The 14 Best Salomon Shoes to Upgrade Your Footwear Game for 2023

Outdoor gear creeping into luxury fashion is nothing new, but the Salomon brand is the perfect example of going a step further to create renewed buzz and hype around its utilitarian and stylish Salomon shoes.

Founded in 1947 in Annecy, France, by Francois Salomon, the engineering-led brand first made skiing equipment, followed by skiwear. Later, after becoming the top manufacturer of ski bindings worldwide, Salomon entered the ski boot market in 1979 with rapid success. In the nineties, Salomon took their creations into the sport of hiking, making footwear for serious hikers, and by the 2000s, they offered the best trail running sneakers built around function over fashion.

However, in the past five years, the tide started to change for Salomon. Despite being owned by sporting goods company Amer Sports, Salomon has become as prevalent with A-listers and designers as skiers and trail runners. For example, in recent years, Salomon shoes have been worn by the likes of Hailey Bieber, Bella Hadid, Emily Ratajakowski, and Rihanna and have collaborated with labels like And Wander, Palace Skateboards, Comme des Garçons, and most recently, Sandy Liang. Each of these releases has been influential in reframing the image of Salomon, adding high fashion notoriety to their high-performance reputation.

Furthermore, the Gorpcore trend, one that focuses on sporty, utilitarian pieces for the outdoors, and the increasing demand for comfortable sneakers have helped Salomon shoes remain at the forefront of must-have footwear for 2023.

Through it all, Salomon shoes have always stayed authentic to the brand’s core. So keep reading because we’ve compiled the best Salomon shoes that go beyond running sneakers and walking shoes for men and women.

Top Salomon Sneakers for 2023

Salomon XT-6 Sneakers

Size Range: 4-13, US Mens

4-13, US Mens Colorways: Over 20 colorways

Over 20 colorways Materials: Synthetic and mesh upper, rubber sole

Synthetic and mesh upper, rubber sole Weight: 365 grams

365 grams Drop: 10 in mm

10 in mm Special features: SensiFit construction, Advanced Chassis cushioning, EndoFit support

SensiFit construction, Advanced Chassis cushioning, EndoFit support Testing notes: “I’m obsessed with my Salomon XT-6 sneakers. They look cool with everything from cargo pants and jeans to a dress or a miniskirt, and they keep my feet comfortable. The shoes are incredibly stable, boasting a downhill chassis that cradles my feet with each step. The traction is great, and I love how I can feel the ground beneath me in a responsive yet cushioned way. Plus, the Quicklace system allows me to put them on in seconds.” — Nikki Chwatt, Style Commerce Editor

Over the last few years, the Salomon XT-6 silhouette has gone from a performance-forward shoe to a fashion style worn by the likes of Hailey Bieber, Emily Ratajkowski, Kylie Jenner, and more. Despite the XT-6’s surge in popularity, the silhouette has been around for over ten years and is a synthesis of all the versions that came before it, like the XT-5 and the XT-4. Launched in 2012 under Salomon’s S/Lab series, the XT-6 was initially designed for mountain marathon runs. It’s lightweight and stands out with its sleek EndoFit-designed profile, which keeps the mesh upper close to the foot. Plus, it has a great foothold and grip thanks to Mud Contagrip lugged outsole and Agile Chassis lace system in the midsole.

What reviewers say: “This is my second pair of Salomon’s after purchasing the XT-Wings 2. The XT-6s are better for an everyday shoe as the upper is all soft material. Same supportive sole and wider fit in the toe box. I sized up half a size and they’re perfect.”





Salomon XT-4 Sneakers

Size Range: 4-13, US Mens

4-13, US Mens Colorways: Delicioso / Toffee / Empire Yellow, Evening Primrose / Mint Leaf / Lolite, Stormy Weather / Indigo Bunting / Nimbus Cloud, Bitter Chocolate / Mocha Mousse / Fiery Red

Delicioso / Toffee / Empire Yellow, Evening Primrose / Mint Leaf / Lolite, Stormy Weather / Indigo Bunting / Nimbus Cloud, Bitter Chocolate / Mocha Mousse / Fiery Red Materials: Synthetic and mesh upper, rubber sole

Synthetic and mesh upper, rubber sole Weight: 370 grams

370 grams Special features: SensiFit construction, Advanced Chassis cushioning

The Salomon XT-4 is the original version of Salomon’s XT-6 trail running sneaker. However, what makes it different is that it’s a more robust trail running shoe with a chunkier silhouette and a more structured ankle. Similar to the XT-6, it features a TPU film upper, an Ortholite insole, and the ACS (Agile Chassis System) that is meant to improve the stability of strides.

