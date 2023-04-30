The 15 Best Shoes for Flat Feet, According to Top Podiatrists

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Everyone’s foot shape is different, but certain conditions that can be genetically inherited or caused by injury, like flat feet, can make you more prone to pain. That’s why shopping for the best shoes for flat feet is important, so that you can walk, run and go about your life comfortably.

Of course, it’s important to first determine whether you actually have flat feet. If you’re unsure what the condition actually entails, pedorthist Michael Fishkin of Northern Illinois Foot & Ankle Specialists gives us a simple explanation. “Flat feet are when the entire foot is touching the ground,” he says. “Flat feet are apparent when you get out of a pool and have no space under the foot where the arch should be, creating a pancake-style imprint on the ground.” No pool? No problem: Just wet the bottom of your foot and step on concrete or a paper towel — you’ll be able to see your foot’s imprint.

Flat feet, also called pes planus, “can occur due to genetic factors, age, or injury,” says London-based podiatrist Marion Yau, adding that the condition “can cause overpronation when walking and running.” This means that the foot rolls inward with each step. “Overpronation can lead to pain in the foot and leg due to the unnatural strain it places on the joints and muscles,” Yau explains. Stability running shoes and walking shoes may help.

Unfortunately, foot pain isn’t the only foot problem you can encounter if you have the collapsed arches congruent with flat feet. “People with flat feet are more likely to suffer from ankle and foot pain, as well as muscle fatigue,” Yau says. “In severe cases, flat feet can lead to the development of bunions and hammertoes.” They can also lead to developing calluses and plantar fasciitis, among other conditions. For these specific foot concerns, you want to make sure that your flat feet-friendly shoes also borrow features from the best shoes for bunions or the best shoes for plantar fasciitis for layers of support.

Thankfully, there are tons of shoes for flat feet out there that are suitable for any style preference or sport, and these can help prevent and manage all of the associated foot problems. To help you find the right shoes for you, we consulted experts including Fishkin, Yau, and Tony Gavin, CEO and leading podiatrist at Osgo Healthcare. We also conducted in-depth research into the very best shoes for flat feet on the market right now. Shop the best options below.

Top Shoes for Flat Feet 2023

New Balance Fresh Foam X 860 Shoes

Best Running Shoes for Flat Feet

Size range: Men’s 7 to 16 standard and wide; women’s 5 to 13 standard, wide and X-wide

Men’s 7 to 16 standard and wide; women’s 5 to 13 standard, wide and X-wide Special features: Foam midsole for comfort, stability and cushioning

Foam midsole for comfort, stability and cushioning Materials: Fresh Foam X and mesh

Fresh Foam X and mesh Retailer availability: New Balance, Amazon, Running Warehouse, Zappos, and Dick’s Sporting Goods

Yau always recommends these cushioned running shoes to patients with flat feet, saying the foam midsole “provides cushioning and arch support.” The expert adds that this shoe “has an engineered mesh top that keeps the foot secure and provides support to the arch of the foot. The outsole also has a unique pattern that provides traction and stability.” Aside from great support for flat feet, we love that New Balance Fresh Foam X 860 Shoes are made using both recycled and bio-based materials to help reduce New Balance’s environmental impact.

What reviewers say: “I spent a lot of time researching what shoes would be best for me. I am a nurse (12 hour shifts), I have flat feet, wide feet, and plantar fasciitis. So good shoes are extremely important. I have worn inserts in my shoes since I was 12 years old. These are shaped perfectly, a perfect width and toe box size, have all the arch support, are stabilizing, and help with my heel pain as well. They last me through long shifts, and are very easily cleaned. 10/10 will be ordering again whenever I wear these ones out.”





Adidas Solarcontrol Running Shoes

Best Running Shoes for Overpronation

Size range: Men’s 7 to 13; women’s 5 to 11

Men’s 7 to 13; women’s 5 to 11 Special features: Boost cushioning, dual-density EVA platform, 10mm midsole drop

Boost cushioning, dual-density EVA platform, 10mm midsole drop Materials: Mesh, rubber

Mesh, rubber Retailer availability: Adidas

Designed with Adidas’ proprietary Boost cushioning for comfort and support, these Solarcontrol Running Shoes are ideal for flat-footed runners, helping to prevent overpronation while propelling you forward during your run. They feature a 10 mm midsole drop, which helps with stability and arch support, and an engineered mesh upper for further securing the foot. As such, they feel super comfortable and are sure to help you feel confident during your run. Plus, they’re made from part recycled content.

