advises choosing a design with built-in arch support, or one that it can be added to. According to Dr. Javed, the popularity of slip-on shoes has led brands to integrate arch support as part of the shoe. These types are good walking shoes for high arches. Slip-on sneakers for plantar fasciitis: “People suffering from heel pain should buy slip-on trainers with at least one inch of change in the toe drop,” advise Dr. Javed. “A higher toe drop provides more cushioning and support for the heel and helps people suffering from plantar fasciitis and Achilles tendonitis.” Dr. Javed explains that this, along with a stiff sole, helps protect the plantar fascial band from straining while walking and running. Put them in your rotation of walking shoes for plantar fasciitis.

How We Chose the Best Slip-On Sneakers for Women

For more than 75 years, Footwear News has been the shoe authority. Our coverage spans top industry news, retail trends, head-to-toe fashion, athletic and outdoor analysis and more. Footwear News’ global network of editors has carefully curated all product selections featured using our expansive brand knowledge and thorough research to find quality, long-lasting items. The top 12 slip-on sneakers in this roundup were decided on after hours of researching our favorite designers and online stores. We also considered the thousands of online reviews–good and bad–to find out more about how these styles work with different lifestyle needs and foot types from slip-on sneakers for flat feet, to supportive shoes with high arches, or those that help to ease conditions such as plantar fasciitis. Learn more about us here.

Meet the Experts

Dr. Najwa Javed is a Board-Certified Podiatrist and Founder of E’MAR Italy, a footwear label founded in Silicon Valley.

Chellie Carlson is a transformational wardrobe stylist with 30 years of experience in the fashion industry. Her signature service, The Method, helps her clients to elevate the way they get dressed and show up for their life.

Meet the Author

Cat Hufton is a London-based fashion and beauty journalist who has written for some of the world’s best luxury e-commerce companies and publications including InStyle, Harper’s Bazaar, Byrdie, and Cosmopolitan Magazine. She is an avid online shopper and has tested hundreds of products during her career giving her a keen eye for what’s worth your hard-earned dollars and what’s not.