What reviewers say: “I have been using my original XT-4’s for several years for basically everything from bumming around town, to hiking, to soccer practice (I’m the coach) to yard work. They have been phenomenal! They have worn like iron and are still going to this day. I believe I have them at least three years. Love them and hope they last as long as my originals.”





Salomon Men’s X Ultra Pioneer Aero Sneakers

Best Salomon Men’s Hiking Sneakers

Size Range: 7-14

7-14 Colorways: Toffee and black

Toffee and black Materials: Synthetic and mesh upper, rubber sole

Synthetic and mesh upper, rubber sole Weight: 390 grams

390 grams Drop: 11 in mm

11 in mm Special features: SensiFit construction, Advanced Chassis cushioning

If you’re an avid outdoorsy person, then these shoes will give you support and traction even on the toughest climbs. They feature a mud Contragrip in the outsole, keeping you grounded on all types of roads and trails. They even come with a SensiFit construction along the upper, providing immense stability since it locks your foot into place. Just be wary — these shoes may feel heavier than others you are used to.

What reviewers say: “I’ve had maybe three or so dozen pairs of Salomon’s over the years, but only a few without their amazing quick-lace system. I was hesitant to buy these because I don’t typically like this style lacing. I sure am glad I pulled the trigger on them! These shoes might be the most comfortable pair of Salomon’s I own. Perfect level of cushion v. firmness. I love how they’re cushioned yet still have a firm sole so you don’t feel every rock on the trail. The colors are absolutely perfect as well. I love the brown and gray so much!”





Salomon Outbound Prism Women’s Hiking Shoes

Best Salomon Women’s Hiking Shoes

Size Range: 5-11

5-11 Colorways: Blue

Blue Materials: Textile and synthetic upper, rubber sole

Textile and synthetic upper, rubber sole Weight: 230 grams

230 grams Drop: 9 in mm

9 in mm Special features: All Terrain Contagrip, EnergyCell midsole and flat laces

These Salomon sneakers are one of the lightest options, but that doesn’t mean they aren’t durable. If you’re looking to go hiking, these lightweight shoes will carry you to the top with their all-terrain Contragrip that grips the ground on everything from mud to pavement. The flat laces make it easier to slide into the shoe, preventing any loose laces from tripping you. Inside, you’ll also notice a cushy EVA foam that’ll absorb shock while swaddling your feet with comfort.

What reviewers say: “The shoe was immediately comfortable. I originally bought a nine but needed to downsize to an 8.5. Water resistant, nice color and comfortable.”





Salomon Patrol Trail Shoes

Best Salomon Men’s Trail Running Shoes

Size Range: 7-14

7-14 Colorways: Navy, gray and black

Navy, gray and black Materials: Mesh fabric and synthetic upper

Mesh fabric and synthetic upper Weight: 270 grams

270 grams Drop: 9 in mm

9 in mm Special features: stitch-free upper construction and OrthoLite die-cut sockliner

The Salomon Patrol Trail Sneakers are stylish city-to-trail hiking shoes. They feature a mesh fabric that provides optimal ventilation, a sockliner that stabilizes the ankle and prevents chafing, and a stitch-free upper construction that doesn’t dig into your foot. What really sets this shoe apart from the rest is how lightweight it is. At just 270 grams or .59 pounds, this shoe provides a drag-free adventure, encouraging you to go the extra.

What reviewers say: “I’ve been wearing Salomon trail runners for years and purchased the patrol model for urban walking. The trail runners are already very lightweight for the type of shoe, but this model is almost featherweight. The difference is noticeable, but not in a bad way. The only downside is that the patrol is not water-resistant like the trail runners — water gets in much more easily, but for an everyday walking shoe it meets my needs very well.”