What reviewers say: “Best overpronation shoes on the market.”





Dr. Scholl’s Sync Up Oxford Ultimate Flex Oxford Shoes

Best Men’s Dress Shoes for Flat Feet

Size range: 8 to 13, medium and wide

8 to 13, medium and wide Special features: Cushioning, arch support, and molded heel cup

Cushioning, arch support, and molded heel cup Materials: Faux leather and plastic

Faux leather and plastic Retailer availability: Dr. Scholl’s, Macy’s, DSW

Having flat feet doesn’t mean you’re confined to wearing only sneakers for the rest of your life: There are tons of everyday shoes on the market to support your foot shape while still looking elegant. These men’s oxfords from Dr. Scholl’s are engineered with a ton of flat foot-friendly features that make them extra comfortable, including a molded heel cup, arch support, and lightweight cushioning. We also love that they come in medium and wide sizes and in three colorways.

What reviewers say: “I have been wearing these shoes for a couple of weeks now and they are amazing. I have a flat foot and it can get really weary and tiresome when I wear normal shoes for a whole day. But I am not feeling that with these shoes. They seem to be doing a good job supporting whatever remains of my arch. I would certainly be exploring more of the products by Dr Scholl’s to see how I can get my leg better supported.”





Clarks Sarafyna Iris Black Leather Shoes

Best Women’s Dress Shoes for Flat Feet

Size range: 5 to 11, medium and wide

5 to 11, medium and wide Special features: Contour Comfort footbed, heel-toe drop

Contour Comfort footbed, heel-toe drop Materials: Leather

Leather Retailer availability: Clarks

Thankfully, these days there are a ton of beautiful, comfortable women’s sneakers with flat feet who want to look stylish. But if you need a non-sneaker option, Clarks’ Sarafyna Iris Black Leather Shoes are a top pair of loafers for women; they feature a fun faux tortoiseshell chain on the top for an unexpected touch, and pair beautifully with jeans or a pantsuit. As for their functionality, these come in wide sizes — many people with flat feet also need shoes for wide feet — and feature the Clarks’ Contour Comfort footbed, which helps to stabilize the arch, providing support and helping to avoid overpronation. Last but not least, opting for a slight heel like this one is always recommended for those with collapsed arches.

What reviewers say: “I have flat feet and had an unfortunate injury to my right foot and ankle. I have gone from an 8N to an 8W or 8WW. To further compound the problem, I still wear an 8N on my other foot. I have been tasked with rebuilding my shoe collection to fit my ‘new’ hard to fit feet. When these shoes arrived, #1 I was thrilled with the smell of this supple leather and #2 how stylish the faux tortoiseshell chain looked. I wasn’t able to try them on until later in the evening when my foot was swollen, but even so, they fit like a glove. My only critique is that the heel cap is a bit soft and if I hadn’t had a shoehorn, I might not have been able to get them on. Also, because of my foot, not Clarks’ sizing, I put the right shoe on my shoe stretcher overnight.”





Brooks Adrenaline GTS 22 Shoes

Best Running Shoes for Wide Flat Feet

Size range: Men’s 7 to 15, narrow, medium, wide, extra wide; women’s 5 to 13 narrow, medium, wide, extra wide

Men’s 7 to 15, narrow, medium, wide, extra wide; women’s 5 to 13 narrow, medium, wide, extra wide Special features: GuideRails technology, 100% DNA Loft cushioning, smooth transitions

GuideRails technology, 100% DNA Loft cushioning, smooth transitions Materials: Plastic, EVA foam, rubber

Plastic, EVA foam, rubber Retailer availability: Brooks, Amazon, Dick’s Sporting Goods, REI, and Fleet Feet

Brooks has positioned itself as one of the all-time best brands for running shoes designed to support those with various foot conditions, and Yau is a seasoned fan. “The Adrenaline GTS offers maximum cushioning and support while the unique outsole pattern helps provide stability and traction,” she says. “The shoe is also lightweight and breathable, making it perfect for people with flat feet.” These are designed with GuideRails® technology to prevent overpronation and support your feet, knees, and hips as you run, plus proprietary DNA LOFT cushioning for soft landings with every step. They also come in four widths to better accommodate every foot shape.

