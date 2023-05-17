The 13 Best Sandals for High Arches, Approved by Podiatrists

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Summer offers so many possibilities for outdoor fun and physical activity. But if you need arch support, it’s vital to browse the best sandals for high arches so your feet receive optimal support. Durable sandals for high arches can last through multiple summers and prevent foot injury or pain, so you can focus on enjoying the beach, hiking trails, or daily adventures under the sun.

Before you shop for arch support sandals, determine your foot type. “The easiest way to tell whether you have a high arch is what I call the ‘wet foot test,'” says podiatrist Dr. Anne Sharkey. “Wet your feet and step onto pavement, then look at the shape of your foot. If the shape of your foot is wide and looks like an elongated oval, this is a flatter foot structure. If the shape looks like a “C” this is a higher arched foot type.”

While you hunt for the best arch support sandals, Dr. Sharkey recommends avoiding a sandal with too much flexibility, as they won’t offer adequate foot support. She explains to “choose a sandal that has some rigidity to it, meaning that you cannot entirely twist it or bend it in half with just one hand.”

Arch-supportive sandals come in a variety of stylish options, including slip-on slides, gladiator sandals, airy clogs, comfortable wedge sandals, and strappy platform heels. These sandals function as shoes for standing all day, walking, hiking, boating, or even pain recovery, thanks to innovative shoe technology from top brands like Vionic and Chaco. Some arch support sandals are super sporty, while others look fashionable enough to wear to brunch or style with a dressy outfit for a summer party.

Keep reading to check out our top list of comfortable walking sandals for high arches, informed by careful research and expert insight from Dr. Sharkey and podiatrist Dr. Mark Mendeszoon.

Top Sandals for High Arches 2023

Birkenstock Arizona Soft Footbed Sandals

Best Leather Arch Support Sandals

Size range: 4 to 12.5 women’s, 6 to 13.5 men’s

4 to 12.5 women’s, 6 to 13.5 men’s Colorways available: Black Oiled Leather, Blue Oiled Leather, Brown Amalfi Leather, Habana Oiled Leather, Iron Oiled Leather, Khaki Oiled Leather, Tobacco, Taupe

Black Oiled Leather, Blue Oiled Leather, Brown Amalfi Leather, Habana Oiled Leather, Iron Oiled Leather, Khaki Oiled Leather, Tobacco, Taupe Special features: Raised toe bar, contoured soft foam footbed, deep heel cup, EVA shock-absorbing outsole, footbed made of renewable and sustainable cork

Birkenstock Arizona Soft Footbed Sandals are one of the most popular sandal styles on the market and a certified summer staple. While the leather buckle strapping and signature cork footbed is stylish on its own, the sandals also provide great arch support for those with high arches. The footbed includes a raised toe bar to encourage natural gripping as you walk, with a neutral stance and deep heel cup for stability and recovery. There’s also a foam layer between the cork and suede elements that provides bouncy comfort and arch support.

What reviewers say: One customer said, “Love these sandals! No breaking in period at all for me and they have better arch support than the rubber flip flops I’ve been wearing.” Another wrote, “It’s a perfect fit. I am a full medium so the narrow aren’t wide enough and regular maybe a tad wide but more comfortable and accommodates swelling in the summer heat. The arch support is great for my high arches and high instep. The oiled iron color is a great neutral and a pretty color.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos



Hoka Ora Recovery Slide 3 Sandals

Best Arch Support Sandals for Plantar Fasciitis

Size range: 5 to 16 women’s, 3 to 14 men’s

5 to 16 women’s, 3 to 14 men’s Colorways available: Black, Gray, White, Cork, Shifting Sand, Mist Green, Vibrant Orange, Passionfruit, Pink Yarrow, Pale Mauve, and 5 others

Black, Gray, White, Cork, Shifting Sand, Mist Green, Vibrant Orange, Passionfruit, Pink Yarrow, Pale Mauve, and 5 others Special features: Molded sugarcane EVA midsole, molded EVA outsole, ventilated air flow channels

These Hoka Ora Recovery Slides are great walking shoes for high arches and shoes for plantar fasciitis because they’re cushy while still providing firm support. They even earned the American Podiatric Medical Association Seal of Acceptance for their exemplary promotion of foot health. The easy slip-on slides feature an EVA midsole, airflow channels for breathability, and a wide base with heal-to-toe drop. The upper is made of high-tensile fiber for strong but lightweight durability, and the whole shoe is waterproof, so you can wear them from the boat to the beach.

