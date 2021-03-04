×
Every Spring Sandal You’ll Need for Under $100

By Claudia Miller, Allie Fasanella
strappy sandals
CREDIT: Courtesy of Net-a-Porter

Be gone snowy days and cold winds. It’s time for spring’s long-awaited arrival.

As the weather gradually warms up it’s a clear indicator that sandal season will soon arrive, too.  And after endless months of wearing boots and closed-toe shoes with chunky knit socks, it’ll feel pretty good to welcome back open-toe, strappy designs of all sorts.

For all of our fellow sandals lovers who appreciate an affordable price tag, we bring you our favorite styles inspired by spring’s biggest trends and silhouettes — all for under $100. Read on to shop 25 must-have spring sandals that won’t break the bank.

Stuart Weitzman Sawyer Neon Jelly Slides

Remember jelly sandals? Indulge in some ’80s nostalgia and step into these minimalist Stuart Weitzman slides featuring a playful neon finish.

Stuart Weitzman Sawyer Neon Jelly Slides, best spring sandals
CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue
Buy: Stuart Weitzman Sawyer Neon Jelly Slides $95
Buy it

Nike Asuna Slide Sandal

For a sportier look, you can’t go wrong with Nike’s Asuna slide. They’re easy to adjust via the toggle lacing system and plush underfoot thanks to dual-density foam cushioning.

Nike Asuna Slide Sandal, best spring sandals
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom
Buy: Nike Asuna Slide Sandal $45
Buy it

Tory Burch Floral Cutout Wedge Flip Flops

These Tory Burch thong sandals are built on a pretty floral print sole with a subtle wedge heel.

tory burch wedge flip flops, best spring sandals
CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue
Buy: Tory Burch Floral Cutout Wedge Flip Flops $78
Buy it

Everlane Double-Strap Block Heel Sandal

Offering a sleek, sophisticated look, these Everlane block-heel sandals are perfect for taking you from day to night. The strappy slingback style dressed in supple Italian leather comes in bone, sand lizard and camel-colored finishes.

Everlane Double-Strap Block Heel Sandal, best spring sandals
CREDIT: Courtesy of Everlane
Buy: Everlane Double-Strap Block Heel Sandal $148 $44
Buy it

Birkenstock Arizona Sandals

A waterproof version of Birkenstock’s classic Arizona silhouette, this playful pink style from the brand is also perfect for summer beach days. The sandal is featherlight, flexible and durable.

Birkenstock Arizona Sandals, best spring sandals
CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos
Buy: Birkenstock Arizona Sandals $45
Buy it

Native Shoes Davis Sandal

Featuring adjustable straps, lightweight cushioning and durable EVA outsoles, these supportive slides are ideal for exploring.

 

native shoes davis sandal, best spring sandals
CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos
Buy: Native Shoes Davis Sandal $55
Buy it

Seychelles Total Relaxation Slides

Highlighting two enduring footwear trends, this square-toe animal print style from Seychelles is a hot pick for the new season.

Seychelles Total Relaxation Slides, best spring sandals
CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos
Buy: Seychelles Total Relaxation Slides $79
Buy it

Sanuk Yoga Sling 2 Sandals

A footbed made from yoga mat material and soft fabric straps ensure this pair from Sanuk will be heavy in your rotation.

Sanuk Yoga Sling 2 Sandals, best spring sandals
CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos
Buy: Sanuk Yoga Sling 2 Sandals $35
Buy it

SoftWalk Tillman Sandal

Designed to fit a variety of different foot shapes and sizes, these supple leather slides come in four widths, from narrow to extra-wide. What’s more, a patented “Eggcrate” construction provides ventilation and naturally cradles your feet.

 

SoftWalk Tillman Sandal, best spring sandals
CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos
Buy: SoftWalk Tillman Sandal  $95
Buy it

Naturalizer Tibby Sandals

Naturalizer’s double-strap kitten heel sandals will take you from the office to happy hour with ease, complete with a chic metallic finish, cushioned footbed and breathable lining for style and comfort.

Naturalizer Tibby Sandals, best spring sandals
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom
Buy: Naturalizer Tibby Sandals $90-$110
Buy it

Castañer Palmera Denim Sandals

Nothing says spring like an espadrille sandal. Shop this version from Meghan Markle-approved brand Castañer, complete with distressed denim cross straps for a casual-chic look.

Castañer Palmera Denim Sandals, best spring sandals
CREDIT: Courtesy of Farfetch
Buy: Castaner Palmera Denim Sandals $78
Buy it

Tkees Jo Sandals

This strappy leather pair featuring dainty ankle ties will go with just about any outfit this spring and summer. Plus, they come in four colors.

