Lady Gaga, JoJo Siwa, J-Lo and More Celebrities’ Best Red Carpet Shoe Moments in 2021

The red carpet made a comeback in 2021 like never before. After more than a year of casual dressing, celebrities took the opportunity this year to dress up in the most glamorous looks.

Stars, who often opted for sneakers in the past, chose sky-high stilettos, while intricate gowns topped best-dressed lists. Here, FN rounded up some of the best red carpet shoe moments in 2021 from Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez and more.

House of Gaga

Lady Gaga made a memorable entrance to the “House of Gucci” premiere in London this November, wearing her signature platforms. The actress and singer chose Gucci’s spring ’22 purple silk chiffon cape gown. She finished off the look in black fishnet stockings, black gloves and towering 8-inch high heels by Pleaser.

Lady Gaga wearing a vibrant purple Gucci gown from the spring 2022 collection. CREDIT: Splash News

The Return of Bennifer

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez made their back-on-again relationship red carpet official in September at the red carpet premiere of “The Last Duel” during the Venice Film Festival. For the occasion, Lopez tapped Jimmy Choo’s towering Max platform silhouette. The metallic gold pair came set atop a 2-inch platform base with a lifted stiletto heel measuring around 6-inches in height. She completed the look with a glittering scoop-neck dress from Georges Hobeika that featured a cutout Swarovski crystal-trimmed neckline, high-leg slit and ruffled hem.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez walk the red carpet for “The Last Duel” at the Venice Film Festival, Sept. 10. CREDIT: Gigi Iorio/Splash News

Kate Middleton’s Bond Moment

Kate Middleton channeled her inner James Bond at the London film premiere of “No Time to Die” in September. The Duchess of Cambridge made an appearance on the red carpet, wearing a dress by Jenny Packham that featured sheer overlays and a cape silhouette with metallic detailing, as well as sequin and beaded embellishments. And just underneath her gown was a pair of hidden gold pumps that were just as glamorous. Turns out the hidden shoes were a pair of Aquazzura’s Fenix pumps, which retail for $750. The nearly four-inch, pointed-toe heels are designed with mosaic nappa in gleaming gold, and features side cut outs for a hint of skin.

Prince William, and Kat Middleton at the world premiere of “No Time To Die” in London. CREDIT: AP

Kim Kardashian on the Met Steps

At the 2021 Met Gala, Kim Kardashian officially cemented herself as one of the most recognizable celebrities of all time. The reality star walked the red carpet, completely obscuring her face and famous physique, wearing an all-black Balenciaga haute couture look with matching mask and boots. And though we couldn’t see her features, the world immediately knew it was Kardashian on the carpet.

Kim Kardashian at the 2021 Met Gala CREDIT: MEGA

Questlove in Crocs

Talk about bold. At the 2021 Oscars, Questlove arrived on the red carpet in Crocs. Prior to the event, the show’s producers had advised attendees not to wear casual attire — despite the growing desire for more comfortable and relaxed styles amidst the current health climate. But Questlove found a loop hole. He paired metallic gold Crocs with a dark suit complete with a sleek blazer, soft black pants and a coordinating face mask.

Questlove arrives at the 2021 Oscars. CREDIT: AP

Billie Eilish in Stilettos

Billie Eilish stepped up her shoe game at the 2021 LACMA Art + Film Gala in November. The singer, who often wears sneakers and platform boots, chose a pair of sky-high stilettos for her red carpet appearance. Eilish paired the strappy heels with a sheer Gucci dress and faux fur.

Billie Eilish attends the LACMA Art + Film Gala at LACMA in Los Angeles, California. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for Variety

JoJo Siwa’s First Time

JoJo Siwa marked her first time wearing heels on the red carpet at the 2021 American Music Awards in November. “I am in a dress and heels the first time in my life,” Siwa told People. “When I knew I was coming to the AMAs, I was like, ‘Oh, what am I gonna wear,’ because I have had this transition while being on ‘Dancing with the Stars’ where I’ve gone from dressing like I normally dress to looking more adult. And I want to branch out of my comfort zone, and so today we went for a dress. I got some heels on.” For the occasion, she wore sparkly gold Christian Louboutin pumps and a ruffled black gown.

JoJo Siwa arrives at the 2021 American Music Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California. CREDIT: Mega

Bowen Yang’s Boots

At the 2021 Emmy Awards, “SNL” star Bowen Yang hit the red carpet in metallic silver platforms. The dramatic boots by Syro included a 2-inch platform and 5.5-inch block heel. The style was complete with bold square toes. He paired the shoes with a black tuxedo by Zegna.

Bowen Yang attends the 73rd Emmy Awards on September 19, 2021. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for Variety

Dakota Johnson Glitters

Dakota Johnson turned heads in a look that sparkled from head to toe at the 2021 Venice Film Festival. The actress wore a fringed, crystal-embellished Gucci dress for the “The Lost Daughter” premiere red carpet, paired with shining gold strappy sandals.

Dakota Johnson at the 2021 Venice Film Festival in Gucci. CREDIT: MEGA

Doja Cat in Latex

Doja Cat served as the host of the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards and her red carpet arrival look did not disappoint. She wowed in a pair of latex socks, which she wore with dramatic platform sandals and a black strapless corset bodysuit.