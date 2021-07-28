×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

11 Best Recovery Slides for Women to Soothe Your Feet Post-Workout

By Allie Fasanella
Allie Fasanella

Allie Fasanella

More Stories By Allie

View All
Adidas Pharrell Williams Chancletas Hu Slide, recovery slides for women
CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

After a grueling workout, swapping your sneakers for slides that will cushion your step and let your feet breathe is a great feeling. The best recovery slides for women should be lightweight and offer plenty of underfoot support to help soothe tired feet and reduce strain on your joints.

Considering this, we rounded up the best recovery slides for women. You’ll find more traditional, street-ready silhouettes from brands like Nike and Adidas as well as standout styles from Hoka One One and Oofos featuring oversized foam footbeds and exaggerated midsoles to aid in post-run recovery. Some pairs even come with moisture-wicking linings and massaging soles designed to help boost circulation.

Shop the best recovery slides for women, ahead.

Hoka One One Ora Recovery Slide

Built to provide maximum TLC for your feet, Hoka One One’s Ora recovery slide features the brand’s signature oversized midsole and Meta-Rocker geometry to complement the natural gait cycle.

Hoka One One Ora Recovery Slide, recovery slides for women
CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon
Buy: Hoka One One Ora Recovery Slide 50
Buy it

Oofos Recovery Slide Sandal

Oofos’ OOahh recovery slide utilizes OOfoam technology, which is said to absorb 37% more impact than your average shoes, and a proprietary footbed crafted to decrease stress on the knees, ankles and other joints.

Oofos Recovery Slide Sandals, recovery slides for women
CREDIT: Courtesy of Free People
Buy: Oofos Recovery Slide Sandal $50
Buy it

Gone for a Run PR Sole Active Recovery Sandal 

If you prefer an adjustable fit, Gone for a Run’s PR Sole Active is an ideal option. This pair also features Acupoint soles with raised “trigger” points that are meant to activate the nerve endings to stimulate healing.

recovry slides for women, Gone For a Run PR Sole Active Recovery Sandal 
CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon
Buy: Gone For a Run PR Sole Active… $35
buy it

Skechers Hyper Post-Exercise Performance Recovery Slide 

Skechers Hyper is fixed with a breathable, high-rebound insole and Hyper Burst midsole made of lightweight, durable and responsive foam. What’s more, the style includes a moisture-wicking lining to keep feet cool and dry.

Skechers Hyper Post-Exercise Performance Recovery Slide, recovery slides
CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon
Buy: Skechers Hyper Post-Exercise… $46-$126
buy it

Under Armour Ignite IX Slide

The padded strap on Under Armour’s Ignite IX slide lets you fine-tune the fit. Meanwhile, its anatomically-contoured, memory foam footbed is built to expertly cushion your stride.

Under Armour Ignite IX Slide, women's recovery slides
CREDIT: Courtesy of Under Armour
Buy: Under Armour Ignite IX Slide $35
Buy it

Nike Offcourt Slide

Loyal to the Swoosh? Slip into Nike’s Offcourt slide, available in three colorways. A contoured footbed with plush, dual-density Revive Foam cushioning and deep flex grooves provide an ultra-comfortable, natural feel.

Nike Offcourt Slide, women's recovery slides
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike
Buy: Nike Offcourt Slide $35
Buy it

Adidas x Pharrell Williams Chancletas Hu Slide

Employing the brand’s signature Boost midsole, these ultra-cushioned Adidas x Pharrell Williams Chancletas Hu slides will cradle the foot in comfort while standing out thanks to a unique hook-and-loop strap. They’re offered in three bright colors as well as classic black.

Adidas Pharrell Williams Chancletas Hu Slide, recovery slides for women
CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas
Buy: Adidas Pharrell Williams Chancletas Hu Slide $100
Buy it

APL Big Logo TechLoom Slide

Prone to sweaty feet? APL’s Big Logo TechLoom slide is for you. It features a mesh-backed strap and molded footbed lined with antimicrobial mesh, plus a seamless upper to help prevent rubbing and blisters.

APL Big Logo TechLoom Slide, recovery slides for women
CREDIT: Courtesy of Forward
Buy: APL Big Logo TechLoom Slide $100
Buy it

Puma Softride V Jaws Slide

Aptly named, Puma’s Softride V Jaws slide utilizes plush foam cushioning as well as EVA outsoles for grip on slippery surfaces.

Puma Softride Softride V Jaws Slide, recovery slides for women
CREDIT: Courtesy of Finish Line
Buy: Puma Softride V Jaws Slide $40
Buy it

Crocs Classic II Tie-Dye Graphic Slide

Known for their comfortable line of clogs, it’s no wonder Crocs makes a great pair of slides, too. The Classic ll Tie-Dye Graphic slide include ports to hold up to 13 charms and a classic Croslite foam construction for lasting support.

Classic Crocs Tie-Dye Graphic Slide, recovery slides for women
CREDIT: Courtesy of Crocs
Buy: Classic Crocs Tie-Dye Graphic Slide $30
Buy it

Ryka Devotion Slide

Available in wide-width sizes, Ryka’s Devotion slide is ideal for women that require a roomier fit. Unlike the other styles on our list, these have a double strap design for a more secure fit. They also have a molded footbed and compression-molded EVA midsole.

ryka devotion slide, women's recovery slides
CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW
Buy: Ryka Devotion Slide $60
Buy it

Access exclusive content

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad