The Best Shoe Organizers to Store Your Favorite Footwear

While you can never have too many shoes, storing them can be a challenge.

Luckily, there are plenty of shoe organizer options for you to choose from. Boxes, racks and over-the-closet hangers can come in handy for your ever-growing collection of footwear. But before you make your purchase, make sure you go through and evaluate the types of shoes you have.

“You can’t figure out what kind of shoe storage you need without knowing what categories of shoes you’re trying to store and how much of each category you have,” said Natalie Schrier, president and founder of Cut The Clutter, a professional organizing service based in New York City.

Jamie Hord, the founder of Horderly Professional Organizing agrees. “When creating new systems to organize your shoes, it’s most important to implement a strategy that both maximizes your space and fits all of your shoes. This can be a bit tricky because shoes come in all different shapes and sizes,” Hord said.

Schrier also adds that shoe size is a factor to consider, too. “If you have feet that are smaller or bigger than average, traditional storage products may not work for you,” said Schrier.

Pro tip: If you own a lot of boots, make sure to add some boot shapers to your list. Hord recommends opting for a pair from The Container Store. She notes that the shapers will maintain the shape and integrity of your shoe. “We’ve seen so many boots go to shoe heaven because they weren’t stored or cared for properly,” she said.

Below, take a look at some of the best shoe organizers to stow away your favorite footwear options.

Simple Trending 5-Tier Stackable and Expandable Shoe Rack

With over 3,300 reviews and 4.7 stars out of 5 on Amazon, users agree that the Simple Trending 5-Tier shoe rack is easy to assemble, sturdy and lightweight. In addition to having five tiers for storing sneakers and boots, this shoe organizer has six side pockets for you to stow slippers, flats and sandals with ease.

What reviewers say: “Great space-saving design. I live in a studio with three kids and our shoes had overwhelmed my entry. This organized everyone’s shoes with a shelf for each person and top shelf to hold our bags and purses. We used the side pockets for slippers. I love that it’s expandable and customizable so when we have more space eventually I can add more sets. Also, it looks nice.”

The Container Store White Mesh Stackable Shoe Shelf

Both Schrier and Hord recommend this white mesh stackable shoe shelf from The Container Store because of its versatility. “They are stackable and allow you to maximize height in any space,” said Schrier. She adds that The Container Store option is an excellent choice for heels, athletic shoes, men’s shoes and booties because of the available height between shelves.

What reviewers say: “The rack is very solid and stacks tightly to keep it in place. Holds a good number of shoes, with room underneath for more. Mesh design means that even heels stay upright. Very pleased with my purchase.”



Élever Neatly Shoe Organizer

Clear shoe boxes can be a great way to stow shoes during the off-season but still help you keep in mind the inventory you have. This clear shoe organizer sold on Amazon comes in a set of six available both in a medium as well as an extra-large option. The organizer is great for storing shoes under the bed, in your closet or even in your entryway.

What reviewers say: “I needed functionality, organization, and space-saving for my RV remodel and these are perfect. My closet is tight, but now I can get to and find everything in it. My husband wears a size 10.5 and his shoes fit as well. The main selling point for these is that they have notches in them that keep them from sliding once stacked. Another selling point for me was watching the video of a girl opening them with one hand. I was able to do it while they were empty; they are sturdy and stay in place.”

Woffit Under The Bed Shoe Organizer

If you don’t have a closet or want to avoid clutter, investing in an underbed shoe organizer is another option to consider. The Woffit Under The Bed Shoe Organizer has over 3,700 Amazon reviews and can fit all kinds of shoes.

What reviewers say:“These were a great solution to my problem of not enough closet space for a shoe rack. I’m a size 8 and each compartment fits a pair of low-top sneakers/dress shoes/heels comfortably, or two pairs of sandals. For high-top sneakers like Jordans, only one shoe fits in a compartment. The organizers fit perfectly under my bed, slide in and out with ease and the zippers open and close smoothly. Great product, I would definitely buy again if I needed more.”