Salomon S/Lab Pulsar Unisex Trail Running Shoes

Best Salomon Sneakers for Trail Running

Size Range: Men’s 4.5-14

Men’s 4.5-14 Colorways: Blue/white

Blue/white Materials: Textile and synthetic upper and rubber sole

Textile and synthetic upper and rubber sole Weight: 170 grams

170 grams Drop: 6 in mm

6 in mm Special features: sock-like fit, Quicklace and Profeel Film

At just 6.2 ounces, this sneaker is as light as air, especially if you rest it in the palm of your hand. This model uses Salomon’s traditional Quicklace system to keep your foot snug and a tongue garage that allows you to stow the lace tab adjuster when you’re done using them. The anti-debris mesh will also keep pesky rocks, dirt, and other annoyances from sneaking into your shoe. Additionally, these sneakers have a rocker-shape midsole that gives a propulsive ride, almost forcing you onto your toes even at a standstill.

What reviewers say: “I like these so much that I ordered my second pair after 100 miles. I have a narrow foot and these hug my feet without any hot spots. The cushion is great but they don’t feel unstable. Tread pattern is really grippy and great for dry conditions. These shoes seem to roll my feet through the stride and are still very agile on rocky single track. Love these shoes.”





Salomon XA Cover Unisex Sportstyle Shoes

Size Range: Men’s 4-13

Men’s 4-13 Colorways: Rose, white and black

Rose, white and black Materials: Synthetic and textile upper and rubber sole

Synthetic and textile upper and rubber sole Weight: 353 grams

353 grams Special features: EVA foam and Molded OrthoLite sockliner

Make your outdoor adventures more exciting with Salomon’s XA Cover sneakers. This model features EVA foam that’ll cushion your feet while absorbing shock to help prevent any future injuries. The sockliner makes putting the shoe on feel seamless and locks in your feet to help avoid rolling your ankle. Plus, the different colors will add a nice pop to your favorite workout sets or loungewear.

What reviewers say: “Three weeks safari and trekking in Kenya followed by city walking, and I didn’t know I had these shoes on. They are breathable and cool, supporting and flexible. What a great buy.”





Salomon Xt-4 OG Sneakers

Best Salomon Sneakers for Everyday

Size Range: Men’s 4-13

Men’s 4-13 Colorways: White, red, green, off-white and black

White, red, green, off-white and black Materials: Textile and synthetic upper and rubber sole

Textile and synthetic upper and rubber sole Weight: 358 grams

358 grams Drop: 10 in mm

10 in mm Special features: lace pocket and abrasion-resistant TPU material

Initially designed for the trails, the XT-4 OG sneaker has since become a lifestyle shoe approved by It-girls like Bella Hadid and Emili Sindlev. These sneakers come with the corded Quicklace system to make tightening and tying your shoes a total breeze and a toecap to keep your toes safe from accidental stubs. At the same time, the abrasion-resistant TPU material will stand up to natural environmental damage, prolonging its lifespan. Additionally, they come in an array of unashamed colorways — think: a fiery red with yellow, a moody black with green shades, and an ivory option with red and yellow details.

What reviewers say: “Have bought three pairs of these already this winter and they are probably one of the best quality shoes ever made by any company.”





Salomon Speedcross 3 Unisex Sportstyle Sneakers

Size Range: Men’s 4-13

Men’s 4-13 Colorways: White, gray, off-white and black

White, gray, off-white and black Materials: Synthetic and textile upper and rubber sole

Synthetic and textile upper and rubber sole Weight: 313 grams

313 grams Drop: 11 in mm

11 in mm Special features: SensiFit upper construction, Quicklace and Mud Contagrip

Ditch your old white sneakers and upgrade to these sporty yet chic Salomons. The mud Contragrip and SensiFit upper cradle the foot in a snug, customized feel — meaning no heel slips or crammed toes. If you’re an avid walker, runner, or biker, these shoes will provide a cushioned yet breathable feel to keep your feet ventilated. The special lace pocket will also ensure your laces don’t get wrapped up or untied while you’re on the move.

What reviewers say: “This shoe not only offers amazing comfort and support while running it is also super stylish. These are one of my favorite of the Salomon products because this is a very versatile shoe for everyday things. It’s good to have comfort and support through your day, my favorite for running errands and walks with my dog. Also at an amazing price.”