What reviewers say: “I thought that Brooks Ghost was great for my extra wide flat feet. No additional orthotic inserts were needed for support. But I like Brooks Adrenaline even more. Like Ghost, the fit is perfect, but Adrenaline cushions each step a little more than does Ghost. To say that Adrenaline is better than Ghost is saying a lot, but it’s true!”

Hoka Gaviota 4 Shoes

Best Hiking Shoes for Flat Feet

Size range: Men’s 7 to 15, regular and wide; women’s 5 to 12 regular and wide

Men’s 7 to 15, regular and wide; women’s 5 to 12 regular and wide Special features: Breathable engineered mesh, compression-molded foam midsole, J-Frame midsole support, 5 mm heel-toe drop

Breathable engineered mesh, compression-molded foam midsole, J-Frame midsole support, 5 mm heel-toe drop Materials: Mesh, foam, and rubber

Mesh, foam, and rubber Retailer availability: Hoka, REI, Dick’s Sporting Goods, and Fleet Feet

If you have the wrong shoes for flat feet, hiking can be a painful experience. But with Hoka’s Gaviota 4 Shoes, it can be the pleasurable activity it’s supposed to be. These shoes are specially engineered to provide stability and prevent overpronation without overcorrecting, with a molded foam midsole and ultra comfortable cushioning. They also come in regular and wide sizing, and feature a 5 mm heel-toe drop to better support your arches. Plus they’re accepted by the American Podiatric Medical Association, so you know you’re getting a high-performance product here. By the way, you can definitely wear these for running or walking around town instead.

What reviewers say: “I’ve looked for a shoe that was both cushioned and stable and this is it. This is an exceptional shoe if you’ve had pain problems after surgery. I’ve had five on my left foot and have spent hundreds of dollars looking for pain relief for frequent hiking. This is the best by far that I’ve owned.”





On Cloud X 3 Shoes

Best Gym Shoes for Flat Feet

Size range: Men’s 7 to 14; women’s 5 to 11

Men’s 7 to 14; women’s 5 to 11 Special features: 8 mm heel-toe drop, CloudTec cushioning, Speedboard technology

8 mm heel-toe drop, CloudTec cushioning, Speedboard technology Materials: Recycled content

Recycled content Retailer availability: On, Nordstrom, Fleet Feet, Zappos, Dick’s Sporting Goods, and Foot Locker

On only creates high-performing sports shoes, and they do it extremely well. These On Cloud X 3 Shoes, which are designed as workout shoes for various types of exercise, are lightweight and made with CloudTec cushioning for arch support and ankle stability, helping to prevent overpronation as you move. That’s what the brand aims to do — help you to mobilize the right muscles so that your movements become more supportive to your overall physical health. Last but not least, these have an 8 mm heel-toe drop, which helps to further support fallen arches.

What reviewers say: “I love them, lightweight, perfect for weight training and cardio. I’m a 9.5 and they fit perfectly!”





Sapogi Casual Sneakers

Best Shoes for Flat Feet and Plantar Fasciitis

Size range: Men’s 4.5 to 14; women’s 5 to 12.5

Men’s 4.5 to 14; women’s 5 to 12.5 Special features: Arch support, forefoot support, heel cup

Arch support, forefoot support, heel cup Materials: Vegan leather, foam

Vegan leather, foam Retailer availability: Sapogi

These Sapogi Casual Sneakers are another Yau-recommended pair of shoes for flat feet. Unfortunately, people with flat feet are prone to developing plantar fasciitis (a common foot problem), and these shoes are specifically designed to help people deal with that — in fact, the brand is so sure that these will help alleviate heel pain that they only carry one style of shoe, which is available in a men’s and a women’s version. “I love Sapogi shoes,” says Yau. “They have a built-in insole that can support the arch, and a deep and wide toe box that can accommodate a larger forefoot area that’s usually associated with people with flat feet.” On top of that, these look every bit like a top pair of cool white sneakers for women and men, and can easily be styled with your everyday clothes.

