14 High-Performance Cycling Shoes That Fit Peloton Bikes

So, you’ve done it. You splurged on an at-home Peloton bike to enjoy top-notch spin sessions from the comfort of your own home. And you’re not alone. Peloton has been thriving during the quarantine economy. The New York-based brand’s stock rose 95% by early May when stay-at-home orders first took place across the U.S. and workout centers remained closed.

In order to properly ride your new indoor stationary bike, though, you’ll need the right shoes to match the bike’s tread dimensions. Your spinning shoes should be able to attach to Delta-compatible cleats, so, instead of a two-bolt shoe, you’re going to want a cycling shoe with a three-screw hole setup. This means the screw outline on the sole of your shoes will form a triangle made up of three holes.

To ensure you find a great pair for your money, we did some research and rounded up top options on the market, including styles from Peloton and other quality brands that specialize cycling gear.

Ahead, shop our edit of cycling shoes for men and women to fit your at-home Peloton bike.

Peloton Cycling Shoes

First things first, you can’t go wrong with the Peloton brand’s shoes, which feature a breathable upper and mesh ventilation on the base, plus a ratchet clip and three velcro straps for a foot-hugging fit.

Venzo Cycling Shoes

This Venzo style, also $125, is crafted with award-winning technology for performance and was made specifically to fit Peloton bike pedals. The pair come as a set with Delta cleats and is offered in black and white versions.

Santic Cycling Shoes

These Santic cycling shoes are also on the more affordable end, and come in classic black as well as red and neon green if you prefer a pop of color. In terms of performance, the heel cup is designed like a U to offer added support to prevent your ankle from twisting. They also feature a breathable upper, two sturdy hook-and-loop straps and as a ratcheted clasp for making easy micro-adjustments.

Mebike Lady Cycling Shoes

On top of offering a standout geometrical print, this colorful style is ergonomically designed to fit the contours of your feet. It’s also breathable and equipped with a rotary buckle that makes it easy to fine-tune the fit.

Fizik Tempo Powerstrap R5 Road Cycling Shoe Fizik’s Tempo Powerstrap offers a unique velcro closure system. The instep and midfoot are separately adjustable, providing a fully customized, compressive fit. The perforated Microtex upper is crafted with minimal seams and stitching for an optimal blend of strength, flexibility and support, while the R5 nylon composite outsole boosts comfort and promotes pedaling efficiency. CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon Buy: Fizik R5 Road Cycling Shoe $100-$163 buy it

Louis Garneau Women’s Sienna Boa Cycling Shoes While the price of this pair may seem a bit steep, they’re of top-tier quality. They provide enhanced ventilation to prevent overheating, an RS-80 heel retention system to ensure your foot stay’s comfortably in place, and an easy-to-adjust Boa L6 cable lacing mechanism. These also offer a sleek, minimalist look and tropical blue-colored lining.