Salomon S/Lab Ultra 3Unisex Trail Running Shoes

Size Range: Men’s 4-13

Men’s 4-13 Colorways: Red

Red Materials: Synthetic and textile upper and rubber sole

Synthetic and textile upper and rubber sole Weight: 290 grams

290 grams Drop: 8 in mm

8 in mm Special features: Quicklace system and Contragrip outsole

If you’re looking to do long-distance running, then these Salomon lab sneakers are the ones to add to your cart. They’re designed with a lighter construction to push you through each mile and have a Contragrip outsole that grips any terrain. You can also look forward to a breathable mesh to keep your feet comfortable — even on the hottest of days. The cushioned interior will not only cradle your feet but push them forward with a bounce-like feeling.

What reviewers say: “I’m loving this shoe! Just the right combination of cushion and breathability without any extra weight. It’s currently my go-to shoes for long and short races.”

Buy: Buy Now at Salomon $180 $135 Buy it

Salomon XT-6 Expanse Sneakers

Size Range: Men’s 4-13

Men’s 4-13 Colorways: Black, gray, vanilla, green, buttercup, pewter, dark sapphire

Black, gray, vanilla, green, buttercup, pewter, dark sapphire Materials: Synthetic and textile upper and rubber sole

Synthetic and textile upper and rubber sole Weight: 325 grams

325 grams Drop: 10 in mm

10 in mm Special features: Agile Chassis System, Endofit upper construction and reflective details

The XT-6 Expanse, which features an Agile Chassis system to provide stability, can be worn by those seeking a sneaker to withstand (and look good in) both outdoor and city environments. In addition, they’re made with a reflective material to make it easier for someone to spot you at night. These even have an internal fit sleeve, ensuring the shoe fits exactly as it was meant to

What reviewers say: “I decided to buy these just because I find them beautiful hoping they would feel comfy and my dream came true. They are super comfy! I thought my Hoka were the best until I tried these on. Now I’m so tempted to get another pair in a different colour.”





Salomon XA Pro 1 Mid Gore-Tex Unisex Sportstyle Shoes

Size Range: Men’s 4-13

Men’s 4-13 Colorways: Brown and black

Brown and black Materials: Synthetic/textile upper and rubber outsole

Synthetic/textile upper and rubber outsole Weight: 388 grams

388 grams Special features: ripstop fabric and integrated gaitor

Salomon is a clear pioneer in the hiking footwear market, with an extensive collection that ranges from capable backpacking-ready boots to light and agile low-top shoes. This model is a great hiking shoe since it has a mix of weight, comfort, and on-trail performance. Thanks to the ripstop fabric, you can take it on the bumpiest of terrains without worrying about pulling the fabric. When the weather cools down, the Gore-Tex material will ensure your feet stay warm and dry, making those snowy hikes feel like a total breeze. We can’t forget to mention the mudguard either, which protects the medial and lateral sides of the foot with soft leather material.

What reviewers say: “I have bought five pairs already and looking forward to buying ten more when my size becomes available. Those are extremely comfy, 100% waterproof, durable, and exceed my expectations. I mean I love those kicks so much.”





Salomon Hypulse Men’s Trail Running Sneakers

Size Range: 7-14

7-14 Colorways: Red and black

Red and black Materials: Synthetic/textile upper and rubber outsole

Synthetic/textile upper and rubber outsole Weight: 274 grams

274 grams Drop: 8.5 in mm

8.5 in mm Special features: welded upper and fuzeFOAM midsole

If you’re looking to start trail running and want a shoe that will take you on routes with mixed terrain, then Salomon’s Hypulse is for you. The Hypulse includes a fuzeFOAM midsole, which helps deliver a fluid stride, an extra heel cushioning that makes them more comfortable than they already are, and an airy upper for immense breathability. For the best results, make sure you use these on smooth terrain and not off-trail.

What reviewers say: “First time in Salomon’s and I’m sold! Broke them in walking the Brooklyn Bridge from Manhattan to DUMBO. They were extremely comfortable. Great fit and true to size. Received lots of compliments that day. I’ll be buying another pair soon!”