What reviewers say: “I have a pair of the black ones and I wear them every day. After having plantar fasciitis for months, these are literally the only shoes that helped.”

Allbirds Tree Runners Shoes

Best Shoes for Flat Feet for Standing All Day

Size range: Men’s 4.5 to 14; women’s 5 to 12.5

Men’s 4.5 to 14; women’s 5 to 12.5 Special features: SweetFoam cushioned midsole, 15 mm heel-toe drop, and removable insole

SweetFoam cushioned midsole, 15 mm heel-toe drop, and removable insole Materials: Sugarcane, eucalyptus tree fiber, and recycled polyester

Sugarcane, eucalyptus tree fiber, and recycled polyester Retailer availability: Allbirds, Dick’s Sporting Goods

Nurses, waitstaff and other professionals who need shoes for standing all day will thank their lucky stars for Allbirds’ Tree Runners. Available in a ton of stylish colorways to suit every preference, these sneakers are ideal shoes flat feet thanks to the cushioned midsole, which provides a great deal of arch support, plus the 15 mm heel-toe drop. You can also remove the insole to replace it with your own orthotics if you like, though many people find they don’t need to since the Allbirds are already so comfy. And another reason to love these? They’re made using sustainable materials and ethical practices for a healthier planet and happier communities.

What reviewers say: “I work on my feet for most of the day and have tried various different brands to find shoes that were comfortable and didn’t have my feet aching at the end of the day. Allbirds are my favorite! Really comfortable, and it’s great that you can wash them so easily too. A great price too, compared to the other options I’ve tried.”





Nike Structure 24 Shoes

Best Walking Shoes for Flat Feet and Overpronation

Size range: Men’s 6 to 18; women’s 5 to 12

Men’s 6 to 18; women’s 5 to 12 Special features: Responsive cushioning, flexible sole, grooves for stability, 8 mm heel-toe drop, molded heel

Responsive cushioning, flexible sole, grooves for stability, 8 mm heel-toe drop, molded heel Materials: Mesh and rubber

Mesh and rubber Retailer availability: Nike, Amazon, Nordstrom, Dick’s Sporting Goods

As you probably already know, flat feet and overpronation often go hand in hand. In order to prevent your foot from falling too far inwards while you’re walking, you need supportive shoes that are designed for those with foot shapes like yours — and Nike had overpronators in mind when making these Structure 24 sneakers. They feature responsive cushioning, a flexible fit, and a molded heel to better support your foot, plus an 8 mm heel-toe drop. They’re ideal for walks and runs.

What reviewers say: “I have flat feet. This shoe gives me support in the ankle and removes pressure from my knee and ankle. Very satisfied.”





Asics GT-2000 11 Shoes

Best Arch Support Shoes for Flat Feet

Size range: Men’s 6 to 17; women’s 5 to 13

Men’s 6 to 17; women’s 5 to 13 Special features: FF Blast cushioning, rearfoot gel technology, OrthoLite X-30 sockliner, and Litetruss technology

FF Blast cushioning, rearfoot gel technology, OrthoLite X-30 sockliner, and Litetruss technology Materials: Mesh and rubber

Mesh and rubber Retailer availability: Asics, Amazon, and Dick’s Sporting Goods

Asics’ GT-200 11 shoe “is designed specifically for people with flat feet, providing cushioning and arch support to help relieve pain and ensure maximum comfort,” says Yau, who also loves the outsole for the stability and traction it provides. The GT-2000 is engineered with a number of trademarked features that work together to ensure you get the support you need. For flat feet, the Litetruss technology improves stability and helps prevent overpronation, while the FF blast midsole provides added comfort, among other fantastic features.

What reviewers say: “These shoes are amazingly comfortable for walking and running. I have very low arches…like non-existent…and these are the most comfortable shoes I have found. I walk for hours on my treadmill while working and I never have pain in my feet, shins, or calves. These are awesome for outdoor running as well. Definitely worth the price and I plan to get another pair.”





