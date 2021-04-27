9 Cute Wheeled Shoes for Girls

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Heelys arguably started the wheeled shoe craze back in the early 2000s. The innovative Texas-based brand created rolling styles for kids, so little ones could go from walking to skating in moments for a fun way to get around. The innovative style debuted in a 30-second television that aired on MTV and dropped just before the holiday season in 2001.

Patented Heelys are fixed with a removable wheel located in the heel that transforms the shoes into low-key “stealth” skates, giving wearers the freedom to seamlessly go from walking or running to skating just by shifting their weight to their heel. Roller skating fanatic and Heelys founder Roger Adams actually designed a prototype by simply taking a skateboard wheel and placing it in the heel of a sneaker.

These classic styles are still available, and what’s more, a handful of other brands have also created wheeled styles for tots who are always on the move. Some come with one wheel in the heel while others feature two with another placed at the front.

With this in mind, we’ve rounded up nine of the best girls’ shoes with wheels to shop. All of these styles made to be comfortable and easily customizable to double as flat shoes for versatile wear. Plus, they include stylish designs so she can stand out on the playground.

Heelys Pro 20 Skate Shoe

Heelys Pro 20 Skate Shoe has a sturdy canvas upper with a whimsical rainbow tie-dye print, padded collar and cushioned footbed for lasting comfort. These girls’ shoes with wheels also feature removable low-profile wheels with ABEC 5 bearings for a smooth ride, abrasion-resistant brake pads and durable rubber outsoles that offer flexible traction.

Heelys x Reebok Court Trainers If you’re a fan of Reebok, you won’t be able to resist these adorable pink Heelys x Reebok Court Trainers. The lace-up style features a faux leather upper with Reebok branding, removable wheels built into the heels and non-slip soles for traction when she’s not wheeling around. They also have a padded tongue and collar and cushioned insoles. CREDIT: Courtesy of Alex and Alexa Buy: Heelys x Reebok Court Trainers $72 (was $85) Buy it

Nsasy Kids Roller Shoes

For extra fun, these Nsasy Roller Shoes are designed with rechargeable multicolored LED lights in the midsole and non-slip outsole. The front wheel can be removed with a tool and you can hide the back wheel by pressing a button at the heel. Available in an array of colorways, these wheeled shoes for girls also have a breathable mesh upper with a reflective finish and synthetic leather details.

Ehauuo Kids Two Wheels Shoes

Another light-up pair, Ehauuo’s Kids Two Wheels Shoes feature a mesh and synthetic upper for added durability and a double-strap design for easy on-and-off. They also come in multiple colors and offer versatile use with a removable front wheel and the option to hide the back wheel with a press of a button.

SDSpeed Roller Shoes

SDSpeed’s Roller Shoes come in various color combinations and are made of breathable, durable materials with just the right amount of cushioning inside to keep growing feet comfy. Underfoot, they have traction, wear-resistant soles and a single wheel at the heel that shrinks into the sole when you press a button.

Ylllu Kids Roller Shoes

These Ylllu Kids Roller Shoes have a breathable mesh knit upper with synthetic overlays and rechargeable LED lights within the midsole. Like Heelys, they only have one wheel at the back of the shoe, which you can hide away by pressing a button.

Bfoel Spider Roller Shoes

Bfoel’s Spider Roller Shoes can also be used as a double or single-wheel shoe as well as a regular sneaker without wheels. It’s made of durable synthetic materials with a soft, padded interior and has dual pull tabs and rechargeable LED lights that change color.

AIkuass Roller Shoes

Featuring a bold, sporty design, Alkuass’ Roller Shoes are crafted from a combination of mesh and synthetic leather and feature two adjustable hook-and-loop closures, plus fun rechargeable LED lights and soles that offer tread when you’re walking as opposed to rolling. They come with a back wheel that you can hide and a front wheel that can be popped out.

Wajin Light Up Roller Shoes

A high-top silhouette, Wajin’s Light Up Roller Shoes provide better ankle support and boast a glossy iridescent upper with a perforated toe and hook-and-loop strap. The rechargeable LED lights change color and mode, too. They can also be used as roller skate shoes, single-wheel shoes and flat sneakers.