Salomon Aero Glide Women’s Running Sneakers

Size Range: 5-11

5-11 Colorways: Purple, blue, black, white, yellow

Purple, blue, black, white, yellow Materials: Synthetic/textile upper and rubber outsole

Synthetic/textile upper and rubber outsole Weight: 218 grams

218 grams Drop: 10 in mm

10 in mm Special features: road contragrip outsole and energyFOAM midsole

Salomon Aero Glide Sneakers are versatile, highly cushioned daily trainers perfect for eating up miles. They feature a moderately soft Energy Foam midsole which provides plenty underfoot. The Contragrip outsole will grab the pavement as you run, while the energyFOAM midsole cushions your feet and absorbs shock after each stride. Plus, there are so many fun shades, making the shopping decision hard but fun.

What reviewers say: “I have never run in such a cushioned shoe and I am a total convert! My legs don’t seem to tire as quickly and after my first couple miles my first run where I was a little uncertain, I don’t notice a difference in weight at all! Super light for how much cushion they have. They even did well in a snowstorm. Highly highly recommend! They do run a half size big.”





What to Consider When Shopping for the Best Salomon Sneakers

Support: Salomons sneakers are more firm than soft, making them some of the most supportive and responsive shoes on the market. While each Salomon shoe consists of different technology, the 3D chassis is one of the support features the brand has continuously used to make them successful. Initially, the chassis was made of hard plastic, but in more recent models, Salomon has transitioned to a dense foam. The company installs this support system between the midsole and the rubber outsole to add rigidity and help the midsole cushioning keep its shape. The chassis creates support and stability for runners, which is especially important when dealing with unsteady terrain.

Salomons sneakers are more firm than soft, making them some of the most supportive and responsive shoes on the market. While each Salomon shoe consists of different technology, the 3D chassis is one of the support features the brand has continuously used to make them successful. Initially, the chassis was made of hard plastic, but in more recent models, Salomon has transitioned to a dense foam. The company installs this support system between the midsole and the rubber outsole to add rigidity and help the midsole cushioning keep its shape. The chassis creates support and stability for runners, which is especially important when dealing with unsteady terrain. Activity: Salomon is best known for trail running shoes, but the brand also sells sneakers for other activities such as walking, road running, cross-training, and HIIT workouts. Therefore, consider what you plan on using your Salomon sneakers for before investing in new ones. The build will influence how much support and wear the design can take. For example, Salomon road running shoes such as the Aero Blaze and the Index 02 will be able to provide ankle and joint support while providing extra cushioning and a lightweight feel. On the other hand, Salomon hiking shoes such as the Outpulse Gore-Tex and the Quest 4 Fore-Text are heavier and provide less cushioning than traditional running shoes.

Salomon is best known for trail running shoes, but the brand also sells sneakers for other activities such as walking, road running, cross-training, and HIIT workouts. Therefore, consider what you plan on using your Salomon sneakers for before investing in new ones. The build will influence how much support and wear the design can take. For example, Salomon road running shoes such as the Aero Blaze and the Index 02 will be able to provide ankle and joint support while providing extra cushioning and a lightweight feel. On the other hand, Salomon hiking shoes such as the Outpulse Gore-Tex and the Quest 4 Fore-Text are heavier and provide less cushioning than traditional running shoes. Weight: The heavier the shoe, the more energy you’ll exert to lift one foot after the other. If you plan on jogging, consider a lightweight Salomon sneaker, as it will carry you farther. For example, according to Salomon’s site, if you’re looking for a running shoe for racing, opt for one that weighs less than 200 grams, like the S/Lab Pulsar Unisex Trail Running Shoes. If you’re doing off-road adventuring, look to heavier Salomon sneakers, like the XA Pro 1 Mid Gore-Tex Unisex Sportstyle Shoes , since they can provide just as much, if not more, support while keeping your feet protected.