What reviewers say: One customer said, “I love my Hoka Slides. They greatly helped my plantar fasciitis.” Another wrote, “I’ve worn Hoka recovery slides for years for comfort and, most recently, to alleviate pain from plantar fasciitis. The newest design of this slide is so good – the heel cup is deeper, the toe grip is more pronounced, and the top strap is nicely contoured. Highly recommend!”

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

Nike Oneonta Sandals

Best Arch Support Sandals for Bunions

Size range: 5 to 12 women’s, 6 to 15 men’s

5 to 12 women’s, 6 to 15 men’s Colorways available: Black/Pure Platinum/Wolf Grey, Obsidian/Faded Spruce/Khaki/Volt, Sesame/Off Noir/Stadium Green/Black, Black/Cobblestone/Laser Blue/Enamel Green, Sanddrift/Light Iron Ore/Cobblestone/Volt, Black/Cocao Wow/Gum Medium Brown

Black/Pure Platinum/Wolf Grey, Obsidian/Faded Spruce/Khaki/Volt, Sesame/Off Noir/Stadium Green/Black, Black/Cobblestone/Laser Blue/Enamel Green, Sanddrift/Light Iron Ore/Cobblestone/Volt, Black/Cocao Wow/Gum Medium Brown Special features: Contoured foam footbed, adjustable straps, lug traction outsole

Nike is one of the most popular brands to shop for performance sneakers, but they offer super supportive sandals that are perfect for summer, too. The Nike Oneonta Sandal comes in a sleek silhouette and provides lots of padding courtesy of the foam footbed. The sandal has strategic strap placement with adjustable fittings and a heel toggle, as well as a contoured footbed, making it an ideal sandal for bunions and high arches. It also features specialized lugs for traction that can take you from the city streets to a nature trail.

What reviewers say: One customer wrote, “Best shoe I have ever worn! Comfy, great support as well as design.” Another said, “Elite level comfort. Very durable sandal feels like you’re walking on clouds. I’ve taken these sandals through rugged terrain – 10/10.”

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike



Chaco Chillos Slide Sandals

Best Affordable Arch Support Sandals

Size range: 5 to 15 women’s, 7 to 15 men’s

5 to 15 women’s, 7 to 15 men’s Colorways available: Black, Bracken White, Gray, Granite, Fossil, Cress Green, Ocean Blue, Outskirt Fuchia, and 33 others

Black, Bracken White, Gray, Granite, Fossil, Cress Green, Ocean Blue, Outskirt Fuchia, and 33 others Special features: Adjustable jacquard webbing strap, EVA midsole, high abrasion EVA

Chaco is a top-rated brand for arch support footwear and have Dr. Sharkey’s stamp of approval. Their Chillos Slide Sandals are an ideal affordable option to wear this summer. Priced at just $36, they feature a supportive EVA midsole and and high abrasion EVA. They also have adjustable strapping for customizable comfort. The simple but supportive silhouette has over 5,000 five-star ratings on Amazon of customers raving about its comfort.

What reviewers say: One customer wrote, “These are so comfortable! I have high arches and wear custom arch supports in all my enclosed shoes, but it’s a pain to wear them with sandals. The built in arch support on these is perfect! I bought these for camp shoes, but love them so much I ordered another pair for daily wear.” Another wrote, “These are so comfortable for my high arches. I have walked great distances on sidewalks in these shoes.”

Teva Zymic Sandals

Best Arch Support Sandals for Arthritis

Size range: 5 to 11 women’s, 7 to 14 men’s

5 to 11 women’s, 7 to 14 men’s Colorways available: Black, Dark Olive, Honey Brown, Orion Blue, Light Multi, Dust Lavender

Black, Dark Olive, Honey Brown, Orion Blue, Light Multi, Dust Lavender Special features: Cushioned webbing up with added filler, cushioned synthetic insole, Max-Comf outsole, adjustable ankle strap, thick platform, constructed with a minimum of 20 percent recycled material

Teva sandals are classics because they’re breathable, comfortable, and serve as great hiking sandals or walking shoes for women and men. If you need high arch support or suffer from arthritis, shoes like the Teva Zymic Sandals correct alignment and reduce tension on the knees, hips, and back. They feature a wide platform with a thick midsole for stability. There’s tons of streamlined cushioning and gripping traction for outdoor fun. These Tevas also have adjustable strapping to securely hug your feet.

What reviewers say: One customer said, “Very comfortable and the arch support is great.” Another wrote, “Thanks to several medical issues with my feet that include arthritis and neuropathy, and a torn fascia cord on the left foot, the only type of that I can walk in is the Zymic. They are very comfortable and I wear them to walk an average of two miles a day.”

