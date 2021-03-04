Every Spring Sandal You’ll Need for Under $100

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Be gone snowy days and cold winds. It’s time for spring’s long-awaited arrival.

As the weather gradually warms up it’s a clear indicator that sandal season will soon arrive, too. And after endless months of wearing boots and closed-toe shoes with chunky knit socks, it’ll feel pretty good to welcome back open-toe, strappy designs of all sorts.

For all of our fellow sandals lovers who appreciate an affordable price tag, we bring you our favorite styles inspired by spring’s biggest trends and silhouettes — all for under $100. Read on to shop 25 must-have spring sandals that won’t break the bank.

Stuart Weitzman Sawyer Neon Jelly Slides

Remember jelly sandals? Indulge in some ’80s nostalgia and step into these minimalist Stuart Weitzman slides featuring a playful neon finish.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue

Nike Asuna Slide Sandal

For a sportier look, you can’t go wrong with Nike’s Asuna slide. They’re easy to adjust via the toggle lacing system and plush underfoot thanks to dual-density foam cushioning.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

Tory Burch Floral Cutout Wedge Flip Flops

These Tory Burch thong sandals are built on a pretty floral print sole with a subtle wedge heel.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue

Everlane Double-Strap Block Heel Sandal

Offering a sleek, sophisticated look, these Everlane block-heel sandals are perfect for taking you from day to night. The strappy slingback style dressed in supple Italian leather comes in bone, sand lizard and camel-colored finishes.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Everlane

Birkenstock Arizona Sandals

A waterproof version of Birkenstock’s classic Arizona silhouette, this playful pink style from the brand is also perfect for summer beach days. The sandal is featherlight, flexible and durable.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

Native Shoes Davis Sandal

Featuring adjustable straps, lightweight cushioning and durable EVA outsoles, these supportive slides are ideal for exploring.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

Seychelles Total Relaxation Slides

Highlighting two enduring footwear trends, this square-toe animal print style from Seychelles is a hot pick for the new season.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

Sanuk Yoga Sling 2 Sandals

A footbed made from yoga mat material and soft fabric straps ensure this pair from Sanuk will be heavy in your rotation.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

SoftWalk Tillman Sandal

Designed to fit a variety of different foot shapes and sizes, these supple leather slides come in four widths, from narrow to extra-wide. What’s more, a patented “Eggcrate” construction provides ventilation and naturally cradles your feet.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

Naturalizer Tibby Sandals

Naturalizer’s double-strap kitten heel sandals will take you from the office to happy hour with ease, complete with a chic metallic finish, cushioned footbed and breathable lining for style and comfort.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

Castañer Palmera Denim Sandals

Nothing says spring like an espadrille sandal. Shop this version from Meghan Markle-approved brand Castañer, complete with distressed denim cross straps for a casual-chic look.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Farfetch

Tkees Jo Sandals

This strappy leather pair featuring dainty ankle ties will go with just about any outfit this spring and summer. Plus, they come in four colors.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Net-a-Porter

Coach Signature PVC Pool Slides

Perfect for rocking poolside or running errands, these sporty logo-covered Coach slides feature a contoured footbed for enhanced support.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue

Sam Edelman Granada Leather Sandals

These flat buckled slides are super easy to style and will get you out the door in minutes.

CREDIT: Saks

Villa Rouge Skylar Sandals

With water shoe-inspired elements, Villa Rouge’s bright orange sandals will add a sporty touch of color to every outfit you wear.

CREDIT: ShopBop.com

Schutz Ericka Sandals

These minimalist sandals have an intricately braided faux leather upper and sleek square toe.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Shopbop

Adidas Adilette Comfort Slide Sandal

Adidas’ signature Adilette slide is equipped with a contoured, extra-cushy footbed for all-day wear. Plus, it comes in a variety of colorways to choose from, including this shimmery silver edition.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

Comfortiva Melody Sandal

Ideal for women with wider feet, this strappy leather style comes in extended width sizes. It also features a plush PillowTop memory foam footbed and heel zipper for easy on and off access.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

Ugg Tuolumne Flip Flop

Delivering a cushioned stride, this elevated flip flop is lightly padded and comes in an array of colors.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

Ancient Greek Sandals Eleftheria Sandals

Hot pink commanded attention at spring ’20 runway shows. Bring the trend to the pool, beach and anywhere in between in Ancient Greek Sandals’ glittering jelly-like style.

CREDIT: Farfetch.com

Dr. Martens Blaire Slide Sandal

Calling all die-hard Dr. Martens fans. Trade your boots or brogues for these chunky platform slides from the brand when it’s warm out. In addition to offering an edgy look, the strappy, buckled style features air-cushioned soles, grippy tread and an adjustable fit.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Shopbop

Jeffrey Campbell Kyra Sandals

These black and white thong sandals offer a sleek, modern look with their square toe and sculpted heel design.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Shopbop

Michael Kors Letty Mid Sandal

Lending a touch of simple glamour, these leather kitten heel sandals can be dressed up with a frock on date night or dressed down with a pair of boyfriend jeans.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

Clarks Flex Platform Wedge Sandal

For a comfortable boost of height, look no further than Clarks’ Flex Platform Wedge featuring the brand’s signature cushioning.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

Born San Benito Sandal

Born’s San Benito sandal features a soft, breathable upper, cushioned footbed and jute-wrapped midsole. Underfoot, flexible, yet durable outsoles add comfort.