The heavier the shoe, the more energy you’ll exert to lift one foot after the other. If you plan on jogging, consider a lightweight Salomon sneaker, as it will carry you farther. For example, according to Salomon’s site, if you’re looking for a running shoe for racing, opt for one that weighs less than 200 grams, like the S/Lab Pulsar Unisex Trail Running Shoes. If you’re doing off-road adventuring, look to heavier Salomon sneakers, like the XA Pro 1 Mid Gore-Tex Unisex Sportstyle Shoes since they can provide just as much, if not more, support while keeping your feet protected. Foot type: Knowing what kind of feet you have is essential as it will determine how much support and room you need in a Salomon shoe. For example, those who need walking shoes for planters fasciitis will have different needs than those looking for walking shoes for high arches. If you have narrow feet look to the Salomon S/LAB Pulsar sneakers since they’re the only trail shoes in the brand’s lineup with a narrow width. If you have flat feet, add Salomon’s X-Mission 3s to your cart since they have extra cushioning around the midsole and provide a comfortable ride. Every foot is unique, making it important to understand your own before picking out some of the best Salomon sneakers.

The Salomon Sneaker Trend of 2023

In the past few years, there has been an increased appetite for spending ample time outdoors. Thus, it’s no surprise fashion has followed with the rise of gorpcore. This aesthetic combines the utilitarian features of outdoor wear with the fashionable styles of city dwellers, like chunky sneakers, fleece jackets, water-resistant parachute pants, and trail shoes.

Thus, the French sportswear company Salomon has been able to remain at the forefront offering fashion-forward garments and footwear engineered with outdoor athleticism in mind. According to the alias Seller Report, the official selling app of GOAT and Flight Club, Salomon was the fastest-growing sneaker brand in the marketplace, experiencing a +236% growth in 2022.

Adding to the brand’s popularity is the handful of A-listers who have donned Salomon shoes with their hiker meets model-off-duty ensembles. For example, stars like Bella Hadid, Emily Ratajkowski,​​ Kylie Jenner, Sophie Turner, and Hailey Bieber have been spotted in the popular XT-6s and XT-4 designs. Others, like Rihanna during her Superbowl Half Time Show performance, have worn options from its coveted collaboration with Maison Margiela.

The beauty of Salomon sneakers is that no matter the silhouette, each is versatile and can easily be mixed with one’s personal style, which is part of its appeal. From a classic bomber jacket and leather pants to a flowy dress — much like Ratajkowski did, Salomon shoes lend endless styling options, letting one put their spin on the gorpcore trend.

While the weight that Salomon and Gorpcore have behind them is by no means small, their potential to break out amongst sneakers giants like Nike, Asics, and Adidas is something to watch out for in 2023.

Left to right: Bella Hadid is seen on May 11, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/GC Images), Emily Ratajkowski is seen out for a walk on May 18, 2022 in New York, New York. (Photo by MEGA/GC Images), Chiara Capitani in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images), Rihanna backstage during Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation), Model Josefine Lynderup in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Melodie Jeng/Getty Images)

How We Chose the Best Salomon Shoes

For more than 75 years, Footwear News has been the shoe authority. Our coverage spans top industry news, retail trends, head-to-toe fashion, athletic and outdoor analysis, and more. Footwear News’ global network of editors has carefully curated all product selections featured using our expansive brand knowledge and thorough research to find quality, long-lasting items. To find the best Salomon shoes on the market, we dug deep and researched all the aspects that make a great shoe. Whether you’re running, walking, hiking, or just wearing the style for running errands, we’ve done our market research to determine what’s stylish yet durable. Finally, we scoured the reviews to see determine what characteristics people love about each design, bringing you this list of 12 of the best Salomon shoes.

Meet the Authors

Rylee Johnston is a New York City-based writer who covers shopping, entertainment, lifestyle, and celebrity news for outlets like Buzzfeed and The Today Show. You can find her always walking around the city, which is why she’s always keeping herself up to date on the latest comfortable and stylish sneakers, like the best Salomon sneakers.

Nikki Chwatt is the Style Commerce Editor for Fairchild Media Group, where she writes and edits shopping stories for Footwear News and WWD. Prior to her current role, she wrote countless buyer’s guides, trend stories, and reviews on fashion and beauty products, including shoe-focused stories for women. You can find her in comfortable sneakers, especially her Salomon sneakers, when she’s running errands around New York City on the weekend or attending showroom appointments to check out the latest footwear trends during the work week.