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

Skechers Go Walk Massage Fit Sandals

Size range: 6 to 10 women’s, 7 to 13 men’s

6 to 10 women’s, 7 to 13 men’s Colorways available: Black, Black/Gray, Lavender

Black, Black/Gray, Lavender Special features: Cushioned foam midsole, contoured Goga Mat footbed, dual-density traction outsole, 1.5 inch height, 100 percent vegan

These Skechers Go Walk Massage Fit Sandals are super functional and stylish for pairing with summer outfits. The strappy silhouette features a responsive cushioned midsole for smooth strides and firm support. The footbed is contoured to the foot and is constructed from soft Goga Mat that absorbs shock in high-intensity activity. The Massage Fit technology in this sandal is the perfect shoe for standing all day or embarking on long adventures because it works to massage your sole with every step.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Skechers



Vionic Women’s Safari Mayla Slide Sandals

Size range: 5 to 11 women’s

5 to 11 women’s Colorways available: Cream, Black, Marmalade, Blue Shadow

Cream, Black, Marmalade, Blue Shadow Special features: Orthotic insole arch support, alignment support, deep heel cup, forefoot cushioning

“Hands down the best sandal brand for high arches is Vionic. This is a brand that has the highest built-in arch on the market,” said Dr. Sharkey. This Safari Mayla Slide Sandal is not only designed for feet with high arches, but also looks chic worn with dresses or denim shorts. It comes in two neutral and two fun colorways for summer styling and offers three-zone comfort with serious arch support. The top straps are lightweight, so they won’t cause painful rubbing or blisters, and the deep heel cup paired with forefoot cushioning hugs the foot for supreme comfort in these cute summer sandals.

What reviewers say: One customer said, “First I fell in love with the simplicity of this sandal – two straps, imagine that! They’re perfectly placed, so that I have support just where I need, over the back of my toes and over my very high arches. The fabulous foot bed makes them comfortable enough to wear all day and lovely enough to wear into the evening.” Another wrote, “These sandals are very comfy and I can definitely feel they give me stability. I feel the difference when I stand on one foot when I’m wearing them vs barefooted. I have some back issues, so supportive shoes are a must. I want to buy another color now!”

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon



Crocs Mellow Recovery Flip Sandals

Size range: 6 to 12 women’s, 4 to 15 men’s

6 to 12 women’s, 4 to 15 men’s Colorways available: Black, White, Bone, Mushroom/Cobblestone, Pink Clay

Black, White, Bone, Mushroom/Cobblestone, Pink Clay Special features: LiteRide foam, cupped footbeds, upper windows for breathability, slow rebound

You may already be familiar with the comfortability of Crocs shoes, and these Crocs Mellow Recovery Flip sandals are no exception. They’re made with an innovative blend of soft foam for your feet to sink and mold into as you walk. Deep, cupped footbeds and toe posts allow for stability and rebound while the wide, roomy fit is ideal for those with bunions. These sandals for bunions are simple and sleek, with tons of breathability in an effortless flip flop silhouette.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Crocs



The North Face Skeena Sandals

Best Hiking Sandals for Arch Support

Size range: 7 to 14 men’s, 8 to 13 women’s

7 to 14 men’s, 8 to 13 women’s Colorways available: Tnf Black, Gray, Retro Orange, Military Green/Mineral Gray, Sandstone/Tnf Black, Deep Grass Green/Utility Brown

Tnf Black, Gray, Retro Orange, Military Green/Mineral Gray, Sandstone/Tnf Black, Deep Grass Green/Utility Brown Special features: Compression molded EVA midsole, recycled tri-lug rubber outsole, recycled nylon straps

These sandals feature sustainable construction and comfort-focused technology for brisk walks or rugged hikes. The Skeena Sandals from The North Face are breathable and water-resistant, with a tri-lug rubber outsole for great outdoor traction. They feature a compression-molded EVA midsole that supports high arches and have a convenient on/off closure that allows you to slip them on quickly.

What reviewers say: One customer wrote, “I like the versatility of these sandals. They look good with shorts or jeans and can be work to the beach or walking around the mall. Highly recommend.” Another said, “These sandals are super comfortable and high quality like you would expect from The North Face.”

