11 Ski Socks That Offer Great Warmth & Support

A great pair of ski socks will help you stay comfortable on the slopes, which in turn can enhance your performance. When shopping for a quality style, look for pairs that are soft, warm and moisture-wicking. They should also offer a comfortable amount of padding in high-stress areas like the toes and shins, as well as a snug fit that doesn’t cut off your circulation or restrict your movement.

All the socks on our list fit these criteria. They’re made with cozy merino wool, which not only helps keep feet toasty but also regulates the body’s temperature to provide moisture control and prevent foul odors from forming. Often used in performance pairs worn by athletes and outdoor enthusiasts, this special kind of wool tends to be more gentle on skin than itchy, traditional wool alternatives. What’s more, the material makes socks noticeably slimmer than styles of the past, creating an overall better fit inside boots.

Ready to find your perfect match? Read on to shop our carefully selected picks.

Smartwool PhD Ski Light Elite Socks

Built to last you many seasons, these Smartwool socks feature the brand’s Indestructawool technology, which uses a strong nylon-reinforced interior while keeping merino wool close to the skin for enhanced comfort and durability. A proprietary 4 Degree elite fit system with flex zones at the ankle joint offers a locked-in feel and less slippage during your ride. Meanwhile, these 14-inch socks also feature body-mapped mesh zones for better breathability, targeted cushioning at the shins, toes and heels and a virtually seamless toe construction to prevent blisters from forming.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

Minus33 Ski and Snowboard Socks

Offered in a variety of vibrant colors, this affordable pair is high in merino wool with a touch of spandex for a soft, cozy and stretchy fit. It features fully cushioned soles, a smooth, seamless toe design and reinforced material at the heel and toe. What’s more, the style is constructed with a firm ribbed top to keep it in place, as well as breathable ventilation at the top of the ankle to ensure you don’t overheat.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

Burton Performance + Lightweight Compression Socks

Featuring compression technology, these performance ski socks apply light pressure in critical zones to quicken your recovery time and enhance circulation for greater warmth and comfort. They’re made of 40% merino wool and other moisture-wicking fabrics that offer excellent stretch, too. A chafe-free toe seam, low-profile welt cuff and polypropylene-reinforced footbed with quick-drying and odor-resistant capabilities all make this pair supremely comfortable.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

Columbia Mountain Peak Socks

This over-the-calf style features Columbia’s patented Omni-Heat technology, designed to retain warmth while allowing excess heat and moisture to escape. Offered in two colorway options, these socks also include a secure ribbed top, half-cushioned soles and 24% acrylic for added warmth for the coldest days.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

Pure Athlete Ski Socks

Supremely lightweight and reliably warm, these socks are a must for athletes of all levels. Offered in packs of three or six pairs, they’re made with thermo-regulating technology to keep feet warm without overheating, a non-slip elastic cuff and seamless toes to prevent blisters. Strategically-placed cushioning also helps protect shins from bumps. They offer a low-profile, compressive fit, which means they also work well for other outdoor activities like snowshoeing, camping and winter runs.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

Musan Ski Socks

We love that these wallet-friendly socks extend partially over the knee for extra coverage. Available in packs of three, they’re ultra-warm, temperature-regulating and feature padding on the heel for optimal comfort. A sturdy elastic cuff and weave help keep the socks in place. Meanwhile, a seamless toe design prevents painful rubbing. And for anyone with big feet, they’re only offered in large and extra-large sizes.

CREDIT: Amazon

Darn Tough Vermont Ski Socks

Darn Tough Vermont is known for its quality performance socks, and this ski-ready pair from the brand doesn’t disappoint. These are warm, supportive and offer a great next-to-foot feel. Made with 67% merino wool, they’re excellent at keeping feet toasty and moisture-free while outdoors for long periods of time. They also feature elastic arch support and high-density cushioning along the calf, heel and toe areas for enhanced comfort. What’s more, they include a seamless toe design and integrated ribbed zones for relieving pressure.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

Feetures Merino 10 Cushion Crew Socks

For those that prefer a shorter style, these crew socks are a solid pick. They feature high-density cushioning in areas prone to impact, as well as patented technology that applies targeted compression on the arch for extra support. Each sock in this pair is anatomically designed to contour to the left and right feet for a close fit. The Perfect Toe construction eliminates any irritating toe seams, while Merino+ fibers insulate when wet to keep feet warm even if snow ends up inside your boot.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

Merrell Moab Hiker Over-The-Calf Crew Socks

Merrell’s Moab Hiker socks are crafted with 45% merino wool and a soft CoolMax fabric, which helps prevents feet from overheating and promotes maximum mobility. Elastic arch bands offer a stay-put fit, as zone cushioning from the ankle to the toes help prevent injury.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

Icebreaker Ski Medium Merino Blend Socks

These over-the-calf socks are also constructed with a seamless toe and anatomical support at the ankle, Achilles and instep for ideal support. Like the rest of the styles on our list, they’re made with merino wool fibers that resist odor and keep feet at an optimal temperature, with the added benefit of ventilation zones for enhanced comfort.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

Ultimate Midweight Ski Socks

This style features the highest merino wool content on our list and utilizes a unique knitting pattern to deliver an optimal amount of cushioning in the heel, toe, and shin. Arch and ankle support, as well as an ultra-smooth stay-up cuff, hold the sock firmly and comfortably in place.