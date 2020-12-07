The 14 Best Sandals for Bunions

Bunions are bony bumps that typically form at the base of the big toe. These occur when the bones at the front of the foot move out of place, which in turn causes the tip of the big toe to get to get pulled towards the smaller toes, forcing the joint at the base of the big toe to stick out.

In many cases, bunions are caused by genetics, and women are more prone to them since they have more flexible ligaments that allow them to give birth. Wearing ill-fitting or too-tight shoes can also contribute to the formation of bunions. High heels that add more pressure on the forefoot are particularly exacerbating.

Fortunately, finding the right shoes can make living with bunions a whole lot easier. Ideal shoes for bunions often feature a roomier width, wider toe box and soft, seam-free interiors for reduced irritation. They also tend to be low to the ground and made from materials with some give, like soft leather or stretchy fabric, to prevent pressure on the bunion.

Considering all this, we compiled 14 great sandal styles for women with bunions. Shop our selection ahead from top brands like Cole Haan, Birkenstock and more.

Birkenstock Gizeh Birko-Flor Sandal

This thong-style sandal from Birkenstock won’t irritate your bunions, and features suede-lined, contoured footbeds with arch support that only get more comfortable as you wear them. The footbed is also crafted from 100% renewable and sustainable cork, so buying these is a good choice for the planet as well as your feet. Other highlights include durable, shock-absorbing EVA outsoles, a deep heel cup to help distribute body weight more evenly and an adjustable buckle to fine-tune the fit.

Vionic Cindy Sandal

Vionic’s Cindy sandal features a soft leather construction that will seamlessly conform to the shape of your bunion. It also includes a podiatrist-designed footbed that promotes stability and even weight distribution to prevent any pressure on your big toe. As an added bonus, the brand allows a 30-day wear test, so you can try them out for a month to be sure they’re comfortable before you commit to owning them.

Naot Verbena Sandal

These sandals are designed with a soft suede upper, adjustable leather ankle straps and breathable cork footbed with arch support that can be removed to accommodate custom orthotics. They’re offered in a variety of colorways to choose from and lend a subtle boost of height, too.

Dansko Cece Sandal

Another thong slip-on, the Cece sandal from Dansko is built for ultimate comfort, coming with soft leather uppers, a leather-wrapped EVA footbed with the brand’s Natural Arch technology for arch support and a plush EVA midsole. They also feature an adjustable hook-and-loop fastener at the instep and an odor-control treatment to keep them as fresh as possible.

Aetrex Bethany Sandal

This strappy style from Aetrex boasts a full-grain leather upper and specialized bunion pocket to prevent chafing and discomfort. It also features a supple suede lining, memory foam footbed and adjustable hook-and-loop closures for secure lockdown.

Steve Madden Catia Wedge Sandal

The platform on these sandals is the same height all around, which helps to evenly distribute weight and reduce pressure on the forefoot. The silhouette also feature a wide, open toe and soft, supportive footbed with an adjustable heel strap to help reduce pressure on your feet. The chic pair comes in this faux snake print option as well as black, white, tan and metallic rose gold.

Aerosoft Daffodil Sandal

Aerosost’s Daffodil sandal features a soft, synthetic leather upper that will wrap around your bunion comfortably and provide coverage. Orthotic arch support insoles and a deeper heel cup help aid in proper alignment for enhanced stability. What’s more, the pair is also water-resistant and quick-drying, so you can even wear these when it’s dewy outside without worrying about damaging them.

Clarks Saylie Moon Sandal

Coming in six versatile colors, these strappy sandals won’t rub against bunions and are available in wide width sizes. The smooth leather straps feel soft against the skin, while shock-absorbing EVA outsoles and high-rebound cushy OrthoLite footbeds ensure easy strides for hours.

Taos Carousel 2 Sandal

The Carousel 2 shoe is a great heeled sandal for women with bunions due to its soft leather upper, stable wedge heel and flexible, padded footbed with metatarsal support. Dual adjustable hook-and-loop straps also keep the foot secure. These come in a variety of finishes to choose from, including this navy snake-embossed style and a croc-stamped version.

Skechers Reggae Trailway Sandal

Also available in wide width size options, this sporty slip-on sandal from Skechers leaves bunion-prone areas untouched, so there’s no need to worry about chafing. They also feature a breathable neoprene fabric strap lining, adjustable hook-and-loop closure and contoured footbed with arch cushioning for added comfort.

Cole Haan Zerogrand Global Double Band Sandal

This Cole Haan style featuring a 1-inch platform is designed with soft, flexible leather straps that will contour to your bunion. It also offers a molded footbed and an elasticized heel strap to keep your foot secure. Another plus? They’re built on sneaker-inspired soles for maximum comfort.

Teva Verra Sandal

This adventure-ready sandal also leaves room for bunions, and features dual hook-and-loop closures and a nylon shank to stabilize and support your foot while walking on uneven terrain. A cushioned Shoc Pad in the heel absorbs impact for enhanced comfort.

Propét Jocelyn Sandal

This pair is offered in four colors and three width options, making it a great choice for women with extra-wide feet. The uppers made of genuine full-grain leather with a soft neoprene lining are fully adjustable to help you get the perfect fit. The removable, EVA footbed accommodates customized orthotics, too.

Keen Whisper Sandal

The only closed-toe style on our list, this sporty sandal offers maximum coverage for bunions and exceptional comfort all around. In addition to coming in a wide variety of colorways, these are ultra-lightweight, easily adjustable, quick-drying and treated to resist the growth of odor-causing bacteria. Patented rubber toe guards also protect feet from scuffs and bumps.