Tkees Jo Sandals, best spring sandals
CREDIT: Courtesy of Net-a-Porter
Buy: Tkees Jo Sandals $95
Buy it

Coach Signature PVC Pool Slides

Perfect for rocking poolside or running errands, these sporty logo-covered Coach slides feature a contoured footbed for enhanced support.

Coach Signature PVC Pool Slides, best spring sandals
CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue
Buy: Coach Signature PVC Pool Slides $85
Buy it

Sam Edelman Granada Leather Sandals

These flat buckled slides are super easy to style and will get you out the door in minutes.

sam edelman slides, best spring sandals
CREDIT: Saks
Buy: Sam Edelman Granada Leather Sandals $60
Buy it

Villa Rouge Skylar Sandals

With water shoe-inspired elements, Villa Rouge’s bright orange sandals will add a sporty touch of color to every outfit you wear.

villa rouge sandals, best spring sandals
CREDIT: ShopBop.com
Buy: Villa Rogue Skylar Sandals $99 $19
Buy it

Schutz Ericka Sandals

These minimalist sandals have an intricately braided faux leather upper and sleek square toe.

Schutz Ericka Sandals, best spring sandals
CREDIT: Courtesy of Shopbop
Buy: Schutz Ericka Sandals $88
Buy it

Adidas Adilette Comfort Slide Sandal

Adidas’ signature Adilette slide is equipped with a contoured, extra-cushy footbed for all-day wear. Plus, it comes in a variety of colorways to choose from, including this shimmery silver edition.

 

Adidas Adilette Comfort Slide Sandal, best spring sandals
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom
Buy: Adidas Adilette Comfort Slide Sandal $35-$50
Buy it

Comfortiva Melody Sandal

Ideal for women with wider feet, this strappy leather style comes in extended width sizes. It also features a plush PillowTop memory foam footbed and heel zipper for easy on and off access.

 

Comfortiva Melody Sandal, best spring sandals
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom
Buy: Comfortiva Melody Sandal $66
Buy it

Ugg Tuolumne Flip Flop

Delivering a cushioned stride, this elevated flip flop is lightly padded and comes in an array of colors.

Ugg Tuolumne Flip Flop, best spring sandals
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom
Buy: Ugg Tuolumne Flip Flop $65
Buy it

Ancient Greek Sandals Eleftheria Sandals

Hot pink commanded attention at spring ’20 runway shows. Bring the trend to the pool, beach and anywhere in between in Ancient Greek Sandals’ glittering jelly-like style.

ancient greek sandals pink sandal, best spring sandals
CREDIT: Farfetch.com
Buy: Ancient Greek Sandals Eleftheria Sandals $95
Buy it

Dr. Martens Blaire Slide Sandal

Calling all die-hard Dr. Martens fans. Trade your boots or brogues for these chunky platform slides from the brand when it’s warm out. In addition to offering an edgy look, the strappy, buckled style features air-cushioned soles, grippy tread and an adjustable fit.

Dr. Martens Blaire Slide Sandal, best spring sandals
CREDIT: Courtesy of Shopbop
Buy: Dr. Martens Blaire Slide Sandals $90
Buy it

Jeffrey Campbell Kyra Sandals

These black and white thong sandals offer a sleek, modern look with their square toe and sculpted heel design.

Jeffrey Campbell Kyra Sandals, best spring sandals
CREDIT: Courtesy of Shopbop
Buy: Jeffrey Campbell Kyra Sandals $130 $91
Buy it

Michael Kors Letty Mid Sandal

Lending a touch of simple glamour, these leather kitten heel sandals can be dressed up with a frock on date night or dressed down with a pair of boyfriend jeans.

Michael Kors Letty Mid Sandal, best spring sandals
CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos
Buy: Michael Kors Letty Mid Sandal $110 $71
Buy it

Clarks Flex Platform Wedge Sandal

For a comfortable boost of height, look no further than Clarks’ Flex Platform Wedge featuring the brand’s signature cushioning.

Clarks Flex Platform Wedge Sandal, best spring sandals
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom
Buy: Clarks Flex Platform Wedge Sandal $72
Buy it

Born San Benito Sandal

Born’s San Benito sandal features a soft, breathable upper, cushioned footbed and jute-wrapped midsole. Underfoot, flexible, yet durable outsoles add comfort.

Born San Benito Sandal, best spring sandals
CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos
Buy: Born San Benito Sandal $75
Buy it
