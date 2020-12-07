×
14 High-Performance Cycling Shoes That Fit Peloton Bikes

By Allie Fasanella
cycling shoes
So, you’ve done it. You splurged on an at-home Peloton bike to enjoy top-notch spin sessions from the comfort of your own home. And you’re not alone. Peloton has been thriving during the quarantine economy. The New York-based brand’s stock rose 95% by early May when stay-at-home orders first took place across the U.S. and workout centers remained closed.

In order to properly ride your new indoor stationary bike, though, you’ll need the right shoes to match the bike’s tread dimensions. Your spinning shoes should be able to attach to Delta-compatible cleats, so, instead of a two-bolt shoe, you’re going to want a cycling shoe with a three-screw hole setup. This means the screw outline on the sole of your shoes will form a triangle made up of three holes.

To ensure you find a great pair for your money, we did some research and rounded up top options on the market, including styles from Peloton and other quality brands that specialize cycling gear.

Ahead, shop our edit of cycling shoes for men and women to fit your at-home Peloton bike.

Peloton Cycling Shoes

First things first, you can’t go wrong with the Peloton brand’s shoes, which feature a breathable upper and mesh ventilation on the base, plus a ratchet clip and three velcro straps for a foot-hugging fit.

Peloton Shoes 
CREDIT: Courtesy of Peloton
Buy: Peloton Cycling Shoes $125
Venzo Cycling Shoes

This Venzo style, also $125, is crafted with award-winning technology for performance and was made specifically to fit Peloton bike pedals. The pair come as a set with Delta cleats and is offered in black and white versions.

Venzo Cycling Shoes
CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon
Buy: Venzo Cycling Riding Shoes $125
Gavin Cycling Shoes

This pair, which is offered at a more budget-friendly price point of $65, is ultra-lightweight, breathable, and quick-drying. They’re designed with adjustable carbon fiber straps and a deep heel cup for a great fit and enhanced stability.

Gavin Cycling Shoes
CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

Buy: Gavin Cycling Shoes $65
Tommaso Strada Spinning Shoe

These shoes also come with Delta cleats and feature a durable synthetic leather upper for a snug fit with ventilated mesh areas to keep feet cool.

Tommaso Strada
CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon
Buy: Tommaso Strada Spinning Shoes $110-$125
Vittoria Hera Performance Cycling Shoes

Vittoria Hera Performance Road Cycling Shoes
CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

Santic Cycling Shoes

These Santic cycling shoes are also on the more affordable end, and come in classic black as well as red and neon green if you prefer a pop of color. In terms of performance, the heel cup is designed like a U to offer added support to prevent your ankle from twisting. They also feature a breathable upper, two sturdy hook-and-loop straps and as a ratcheted clasp for making easy micro-adjustments.

 

Santic Cycling Shoes
CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon
Buy: Santic Cycling Shoes $80-$82
Mebike Lady Cycling Shoes

On top of offering a standout geometrical print, this colorful style is ergonomically designed to fit the contours of your feet. It’s also breathable and equipped with a rotary buckle that makes it easy to fine-tune the fit.

Mebike Lady Cycling Shoes
CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon
Buy: Mebike Lady Cycling Shoes $86
Fizik Tempo Powerstrap R5 Road Cycling Shoe

Fizik’s Tempo Powerstrap offers a unique velcro closure system. The instep and midfoot are separately adjustable, providing a fully customized, compressive fit. The perforated Microtex upper is crafted with minimal seams and stitching for an optimal blend of strength, flexibility and support, while the R5 nylon composite outsole boosts comfort and promotes pedaling efficiency.

Fizik R5 Road Cycling Shoe
CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon
Buy: Fizik R5 Road Cycling Shoe $100-$163
Louis Garneau Women’s Sienna Boa Cycling Shoes

While the price of this pair may seem a bit steep, they’re of top-tier quality. They provide enhanced ventilation to prevent overheating, an RS-80 heel retention system to ensure your foot stay’s comfortably in place, and an easy-to-adjust Boa L6 cable lacing mechanism. These also offer a sleek, minimalist look and tropical blue-colored lining.

Louis Garneau Women's Sienna Boa Cycling Shoes
CREDIT: Courtesy of Dick's Sporting Goods
Buy: Louis Garneau Women's Sienna Boa Cycling Shoes $150
Giro Cadet Women’s Road Cycling Shoes

Giro’s Cadet shoe also uses a Boa L6 so you can adjust the fit with a simple turn of the dial and features carbon fiber-reinforced composite soles to help maximize pedaling efficiency.  3D molded footbeds offer ultimate comfort, too.

Giro Cadet W Women's Road Cycling Shoes
CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon
Buy: Giro Cadet Women's Road Cycling… $150
TriSeven Premium Triathlon Cycling Shoes 

This style features a reinforced nylon outsole that provides excellent rigidity, as well as breathable mesh underlays and ventilated insoles to keep your feet cool. They’re designed with a sleek nature-inspired print at the heel and feature a wide strap with reflective details, so you can stay visible to oncoming traffic at night if you decide to connect these to your road bike.

TriSeven Premium Triathlon Cycling Shoes 
CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon
Buy: TriSeven Premium Triathlon Cycling… $95
Pearl Izumi Quest Men’s Road Cycling Shoe

From Pearl Izumi, the Quest comes in black and white and with removable Select insoles that supply excellent cushioning and arch support. The plate provides lightweight stiffness and durability and features Direct-Vent technology for cooling and drainage.

Pearl Izumi Quest Men's Road Cycling Shoe
CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos
Buy: Pearl Izumi Quest Men's Road Cycling Shoe $100
Shimano RC1 Men’s Cycling Shoe

This pair offers three velcro straps for a secure fit, mesh ventilation on the upper and glass fiber reinforced nylon soles for a lightweight feel and optimal power transfer. The style comes in this neon color as well as black and navy.

Shimano RC1 Men's Cycling Shoe
CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos
Buy: Shimano RC1 Men's Cycling Shoe $90
LakeRom Cycling Shoe

These also utilize a rotating buckle system for easy adjustments and quick on and off. They’re made to be lightweight, breathable and durable, and come in a variety of colors including this iridescent option.

LakeRom Cycling Shoe
CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon
Buy: LakeRom Cycling Shoes $59-$66
