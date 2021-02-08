10 Skims Alternatives That Look Almost Like the Real Thing — Starting at Just $9

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Following the success of her KKW Beauty and Fragrance lines, Kim Kardashian’s Skims brand has generated a huge amount of buzz since it launched in 2019 — and for good reason. The line offers cozy underwear, shapewear, loungewear and a pair of slippers in a wide variety sizes to fit many body types. You can also buy the “Cozy” loungewear collection in kids’ sizes, so you can match with your little one if you desire. That said, some items from the Kardashian-founded brand don’t meet every budget. While some pieces are on the more affordable side, many items you’ll find on Skims.com start at $60 and go up from there.

With that in mind, we did some research and compiled 10 great Skims alternatives from brands like H&M, Maidenform and Dearfoams that won’t break the bank. So, if you’ve had your eye on a pricier piece from Skims, but haven’t wanted to splurge, we suggest checking out our selection below.

In addition to apparel, we included a pair of fuzzy slippers inspired by the popular label. Whether you’re searching for undies to help you feel your best, some soft pants for remote work or slides to pad around the house in, you’re likely to find something that’ll fit the bill ahead.

H&M Fluffy Pants

These light gray bottoms from H&M look similar to Skims’ Cozy Knit pants, which go for $88. Like the Skims pair, these have a high-waisted fit with straight, wide legs and are made of a soft knit material.

Vnvne 3-Piece Set

This set reminds us of Skims’ cozy knit shorts, tank and short robe, all of which cost over $50 individually. Available in various colorways, it can be worn year-round and is available for just under $30.

Maidenform Flexees Shapewear Comfort Devotion Cami

Like Skims’ Sculpting Tank, this super sleek style from Maidenform features a scoop neckline and a seamless, compressive fit, making it ideal for wearing under another top. It also comes in white and nude and five sizes to choose from.

Irisnaya Shapewear Bodysuit

Offered in four colors, this $26 shapewear bodysuit looks quite similar to Skims’ Essential Scoop Neck bodysuit, which costs $68. This smooth, stretchy bodysuit is designed to deliver a waist-cinching fit.

Sayfut 328 Women Waist Cincher

Love Skims’ High-Waisted Bonded thong? Try this comparable option priced at under $15 on Amazon. Both styles are meant to eliminate panty lines and suck in your tummy without being too restricting.

Spanx Plus Size Oncore High-Waisted Short

Another high-waisted style, these shorts from Spanx will also help prevent panty lines. Keep in mind, though, that since they offer more coverage, they may not be ideal to wear on warm days. They resemble Skims’ Core Control Mid-Thigh shorts.

iCollection Long Satin Lingerie Slip

If you’ve been on the hunt for a long silk nightgown like this style from Skims, opt for iCollection’s satin slip. While it doesn’t come in as many colors and sizes as the Skims version, it costs significantly less and still offers a romantic look.

Dearfoams Cindy Furry Slide Slipper

Instead of The Slide from Skims, which costs $78, we recommend picking up Dearfoams’ Cindy Furry slide for just $26. Both styles are super fuzzy and come in multiple colors. They’re also equipped with cloud-like memory foam cushioning underfoot for added comfort and can be worn outside if needed.

Free People Muscle Beach Bodysuit

Free People’s Muscle Beach bodysuit, which you can cop for half off right now on Revolve.com, looks like Skims’ $58 Body Basics Crew Neck bodysuit. Both are black, sleeveless and made to provide a second-skin fit.

Victoria’s Secret Silk Pants

While Skims’ Silk Sleep pants come in neutral tones, these silk pants from Victoria’s Secret come in more playful options like hot pink and polka dot print. Both should feel great against the skin. Unlike the Skims option, these feature a drawstring waistband.