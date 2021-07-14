The 25 Best Sandals for Women That Are Cute and Comfortable

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

The best sandals for women are crucial to achieving on-point, warm-weather style.

However, it can be difficult to sort through all the options online. Not only do you want to look your best in these pairs, but feel your best in them, too. Meaning, in addition to considering the best silhouette for your lifestyle, you’ll also want to take into account the comfort and durability of any pairs you plan to buy. As a rule of thumb, look for features like cushioned footbeds secure straps and breezy square toe silhouettes that won’t cramp feet. And if you crave extra height, consider a platform sandal, which will help save your arches and allow for steadier strides.

Here, we’ve done the heavy lifting for you to find the 25 best pairs of sandals for women that’ll suit many different scenarios. We included both everyday and evening-ready styles, done in everything from bold hues and funky prints to wear-with-everything neutrals.

So, whether you’re in need of show-stopping strappy heels for an upcoming fancy party or easy-to-wear, sporty flats that you’ll slip on for walking around the city, there’s a new sandal (or two!) here for you.

Arizona Love Blue And Pink Trekky Bandana Sandals

Arizona Love’s Blue And Pink Trekky Bandana Sandals are dreamy in every sense of the word. Their cotton bandana-printed straps elevate sporty ensembles, while their flat rubber soles help keep you grounded.

Free People Maximalist Sport Sandals

Free People’s Maximalist Sport Sandals feature feathered and rhinestone embellishments that glam up the down-to-earth velcro design.

Manebí Nordic Floral Canvas Slide Sandals

A soft floral canvas upper and jute soles add a feminine touch to Manebí Nordic Floral Canvas Slide Sandals‘ easy-breezy slip-on style.

Ganni Pink Recycled Rubber Velcro Sandals

Don’t let the dainty pink hue of Ganni’s Recycled Rubber Velcro Sandals fool you — these are as sturdy as can be. The cult Danish label’s gorpcore-inspired shoe has a chunky, lugged sole that’s supportive for all-day adventuring but stylish enough for your best dresses.

Porte & Paire x Frankie Shop Leather Sandals

We love the army green finish of these Porte & Paire x Frankie Shop Leather Sandals, which offer a subtle yet equally versatile alternative to classic black styles. What’s more, a toe-loop finish gives these quintessential ’90s flair.

Ancient Greek Sandals Thais Crossover-Strap Terry Slides

These Ancient Greek Sandals were made by hand to resemble the cobalt-blue shade on the rooftops of Greece’s coastal villages. Slip ’em on for a pool day, as they’re crafted from luxurious terry cloth similar to what you’d find in a plush towel.

UGG Pink Fluffita Shearling Slides

Stay cozy yet cool with UGG’s Pink Fluffita Shearling Slides. Every part of the shoe’s design is both cute and practical, including a breathable shearling insole, adjustable logo strap and branded rubber platform sole. A foam cushioned footbed also boosts comfort.

Larroude Cali Lycra Sandals

Pair Larroude’s Cali Lycra Sandals with your favorite bikinis, and pretty much anything else this summer.

Steve Madden Scuba Slides

Steve Madden’s Scuba Slides are the squishiest shoes we’ve found, making it feel as if you’re walking on clouds wherever you go.

Vicenza Puffy Thong Sandals

Available in nine different colorways, Vicenza’s Puffy Thong Sandals are a foolproof option that will add a bit of volume to any outfit.

Staud Rio Puffy Leather Platform Sandals

Update your flip flop collection with Staud’s Rio Puffy Leather Platform Sandals. ICYMI: The puffy sandal trend comes in all shapes and silhouettes this season, including elevated thongs.

Song of Style Cleo Heels

Looking for the perfect sandals to revive your LBDs this summer? Song of Style’s Cleo Heels are the solution.

Schutz Kimy Leather Sandals

If fuchsia isn’t your cup of tea, Schutz’ Kimy Leather Sandals also come in an equally bright tangerine-yellow combo. Either way, both versions will transform your run-of-the-mill slip or mini dress into a bold look for your next vacation or event.

Loeffler Randall Starla Ankle Wrap Sandals

It’s impossible not to be starry-eyed over Loeffler Randall’s Starla Ankle Wrap Sandals. The gold metallic leather and the celestial ankle-wrap detail is a winning combination.

Anthropologie Strappy Cork Wedge Sandals

Wedges are en vogue yet again, and Anthropologie’s Strappy Cork Wedge Sandals are a slimmed down version of a clunky 2000s throwback. The thin, rainbow-colored straps add a subtle pop of color without going overboard.

Jeffrey Campbell Una Flor Sandals

If you can’t decide between metallic or colorful heels to match your new dress, Jeffrey Campbell’s Una Flor Sandals offers both looks in one with wraparound leather straps and an eye-catching floral details at the toe.

Zara Vinyl Strappy Sandals

Zara’s Vinyl Strappy Sandals help you nail color blocking without even trying. Bright purple and lime hues are balanced out by a simple, square-toed silhouette.

Alohas Prickly Himalayan Kitten Heels

Alohas’ Prickly Himalayan Kitten Heels are a ladylike option that will complement your prettiest midis and maxis.

Intentionally Blank Gia Sandals

Intentionally Blank’s Gia Sandals may be 100% vegan, but look anything but crunchy-granola. The oversized, holographic pom-pom accents are the epitome of whimsy.

ASOS Design Fluke Cross Strap Jelly Sandals

Calling all maximalists: ASOS Design’s Fluke Cross Strap Jelly Sandals are a feel-good choice at a minimal $20 price tag.