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon



Keen Yogui Clog Sandals

Best Closed Toe Sandals for Arch Support

Size range: 5 to 11 women’s, 7 to 14 men’s

5 to 11 women’s, 7 to 14 men’s Colorways available: Magnet/Black, Safari/Silver Birch, Ddye14/Ddye14

Magnet/Black, Safari/Silver Birch, Ddye14/Ddye14 Special features: Slip-on design, zero-mark rubber outsole, outsole traction, Eco Anti-Odor, air holes for breathability

If you’re looking for a closed toe sandal option with great arch support, check out the Keen Yogui Clog Sandals. The clog style is easy to slip on for running errands and has airy holes in the upper for breathability in the summer heat. The sandals for high arches are very lightweight and are super easy to wipe away built up dirt or grime. They also feature improved traction for reliable stability.

What reviewers say: Once customer said, “I wear these all summer long. I am in the second year of my 3rd pair now. I wear them to ride my bike, walk the dogs, work in the yard (just spray them off with the hose), to the beach, and even to dinner.”

Ecco Flowt Luxe Wedge Sandals

Best Dress Sandals for Arch Support

Size range: 4 to 10.5 women’s

4 to 10.5 women’s Colorways available: Black/Black Cow, Limestone Cow Leather/Cow Nubuck

Black/Black Cow, Limestone Cow Leather/Cow Nubuck Special features: Leather comfort insole, adjustable straps

It can be tricky to find a dress sandal that delivers on style and provides enough support for high arches. The Flowt Luxe Wedge Sandal from Ecco comes in monochromatic neutrals and look sophisticated for fashionable summer occasions. They’re constructed with soft leather uppers and insoles and feature adjustable strapping. The two-inch wedge also ensures stability and comfort in grassy or cobblestone terrain.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos



Kuru Cove Rugged Leather Men’s Sandals

Size range: 7 to 13 men’s

7 to 13 men’s Colorways available: Mustang Brown, Jet Black-Slate Gray

Mustang Brown, Jet Black-Slate Gray Special features: Horse leather, pigskin lining, microsuede footbed, elastic panelling

Kuru’s Cove Rugged Leather Men’s Sandals are an ideal high arch support sandal for men. The shoes have a built-in arch support cushioning system that molds to your feet the more you wear them and the lack of interior seams avoids painful blisters. They feature compression-molded EVA cushioning to absorb intense shock from physical activity. The pigskin lining also allows for lightweight breathability so moisture can flow away from the foot.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Kuru ‘

Vionic All Gender Blissful Rejuvenate Recovery Sandals

Best Orthotic Sandals for High Arches

Size range: 5 to 14 women’s, 7.5 to 12.5 men’s

5 to 14 women’s, 7.5 to 12.5 men’s Colorways available: Black/Black, Charcoal/Vapor, Dusty Lavender, Navy, Orange Peel, Wasabi, White/Vapor, Blue Shadow, Terracotta/Rose

Black/Black, Charcoal/Vapor, Dusty Lavender, Navy, Orange Peel, Wasabi, White/Vapor, Blue Shadow, Terracotta/Rose Special features: Molded EVA footbed, dual density midsole, durable rubber outsole, corrects pronation and alignment

If you’re in search of an orthotic sandal that molds to your foot this summer, the Vionic All Gender Blissful Rejuvenate Recovery Sandals are a great choice. The slip-on slide style is easy and trendy for casual occasions such as walking your dog, grabbing lunch, or picnicking in the park. It has a two-inch heel height, EVA footbed, and dual density midsole for maximum comfort and support. This gender neutral recovery slides are designed for stability, arch support, and flexibility, to alleviate heel pain, correct alignment, and encourage overall foot health.

What reviewers say: One customer said, “I bought these as a post op shoe after having a bunion surgery. I love Vionic shoes and these do not disappoint. They are rigid, the arch is high and solid, and I absolutely love this. The velcro is nice so I can adjust them to tighter in the morning when I have little to no post opp swelling.” Another wrote, “I love these so much that I am ordering another pair in a different color. I love the color I chose, perfect for spring and summer but most of all I love the arch support. My feet feel so good in them. Couldn’t be happier, I ordered my regular size and the fit was great.”

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

What to Look for in the Best Sandals for High Arches

When shopping for sandals with proper arch support, there are a few key elements to keep in mind. “Avoid hard, flat sandals at all costs. While fashionable, these are not built for use over the long term,” says Dr. Sharkey. Instead, consider these three factors:

Materials: Soft cushioning is paramount when considering a sandal for high arches.”Look for midsoles constructed with a type of foam material (commonly EVA),” says Dr. Sharkey. “This is best for shock absorption.” Leather is a nice choice for summertime dress shoes, while waterproof materials like rubber tend to be better for wear at the pool or the beach.