Tribesigns 7 Tiers Shoe Rack

A bestseller on Amazon, Tribesigns’ 7 Tiers Shoe Rack can hold 24 to 30 pairs of shoes. In addition to several tiers set at different heights, this organizer comes with nifty side pockets and space to stack things on top as well.

What reviewers say: “This is the ultimate shoe rack! It was easy to put together and is very sturdy. It fits all the shoes in my family of four!”

SimpleHouseware Over-The-Door Hanging Shoe Organizer

A hanging shoe organizer can also come in handy if you want an option that’s out of sight and mind. SimpleHousewear’s Over The Door Hanging Shoe Organizer has over 3,000 reviews and boasts a 4.7 out of 5 stars on Amazon. Available in three color options, the 24 slot shoe organizer is great for both children and adults.

What reviewers say: “These hang well without damaging the doors or affecting the ability to open and close them. Additionally, they seem sturdy and hold even our bulky hiking and running shoes without issue. We can fit small sandals both into the same pocket — expanding the space even more.”



Homefort 4-Tier Shoe Rack

With over 5,500 ratings and 4.5 out of 5 stars on Amazon, the Homefort 4-Tier Shoe Rack can fit up to 20 pairs of shoes. Users admire the shoe organizer’s durability and easy assembly.

What reviewers say: “I do not usually write reviews but I am super impressed with this product. I was looking for an inexpensive shoe rack that would hold my son’s size 12 shoes and get them off of his floor! It was super easy to put together and sturdy enough to hold all of his shoes.”

Blissun 7-Tier Storage Organizer

If you have a lot of shoes but don’t want them to get dusty, consider opting for a shoe organizer with a zip-closure, like the Blissun 7-Tier Storage Organizer. Although this style includes more parts than your average organizer, users on Amazon find the expansive storage option great for organizing shoes and other closet items that may have piled up over time.

What reviewers say: “Holds a good amount of shoes. Easy to put together. Love that I can put the flaps down when I have company so all the shoes aren’t visible.”

Greyleigh Rustic Z-Frame 3-Level 9 Pair Shoe Rack

Featuring 650 reviews and 4.5 out of 5 stars on Wayfair, this rack is made of solid wood and has a sturdy matte black steel frame for additional support. It holds approximately 6 to 9 pairs of shoes or boots and is ideal for larger styles. It’s able to fit over a men’s size 13.

What reviewers say: “More personality than your regular shoe rack and it’s functional! Holds 9-10 pairs of shoes. I’ve had it almost a year, no sign of wear.”



Three Posts Kahl 36 Pair Shoe Rack

A tall, sleek wooden option, this rectangular shoe organizer featuring 12 rows of cubby shelves holds over 45 pairs of shoes. It’s also able to hold larger men’s sizes but isn’t the best style for high heels. It has over 2,650 reviews and 4.6 out of 5 stars on Wayfair.

What reviewers say: “This shoe storage is just what I needed. I can see my shoes without looking through shoe boxes. Easy to put together and very sturdy. At 74, if I can put it together, anyone can. Will buy another one soon.”



Dotted Line Bamboo Entryway 8 Pair Shoe Rack

Another compact wood rack, this 4-tier entryway organizer crafted from sustainable bamboo features a special design that can hold umbrellas or a yoga mat. Shoppers on Wayfair also gave it 4.6 out of 5 stars.

What reviewers say: “Super easy to put together and looks great. I was able to fit about three pairs of shoes on each shelf — two tennis shoes/boots and a pair of flats. The umbrella section is great for my three yoga mats. Seems like it will be sturdy.”



Ebern Designs Cubbie Shoe Storage Bench

Not only does this organizer provide adjustable cubbie storage for up to 10 pairs of shoes, but it also acts as a bench with a soft cushy grey linen top. With 4.6 out of 5 stars on Wayfair, it also comes in espresso and a rustic brown finish.