OrthoFeet Yari Hands-Free Shoes

Best Men’s Orthopedic Shoes for Flat Feet

Size range: 7 to 14 standard, wide, extra wide

7 to 14 standard, wide, extra wide Special features: Orthotic insoles, optional Arch Booster, wide toe box, padding, stretchable upper, and plenty of cushioning

Orthotic insoles, optional Arch Booster, wide toe box, padding, stretchable upper, and plenty of cushioning Materials: Fabric

Fabric Retailer availability: OrthoFeet

Orthopedic shoes are a fantastic solution for those who suffer from conditions associated with flat feet, especially if you’re walking or standing for long periods of time. These comfortable shoes for men from OrthoFeet feature orthotic soles with removable arch support, which can help alleviate any pain you’re experiencing; a wide toe box to help accommodate the shape of your foot, especially if you have swelling or bunions for example; and a stretchable upper. They’re incredibly comfortable to walk in, and can help you deal with issues such as plantar fasciitis, hammertoes or knee pain, among many other things.

What reviewers say: “I have worn this shoe since the first day they arrived. They are now my daily shoe over my Skechers arch walk. They are the most comfortable shoe I’ve ever worn. I have plantar fasciitis along with flat feet and these shoes solve both problems. My posture has even improved while walking.”





Birdies The Vesper Shoes

Best Women’s Flat Shoes for Flat Feet

Size range: 5 to 12

5 to 12 Special features: 10 mm heel, seven-layer footbed

10 mm heel, seven-layer footbed Materials: Suede or leather, rubber

Suede or leather, rubber Retailer availability: Birdies, Nordstrom

Birdies are specialists in creating comfortable women’s dress shoes. These feature a 10 mm heel, a heel cookie, and what the brand calls “seven layers of cloud-like comfort” in the footbed, meaning they’re a great pair of arch support shoes for women with flat feet. Because the material is naturally stretchy and super comfy, these are perfect for those with collapsed arches who need a wider-fitting shoe. Also, their silhouette is so simple that they can be styled with pretty much any outfit you can think up.

What reviewers say: “I am obsessed with these. They are SO comfortable. I get a ton of compliments on them each time I wear them, and they are great for the office or home. I will for sure be purchasing in more colors!”





Vionic Jamie Flatform Lug Sandal

Best Sandals for Flat Feet – Women

Size range: 5 to 11

5 to 11 Special features: Heel-toe drop, dual-density midsole, molded EVA footbed

Heel-toe drop, dual-density midsole, molded EVA footbed Materials: Leather, rubber

Leather, rubber Retailer availability: Vionic, Amazon, Famous Footwear, Dillard’s, QVC

Available in black or tan, these Vionic Jamie Flatform Lug shoes are the ultimate sandals for flat feet for all your summer outing needs. They support those with collapsed arches thanks to their slight heel-to-toe drop, as well as the dual-density midsole and molded EVA footbed, which provide amazing arch support, cushioning, stability and flexibility — all of which are primordial when shopping for shoes for flat feet. Perfect for walking or when you need a pair of shoes for standing all day.

What reviewers say: “Comfortable, trendy, lighter weight than I thought but a solid show. Modern yet simple. Great arch support for my plantar fasciitis. Vionics are the best.”





Naturalizer Joy Dress Sandals

Best High Heels for Flat Feet

Size range: 4 to 12, regular and wide

4 to 12, regular and wide Special features: Contour+ technology, flexible outsole

Contour+ technology, flexible outsole Materials: Leather or suede

Leather or suede Retailer availability: Naturalizer, Nordstrom, Amazon, Dillard’s, Macy’s, Zappos, Famous Footwear

There’s often a misconception that if you have flat feet, you can only wear functional-looking orthopedic women’s shoes, but this couldn’t be further from the truth. As long as the shoes you go for offer arch support, cushioning, and other supportive features, you can totally wear a pair of heeled sandals like these, for example. The Naturalizer Joy Dress Sandals come with Naturalizer’s Contour+ technology, which molds to the natural shape of your foot for comfort, and feature a wide block heel and square toe to accommodate your whole fit without pinching or causing discomfort.

What reviewers say: “I wore these to a banquet and lasted over 5 hours nonstop in these. I don’t normally wear heels due to my flat feet and soreness after 20 minutes in a heel but these felt like I was walking on cotton! I bought the Gold color. Looking for the silver and red now. True to size fit!”





What Causes Flat Feet?

