×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

The 25 Best Sandals for Women That Are Cute and Comfortable

By Nicole Zane
Nicole Zane

Nicole Zane

More Stories By Nicole

View All
Best Summer Sandals 2021
CREDIT: Courtesy of Loeffler Randall

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

The best sandals for women are crucial to achieving on-point, warm-weather style.

However, it can be difficult to sort through all the options online. Not only do you want to look your best in these pairs, but feel your best in them, too. Meaning, in addition to considering the best silhouette for your lifestyle, you’ll also want to take into account the comfort and durability of any pairs you plan to buy. As a rule of thumb, look for features like cushioned footbeds secure straps and breezy square toe silhouettes that won’t cramp feet. And if you crave extra height, consider a platform sandal, which will help save your arches and allow for steadier strides.

Here, we’ve done the heavy lifting for you to find the 25 best pairs of sandals for women that’ll suit many different scenarios. We included both everyday and evening-ready styles, done in everything from bold hues and funky prints to wear-with-everything neutrals.

So, whether you’re in need of show-stopping strappy heels for an upcoming fancy party or easy-to-wear, sporty flats that you’ll slip on for walking around the city, there’s a new sandal (or two!) here for you.

Arizona Love Blue And Pink Trekky Bandana Sandals

Arizona Love’s Blue And Pink Trekky Bandana Sandals are dreamy in every sense of the word. Their cotton bandana-printed straps elevate sporty ensembles, while their flat rubber soles help keep you grounded.

Arizona Love
CREDIT: Courtesy of Browns

Buy: Arizona Love Trekky Bandana Sandals $136
Buy it

Free People Maximalist Sport Sandals

Free People’s Maximalist Sport Sandals feature feathered and rhinestone embellishments that glam up the down-to-earth velcro design.

Free People
CREDIT: Courtesy of Free People
Buy: Free People Maximalist Sport Sandals $178
Buy it

Manebí Nordic Floral Canvas Slide Sandals

A soft floral canvas upper and jute soles add a feminine touch to Manebí Nordic Floral Canvas Slide Sandals‘ easy-breezy slip-on style.

MANEBI
CREDIT: Courtesy of Intermix
Buy: Manebí Nordic Floral Canvas Slide Sandals $118
Buy it

Ganni Pink Recycled Rubber Velcro Sandals

Don’t let the dainty pink hue of Ganni’s Recycled Rubber Velcro Sandals fool you — these are as sturdy as can be. The cult Danish label’s gorpcore-inspired shoe has a chunky, lugged sole that’s supportive for all-day adventuring but stylish enough for your best dresses.

Ganni SSENSE
CREDIT: Courtesy of SSENSE

Buy: Ganni Pink Recycled Rubber Velcro Sandals $235
Buy it

Porte & Paire x Frankie Shop Leather Sandals

We love the army green finish of these Porte & Paire x Frankie Shop Leather Sandals, which offer a subtle yet equally versatile alternative to classic black styles. What’s more, a toe-loop finish gives these quintessential ’90s flair.

Porte Paire
CREDIT: Courtesy of Net-A-Porter
Buy: Porte & Paire x Frankie Shop Leather Sandals $275
Buy it

Ancient Greek Sandals Thais Crossover-Strap Terry Slides

These Ancient Greek Sandals were made by hand to resemble the cobalt-blue shade on the rooftops of Greece’s coastal villages. Slip ’em on for a pool day, as they’re crafted from luxurious terry cloth similar to what you’d find in a plush towel.

Thais crossover-strap terry slides
CREDIT: Courtesy of MatchesFashion

Buy: Ancient Greek Sandals Thais Slides $230
Buy it

UGG Pink Fluffita Shearling Slides

Stay cozy yet cool with UGG’s Pink Fluffita Shearling Slides. Every part of the shoe’s design is both cute and practical, including a breathable shearling insole, adjustable logo strap and branded rubber platform sole. A foam cushioned footbed also boosts comfort.

UGG
CREDIT: Courtesy of Browns

Buy: UGG Pink Fluffita Shearling Slides $123
Buy it

Larroude Cali Lycra Sandals

Pair Larroude’s Cali Lycra Sandals with your favorite bikinis, and pretty much anything else this summer.

larroude Cali Lycra Sandals
CREDIT: Courtesy of Shopbop
Buy: Larroude Cali Lycra Sandals $150
Buy it

Steve Madden Scuba Slides

Steve Madden’s Scuba Slides are the squishiest shoes we’ve found, making it feel as if you’re walking on clouds wherever you go.

Steve Madden
CREDIT: Courtesy of Steve Madden

Buy: Steve Madden Scuba Sandals $39.95
Buy it

Vicenza Puffy Thong Sandals

Available in nine different colorways, Vicenza’s Puffy Thong Sandals are a foolproof option that will add a bit of volume to any outfit.

Puffy Thong Sandals
CREDIT: Courtesy of Free People

Buy: Vicenza Puffy Thong Sandals $98
Buy it

Staud Rio Puffy Leather Platform Sandals

Update your flip flop collection with Staud’s Rio Puffy Leather Platform Sandals. ICYMI: The puffy sandal trend comes in all shapes and silhouettes this season, including elevated thongs.