What reviewers say: “It fits perfectly in my space and feels sturdy for my household members (under 200 lbs) to put their full weight on the bench. The two shelves at either end can be adjusted to three different heights. The instructions were easy to follow and the holes and screws were all well aligned.”



Zipcode Design Shoe Storage Cabinet

Unlike most of the other options here that provide display storage, this minimalist wood cabinet available on Wayfair hides your shoes away in two easy-open drawers. Offering a Scandianina look and design, it accommodates up to 10 pairs of men’s shoes and 12 women’s styles and is built to fit up to a size 10 men’s shoe.

What reviewers say: “Blends in beautifully with modern decor and fits so many shoes,” one pleased customer wrote. “Easy to assemble, great for small spaces,” someone else commented.





Wayfair Basics 24 Pair Shoe Rack

Delivering a space-saving design, Wayfair Basics’ understated 24-Pair Shoe Rack made of durable steel stands at 49 inches tall and has four tiers of hooks that can hold a variety of styles. It’s offered in three finishes and conveniently rotates, too, for easy grab-and-go access at every angle. It’s best for storing women’s shoes and smaller men’s sizes.

What reviewers say: “This is marvelous. Not too big, not too tall. And yes, I have way too many shoes. Easy to put together, easily movable rack.”



Rebrilliant 2-Tier Shoe Rack

This 2-tier option made of durable solid wood holds approximately eight pairs up to a men’s size 12 shoe. It features a slatted design and medium brown finish for a simple, rustic look. It has 4.6 out of 5 stars on Wayfair.

What reviewers say: “I ordered two and I’m glad I did. They are perfect. Very easy assembly and made with solid wood,” one customer wrote. “Lightweight and easy to move for cleaning. Will be able to put nine pairs here from top to bottom. A charm to put together,” another said.

Manhattan Comfort Rockefeller Shoe Storage Rack

Available to shop at Macy’s, the Manhattan Comfort’s Rockefeller Shoe Storage Rack offers a mid-century modern look and six open display shelves. It’s built on strong, functional wire metal legs and fits approximately 12 pairs. The luxe-style unit made of engineered wood also comes in four colors.

What reviewers say: “Love love love this shoe organizer. I can put 18 pairs of shoes on it! It’s very elegant for a shoe organizer and is very well made. It’s a little pricey but 100% worth it!”



Mainstays 36-Pair Over-the-Door Shoe Rack

An excellent space-saving option, this simple over-the-door shoe rack has a strong, supportive metal frame and contains a breathable fabric that’s made to last. It’s affordable and 91% of buyers at Walmart recommend it.

What reviewers say: “It can fit on any door and fits so many pairs of shoes! You would think it wouldn’t be sturdy, but totally is!”



Bed Bath & Beyond Salt 6-Tier Fabric Shoe Rack

Another affordable option, Bed Bath & Beyond’s Salt organizer has six fabric tiers and a sleek, sturdy metal frame. It holds up to 24 pairs.

What reviewers say: “This shoe rack was easy to put together and worked great! I use it in the top of my closet where there was dead space that wasn’t being used. I put my shoes and handbags on it. Now I can see my shoes instead of needing to look inside of boxes to see what shoes I have and wanna wear. I also love that the rack can be broken down into different configurations to suit your needs.”

Bay Isle Home 12 Pair Shoe Storage Cabinet

Bay Isle Home’s shoe storage cabinet is able to store up to 12 pairs of shoes and also provides a clean, polished look. Featuring a unique stair silhouette with nine shelves total, this gray wood is ideal for use in entryways or mudrooms.

What reviewers say: “Amazing shoe rack. The size is perfect and very sturdy! Just perfect for my living room hallway,” one 5-star reviewer wrote. “With its unique design, this helped add a special touch to our home’s mudroom,” another happy shopper wrote.

