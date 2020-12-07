14 High-Performance Cycling Shoes That Fit Peloton Bikes

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.
So, you’ve done it. You splurged on an at-home Peloton bike to enjoy top-notch spin sessions from the comfort of your own home. And you’re not alone. Peloton has been thriving during the quarantine economy. The New York-based brand’s stock rose 95% by early May when stay-at-home orders first took place across the U.S. and workout centers remained closed.
In order to properly ride your new indoor stationary bike, though, you’ll need the right shoes to match the bike’s tread dimensions. Your spinning shoes should be able to attach to Delta-compatible cleats, so, instead of a two-bolt shoe, you’re going to want a cycling shoe with a three-screw hole setup. This means the screw outline on the sole of your shoes will form a triangle made up of three holes.
To ensure you find a great pair for your money, we did some research and rounded up top options on the market, including styles from Peloton and other quality brands that specialize cycling gear.
Ahead, shop our edit of cycling shoes for men and women to fit your at-home Peloton bike.
Peloton Cycling Shoes
First things first, you can’t go wrong with the Peloton brand’s shoes, which feature a breathable upper and mesh ventilation on the base, plus a ratchet clip and three velcro straps for a foot-hugging fit.
Venzo Cycling Shoes
This Venzo style, also $125, is crafted with award-winning technology for performance and was made specifically to fit Peloton bike pedals. The pair come as a set with Delta cleats and is offered in black and white versions.
Gavin Cycling Shoes
This pair, which is offered at a more budget-friendly price point of $65, is ultra-lightweight, breathable, and quick-drying. They’re designed with adjustable carbon fiber straps and a deep heel cup for a great fit and enhanced stability.
Tommaso Strada Spinning Shoe
These shoes also come with Delta cleats and feature a durable synthetic leather upper for a snug fit with ventilated mesh areas to keep feet cool.
Vittoria Hera Performance Cycling Shoes
Santic Cycling Shoes
These Santic cycling shoes are also on the more affordable end, and come in classic black as well as red and neon green if you prefer a pop of color. In terms of performance, the heel cup is designed like a U to offer added support to prevent your ankle from twisting. They also feature a breathable upper, two sturdy hook-and-loop straps and as a ratcheted clasp for making easy micro-adjustments.
Mebike Lady Cycling Shoes
On top of offering a standout geometrical print, this colorful style is ergonomically designed to fit the contours of your feet. It’s also breathable and equipped with a rotary buckle that makes it easy to fine-tune the fit.
Fizik Tempo Powerstrap R5 Road Cycling Shoe
Fizik’s Tempo Powerstrap offers a unique velcro closure system. The instep and midfoot are separately adjustable, providing a fully customized, compressive fit. The perforated Microtex upper is crafted with minimal seams and stitching for an optimal blend of strength, flexibility and support, while the R5 nylon composite outsole boosts comfort and promotes pedaling efficiency.
Louis Garneau Women’s Sienna Boa Cycling Shoes
Giro Cadet Women’s Road Cycling Shoes
Giro’s Cadet shoe also uses a Boa L6 so you can adjust the fit with a simple turn of the dial and features carbon fiber-reinforced composite soles to help maximize pedaling efficiency. 3D molded footbeds offer ultimate comfort, too.
TriSeven Premium Triathlon Cycling Shoes
This style features a reinforced nylon outsole that provides excellent rigidity, as well as breathable mesh underlays and ventilated insoles to keep your feet cool. They’re designed with a sleek nature-inspired print at the heel and feature a wide strap with reflective details, so you can stay visible to oncoming traffic at night if you decide to connect these to your road bike.
Pearl Izumi Quest Men’s Road Cycling Shoe
From Pearl Izumi, the Quest comes in black and white and with removable Select insoles that supply excellent cushioning and arch support. The plate provides lightweight stiffness and durability and features Direct-Vent technology for cooling and drainage.
Shimano RC1 Men’s Cycling Shoe
This pair offers three velcro straps for a secure fit, mesh ventilation on the upper and glass fiber reinforced nylon soles for a lightweight feel and optimal power transfer. The style comes in this neon color as well as black and navy.
LakeRom Cycling Shoe
These also utilize a rotating buckle system for easy adjustments and quick on and off. They’re made to be lightweight, breathable and durable, and come in a variety of colors including this iridescent option.