Staud
CREDIT: Courtesy of Moda Operandi
Buy: Staud Rio Puffy Leather Platform Sandals $295
Buy it

Song of Style Cleo Heels

Looking for the perfect sandals to revive your LBDs this summer? Song of Style’s Cleo Heels are the solution.

song of style
CREDIT: Courtesy of Revolve
Buy: Song of Style Cleo Heels $188
Buy it

Schutz Kimy Leather Sandals

If fuchsia isn’t your cup of tea, Schutz’ Kimy Leather Sandals also come in an equally bright tangerine-yellow combo. Either way, both versions will transform your run-of-the-mill slip or mini dress into a bold look for your next vacation or event.

Schutz
CREDIT: Courtesy of Schutz

Buy: Schutz Kimy Leather Sandals $118
Buy it

Loeffler Randall Starla Ankle Wrap Sandals

It’s impossible not to be starry-eyed over Loeffler Randall’s Starla Ankle Wrap Sandals. The gold metallic leather and the celestial ankle-wrap detail is a winning combination.

Loeffler
CREDIT: Courtesy of Loeffler Randall

Buy: Loeffler Randall Starla Ankle Wrap Sandals $195
Buy it

Anthropologie Strappy Cork Wedge Sandals

Wedges are en vogue yet again, and Anthropologie’s Strappy Cork Wedge Sandals are a slimmed down version of a clunky 2000s throwback. The thin, rainbow-colored straps add a subtle pop of color without going overboard.

Anthropologie
CREDIT: Courtesy of Anthropologie

Buy: Anthropologie Strappy Cork Wedge Sandals $120
Buy it

Jeffrey Campbell Una Flor Sandals

If you can’t decide between metallic or colorful heels to match your new dress, Jeffrey Campbell’s Una Flor Sandals offers both looks in one with wraparound leather straps and an eye-catching floral details at the toe.

Jeffrey Campbell
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

Buy: Jeffrey Campbell Una Flor Sandals $164.95
Buy it

Zara Vinyl Strappy Sandals

Zara’s Vinyl Strappy Sandals help you nail color blocking without even trying. Bright purple and lime hues are balanced out by a simple, square-toed silhouette.

Zara
CREDIT: Courtesy of Zara

Buy: Zara Vinyl Strappy Sandals $69.90
Buy it

Alohas Prickly Himalayan Kitten Heels

Alohas’ Prickly Himalayan Kitten Heels are a ladylike option that will complement your prettiest midis and maxis.

Alohas
CREDIT: Courtesy of Urban Outfitters

Buy: Alohas Prickly Himalayan Kitten Heels $170
Buy it

Intentionally Blank Gia Sandals

Intentionally Blank’s Gia Sandals may be 100% vegan, but look anything but crunchy-granola. The oversized, holographic pom-pom accents are the epitome of whimsy.

Intentionally Blank Garmentory
CREDIT: Courtesy of Garmentory

Buy: Intentionally Blank Gia Sandals $79
Buy it

ASOS Design Fluke Cross Strap Jelly Sandals

Calling all maximalists: ASOS Design’s Fluke Cross Strap Jelly Sandals are a feel-good choice at a minimal $20 price tag.

asos
CREDIT: Courtesy of ASOS Design

Buy: ASOS DESIGN Fluke Cross Strap Jelly Sandals $20
Buy it

Stuart Weitzman Jaide Gem Jelly Flats

Your childhood jellies got a luxe makeover with Stuart Weitzman’s Jaide Gem Jelly Flats. Glittery rubber and multicolored gemstones add glitz to the shoe, while a rubber outsole with grooves provides additional traction.

Stuart Weitzman Jaide Gem Jelly Flats
CREDIT: Courtesy of Stuart Weitzman
Buy: Stuart Weitzman Jaide Flats $225
Buy it

Rocket Dog Rally Platform Sandals

The playful daisy print of Rocket Dog’s Rally Platform Sandals‘ is a nostalgic take on summer florals. Not only stylish, these are also easier to walk in than your basic flats.

Womens Rocket Dog Rally Platform Sandal - Navy / Daisy
CREDIT: Courtesy of Journeys

Buy: Rocket Dog Rally Platform Sandals $49.99
Buy it

Raye Arden Heels

If you’re not into florals at all, why not try a leaf-printed pair like Raye’s Arden Heels instead? It’s easy to picture worn in all their glory when with khaki cargo shorts.

raye arden heels
CREDIT: Courtesy of Revolve

Buy: Raye Arden Heels $168
Buy it

Paloma Wool Chess Sandals

Check these out: Paloma Wool’s Chess Sandals receive an A+ when paired with denim dresses, miniskirts and your favorite blue jeans, of course.

paloma wool chess sandals
CREDIT: Courtesy of Garmentory
Buy: Paloma Wool Chess Sandals $254
Buy it

Reformation Lou Lou Block Heel Mules

If chic and sleek minimalism à la Phoebe Philo is your cup of tea, then Reformation’s Lou Lou Block Heel Mules were made for you.

ref
CREDIT: Courtesy of Reformation

Buy: Reformation Lou Lou Block Heel Mules $248
Buy it

Joules SS22 Sponsored By Joules

Helping Families Spend Quality Time Outdoors

Joules delivers vibrant prints and reliable product to encourage everyone to get outdoors 'whatever the weather.'
Learn More

Access exclusive content

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad