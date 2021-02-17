11 Best Punk Boots That Are Stylish & Edgy

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

A pair of punk boots are often the secret weapon to a stylish outfit.

Ranging from classic combat boots to booties with studs and straps, there are tons of punk boots that can add a little edge to your wardrobe.

Classics like Dr. Martens continue to dominate the punk boot market with several edgy styles. Sam Edelman and Steve Madden also have put their trendy spin on the statement boot. In 2021, most punk boot styles showcase a chunky lug sole. The feature not only makes the shoes sturdy and on-trend, but can also lend the wearer confidence thanks to its elevated platform.

RELATED: 12 Unexpected Fashion Trends That Defined the Year of 2020

At the core of punk style is durability. Traced back to rebellious working class youth of the 1970s in the U.K., the earliest of punks utilized shock value and practicality to reflect their personal style. Punk fashion also takes inspiration from the military, seen in the movement’s adoption of combat boots — which were an army staple during World War II.

British music icons such as The Clash and Sex Pistols brought punk boots and other elements of the rebellious style to the mainstream. Today, traditional signifiers of punk continue to bolster the style. Whether you identify with the subculture or are just looking to add a little edge to your everyday wardrobe, a punk boot is guaranteed to turn heads.

Below, take a look at some of the best punk boots you can add to your cart today.

Dr. Marten 1460 Boot

Known as one of the original punk boots on the market, Dr. Martens’ 1460 continues to be a footwear option that’s perfect for edging up an outfit. The stylish shoe comes in an array of colorways, including this versatile black vinyl, pictured below. In addition to being fashionable, these punk boots are also quite durable thanks to Dr. Martens’ signature bouncing rubber soles.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

Vagabond Tara Chelsea Boot

Like the combat boot, the Chelsea boot is cool, comfortable and chic. The Tara Chelsea Boot from Vagabond features a chunky platform sole with toothy tread for a gritty take on the traditional silhouette. Its 2-inch heel and half-inch sole also allow you to comfortably walk with confidence.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

Demonia Emily 315 Ankle Boot

Cult-favorite brand Demonia offers tons of statement shoes. The label’s Emily 315 Ankle Boot is available in three colorways, including this black holographic style pictured below. most notably, it’s adorned with tons of standout hardware, including heart studs and an O-ring

CREDIT: Courtesy of Shoes.com

Steve Madden Temina Combat Boot

Steve Madden caters to a myriad of trendsetters and subcultures with its statement-worthy shoes. The brand’s Temina combat boot is covered in chains and silver hardware embellishments, making it worthy of those who embrace punk style. An added bonus: the side zip closure makes these punk boots easy to put on.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

Schutz Maylova Block Heel Platform Combat Boot

This platform combat boot from Schutz checks all the boxes for the ideal punk boot. Edgy, stylish, comfortable and versatile, these black boots can be worn through any season. Sitting atop a 2-inch block heel, these shoes give off a little height while still being wearable for long distances. The chunky lug sole also adds a trendy touch.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Bloomingdales

Sam Edelman Junip Lug Sole Combat Boot

Sam Edelman also has a few punk boot designs that will instantly take your outfit to the next level. Available in black or tan, the Junip lug sole combat boot features an edgy buckle at the top of the shaft and a chunky lug sole. It also has a convenient ankle zipper so you don’t have to worry about tying up your laces all the time.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Macy's

Converse Chuck Taylor All Star GR82

Converse sneakers are also synonymous with punk fashion. Even in today’s world, a pair of Chuck Taylors can spice up any outfit. The brand’s Chuck Taylor All Star GR82 transforms the classic sneaker into an edgy punk boot. Featuring durable Cordura fabric, a chunky platform heel and embossed straps, these boots make quite the statement shoe.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Converse

Shein Chain Decor Side Zip Chunky Boots

Additionally, punk boots can sometimes be Western-inspired. These croc-embossed booties from Shein feature chain detailing and a sturdy 2-inch block heel. The edgy shoe is an elevated update on the little black bootie. Consider these shoes a secret weapon for any style statement you’re looking to make.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Shein

Durango RD510 Boot

The motorcycle boot is another style that’s considered a staple when it comes to edgy, punk style. Durango’s RD510 boot is not only stylish, but designed to be sturdy and comfortable, too. The leather boot features a 1.25-inch block heel and trendy square toe. The harness detailing adds a bit of edge to an otherwise neutral black boot.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

Universal Thread Brie Lace Up Combat Boot

Looking for a heeled punk boot? Target’s Universal Thread Brie boot should do the trick. Available in four colorways, the faux leather lug-soled boot sits atop a 2.5-inch heel. The edgy boot features a nifty side zipper, so you don’t have to worry about always lacing up your boots. Plus, there’s a padded memory foam sole on the inside for comfort.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Target

Sorel Lennox Waterproof Combat Boot

Sorel’s Lennox combat boot combines functionality and fashion into one shoe. Made with a waterproof leather upper, this is a punk boot that can brave all the elements. The style offers a little elevation with its 1.5-inch stacked heel shoe and a whole lot of ruggedness thanks to its chunky lug sole and hardware detailing throughout.