There are many different reasons why you might find your feet are flatter than average. “As with many conditions of the foot, the cause can be genetic,” Gavin explains. “If your parents have flat feet, you can often inherit the condition, but some of us just never develop an arch. Fallen arches can cause flat feet. Wear and tear over a long period of time can weaken the tendons that shape the arch and cause it to collapse. Injury which causes inflammation of the tendons in the foot can also cause the arch to collapse.”

What to Look for in the Best Shoes for Flat Feet

Flat feet can lead to a number of conditions, so it’s important to wear the right shoes to help prevent these or alleviate any discomfort you might be dealing with already. These are the guidelines you should follow when shopping for the best shoes for flat feet.

Arch support: Just as it is for those with high arches, proper arch support is highly important for those with flat feet. “The best shoes for flat feet offer good arch support, which stops your feet from pronating (rolling inwards) as you walk,” says Gavin. You can shop plenty of arch support shoes for women and men.

Just as it is for those with high arches, proper arch support is highly important for those with flat feet. “The best shoes for flat feet offer good arch support, which stops your feet from pronating (rolling inwards) as you walk,” says Gavin. You can shop plenty of arch support shoes for women and men. Cushioning: Opt for a shoe with features that provide much-needed cushioning. “Shoes with a deep heel cup and shock absorption are also helpful for providing additional cushioning and support,” Yau says.

Opt for a shoe with features that provide much-needed cushioning. “Shoes with a deep heel cup and shock absorption are also helpful for providing additional cushioning and support,” Yau says. Flexible sole: With flat feet, you need a sole that will move with you. “It’s important to look for shoes with a flexible sole, as it will allow for natural movement and reduce strain on the feet,” explains Yau.

With flat feet, you need a sole that will move with you. “It’s important to look for shoes with a flexible sole, as it will allow for natural movement and reduce strain on the feet,” explains Yau. Heel-toe drop: Completely flat shoes are typically not recommended for flat feet, since they don’t provide the necessary support. Instead, Gavin suggests looking for shoes with “a slight heel can have the effect of decreasing the amount of flattening of the arch during normal standing, walking, or activity.” Flats with arch support and a small heel are another option.

Completely flat shoes are typically not recommended for flat feet, since they don’t provide the necessary support. Instead, Gavin suggests looking for shoes with “a slight heel can have the effect of decreasing the amount of flattening of the arch during normal standing, walking, or activity.” Flats with arch support and a small heel are another option. Wide-lasted shoes: Fishkin says that the shape of the shoe itself is very important when you have flat feet. “Wider-lasted shoes are the best option, which means they shouldn’t have an hourglass shape on the bottom,” Fishkin explains. “Instead, they should have a straight-across design underfoot.”

How We Chose the Best Shoes for Flat Feet

For more than 75 years, Footwear News has been the shoe authority. Our coverage spans top industry news, retail trends, head-to-toe fashion, athletic and outdoor analysis, and more. Footwear News’ global network of editors has carefully curated all product selections featured using our expansive brand knowledge and thorough research to find quality, long-lasting items.

In order to select the best shoes for flat feet, we conducted extensive research into the products currently on the market, and sifted through reviews to make sure we only included high-quality shoes that are actually supportive to real people with flat feet. We spoke to expert podiatrists Marion Yau and Tony Gavin, and pedorthist Michael Fishkin to find out what those with flat feet need to know when buying walking shoes. Learn more about us here.

Meet the Experts

Marion Yau is an award-winning celebrity podiatrist based in London, UK. She practices at The Harley Street Foot and Nail Clinic, where she specializes in the use of hot and cold laser therapy to treat fungal nail infections. Yau creates educational content on social media as Miss Foot Fixer. You can find her on YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok.

Tony Gavin is a UK-based podiatrist, who is the clinical director at Davenport House Clinic, and founder of Osgo Healthcare, a buying group and support membership for private podiatrists.

Michael Fishkin is a pedorthist at Northern Illinois Foot & Ankle Specialists, who helps people dealing with foot, back or knee problems.

Meet the Author

Iris Goldsztajn is a freelance writer and editor based in London, UK. She is currently the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her writing has appeared in publications such as British Vogue, InStyle, Refinery29, Bustle, and many more. As a journalist, Iris covers a range of topics including fashion, beauty and wellness. She is originally from Paris, France, and has lived in Los Angeles and New York City.