Soft cushioning is paramount when considering a sandal for high arches.”Look for midsoles constructed with a type of foam material (commonly EVA),” says Dr. Sharkey. “This is best for shock absorption.” Leather is a nice choice for summertime dress shoes, while waterproof materials like rubber tend to be better for wear at the pool or the beach. Midsole support: “Those with higher arches absorb more of their shock from activity in their heels and forefoot and therefore will find more comfort and support in shoes that offer additional cushioning,” Dr. Sharkey explains. “Generally, the thicker the midsole, the more shock absorption it will provide.” She suggests choosing sandals with an arch that contours well into the bottom of your feet.

“Those with higher arches absorb more of their shock from activity in their heels and forefoot and therefore will find more comfort and support in shoes that offer additional cushioning,” Dr. Sharkey explains. “Generally, the thicker the midsole, the more shock absorption it will provide.” She suggests choosing sandals with an arch that contours well into the bottom of your feet. Style: Dr. Sharkey recommends choosing a sandal with adjustable straps across the middle of the foot for secure stability. “For activity, I love a sandal that has a deeper heel cup and even a strap around the back of the heel for extra stability,” she adds.

The Best Arch Support Sandals for Different Foot Types

Arch support sandals for plantar fasciitis: “Those with plantar fasciitis will function best with a more rigid sandal that has arch support build in,” says Dr. Sharkey. Look for thicker soles with tons of cushioning, especially in the heel, to help manage foot pain related to the common foot problem.

“Those with plantar fasciitis will function best with a more rigid sandal that has arch support build in,” says Dr. Sharkey. Look for thicker soles with tons of cushioning, especially in the heel, to help manage foot pain related to the common foot problem. Arch support sandals for bunions: Invest in sandals that are roomy and breathable. “Those with bunions and high arches are going to want to choose sandals with adjustable straps to avoid blisters and rubbing,” says Dr. Sharkey. A roomy toe box is essential for preventing rubbing and pain.

Invest in sandals that are roomy and breathable. “Those with bunions and high arches are going to want to choose sandals with adjustable straps to avoid blisters and rubbing,” says Dr. Sharkey. A roomy toe box is essential for preventing rubbing and pain. Arch support sandals for wide feet: “For those wider feet, this means choosing a sandal that is built on a wider foot bed,” says Dr. Sharkey. Check out brands like Teva’s or Birkenstocks that are known for their shoes for wide feet.

“For those wider feet, this means choosing a sandal that is built on a wider foot bed,” says Dr. Sharkey. Check out brands like Teva’s or Birkenstocks that are known for their shoes for wide feet. Arch support sandals for back pain: “Someone with back pain is going to want a sheo that has enough support but with proper cushioning, too,” says Dr. Mendeszoon. Avoid high heels and opt for supportive orthopedic sandals instead.

How We Chose the Best Sandals for High Arches

For more than 75 years, Footwear News has been the shoe authority. Our coverage spans top industry news, retail trends, head-to-toe fashion, athletic and outdoor analysis and more. Footwear News’ global network of editors has carefully curated all product selections featured using our expansive brand knowledge and thorough research to find quality, long-lasting items.

In order to curate the best sandals for high arches, we incorporated insight from our expert interview with Dr. Anne Sharkey to determine the most supportive shoe features, fits, and styles for a variety of needs, as well as informed product recommendations. We conducted extensive researched across the footwear market to analyze available models and compared customer reviews quotes to determine the top-rated sandals available. Additionally, we contributed our own editor reviews and product testing for this shopping guide. Learn more about us here.

Meet The Experts

Dr. Anne Sharkey is a double board certified podiatrist based in Austin, Texas. Dr. Sharkey enjoys educating on conditions affecting the foot and ankle. Providing not only a diagnosis and treatment plan but also the education behind each condition is a top priority for each patient visit. Her greatest joy is to see her patients pain free, thriving and living their best and fullest lives. When not practicing podiatry, you’ll find Dr. Sharkey working in her garden, studying lifestyle medicine or reading a book.

Dr. Mark Mendeszoon is a multi-board certified podiatrist who treats all surgical and non-surgical conditions of the leg, ankle, and foot in both adults and children. He specializes in trauma, sports medicine, diabetic foot and ankle conditions and reconstructive foot and ankle surgery, including Total Ankle Joint Replacement Surgery. Dr. Mendeszoon also owns Achilles Running Shop, which caters to runners, walkers, and athletes of all levels.

Meet The Author