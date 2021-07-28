11 Best Recovery Slides for Women to Soothe Your Feet Post-Workout

After a grueling workout, swapping your sneakers for slides that will cushion your step and let your feet breathe is a great feeling. The best recovery slides for women should be lightweight and offer plenty of underfoot support to help soothe tired feet and reduce strain on your joints.

Considering this, we rounded up the best recovery slides for women. You’ll find more traditional, street-ready silhouettes from brands like Nike and Adidas as well as standout styles from Hoka One One and Oofos featuring oversized foam footbeds and exaggerated midsoles to aid in post-run recovery. Some pairs even come with moisture-wicking linings and massaging soles designed to help boost circulation.

Shop the best recovery slides for women, ahead.

Hoka One One Ora Recovery Slide

Built to provide maximum TLC for your feet, Hoka One One’s Ora recovery slide features the brand’s signature oversized midsole and Meta-Rocker geometry to complement the natural gait cycle.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

Oofos Recovery Slide Sandal

Oofos’ OOahh recovery slide utilizes OOfoam technology, which is said to absorb 37% more impact than your average shoes, and a proprietary footbed crafted to decrease stress on the knees, ankles and other joints.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Free People

Gone for a Run PR Sole Active Recovery Sandal

If you prefer an adjustable fit, Gone for a Run’s PR Sole Active is an ideal option. This pair also features Acupoint soles with raised “trigger” points that are meant to activate the nerve endings to stimulate healing.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

Skechers Hyper Post-Exercise Performance Recovery Slide

Skechers Hyper is fixed with a breathable, high-rebound insole and Hyper Burst midsole made of lightweight, durable and responsive foam. What’s more, the style includes a moisture-wicking lining to keep feet cool and dry.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

Under Armour Ignite IX Slide

The padded strap on Under Armour’s Ignite IX slide lets you fine-tune the fit. Meanwhile, its anatomically-contoured, memory foam footbed is built to expertly cushion your stride.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Under Armour

Nike Offcourt Slide

Loyal to the Swoosh? Slip into Nike’s Offcourt slide, available in three colorways. A contoured footbed with plush, dual-density Revive Foam cushioning and deep flex grooves provide an ultra-comfortable, natural feel.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

Adidas x Pharrell Williams Chancletas Hu Slide

Employing the brand’s signature Boost midsole, these ultra-cushioned Adidas x Pharrell Williams Chancletas Hu slides will cradle the foot in comfort while standing out thanks to a unique hook-and-loop strap. They’re offered in three bright colors as well as classic black.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

APL Big Logo TechLoom Slide

Prone to sweaty feet? APL’s Big Logo TechLoom slide is for you. It features a mesh-backed strap and molded footbed lined with antimicrobial mesh, plus a seamless upper to help prevent rubbing and blisters.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Forward

Puma Softride V Jaws Slide

Aptly named, Puma’s Softride V Jaws slide utilizes plush foam cushioning as well as EVA outsoles for grip on slippery surfaces.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Finish Line

Crocs Classic II Tie-Dye Graphic Slide

Known for their comfortable line of clogs, it’s no wonder Crocs makes a great pair of slides, too. The Classic ll Tie-Dye Graphic slide include ports to hold up to 13 charms and a classic Croslite foam construction for lasting support.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Crocs

Ryka Devotion Slide

Available in wide-width sizes, Ryka’s Devotion slide is ideal for women that require a roomier fit. Unlike the other styles on our list, these have a double strap design for a more secure fit. They also have a molded footbed and compression-molded EVA midsole.