8 Cute Puma Socks That Are Perfect for Work & Play

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

If you’ve been searching for some quality socks, Puma’s selection of styles are not to be overlooked. Not only do the popular brand’s socks come in a variety of cute designs, but features like rubbed stay-up tops, comfort toe seams and arch support should make them quite comfortable to wear, too.

Furthermore, whether you’re looking for styles to lounge or work out in, they’ll have something for you. Their everyday pairs are made mostly of cotton, which means they should be both soft and breathable. Other styles are crafted with polyester and nylon, making them extra durable and moisture-wicking to keep feet dry as you work up a sweat.

Considering all this, we’ve rounded up a variety of styles in different lengths from Puma. Shop them all ahead.

Puma Women’s Sheer Stripes Crew Socks

Available in burgundy and black, these cotton-rich women’s crew cut socks are designed with sheer stripes and the Puma Cat logo at the ankle. To minimize any rubbing, these feature a comfort toe seam. Their sporty, minimalist design makes them great to pair with a variety of looks.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Puma

Puma Unisex Crew Socks

This unisex style offers a truly unique look, complete with an NYC-inspired graphic print featuring an illustration of a pigeon. The socks are crafted from 90% breathable polyester, plus touches of nylon and spandex for added strength and stretch.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Puma

Puma Women’s No Show Socks

These no-show style socks for women come in a pack of three, either in different colors or all one hue. They feature an elastic non-slip collar to keep them in place, comfort toe seams and a woven Puma label at the collar. Crafted from 98% polyester with a hint of stretch, these socks should also be ideal for exercising.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Puma

Puma Women’s Select Terry Liner Socks

Another low-cut style, these liner socks for women are perfect to wear with low-tops, boat shoes or flats for an inconspicuous look. They come in packs of three with black, white or a mix of neutral and colored socks (as pictured below). They’re also designed with a stay-put elastic collar to prevent the socks from slipping inside shoes and needing to be constantly readjusted.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Puma

Puma Women’s Low Cut Socks

Going for a playful animal print look? These low-cut socks with all-over leopard print and signature Puma cat logo certainly deliver. Each pair in this three-pack is made with a blend of cotton, polyester, spandex and nylon to promote breathable comfort. What’s more, they offer arch support and a ribbed collar for a secure fit.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Puma

Puma Unisex Crew Socks

Another NYC-themed pair, these unisex crew socks deliver a fun twist on the iconic “I Love New York” slogan with a bold neon Puma Cat logo. They also feature retro-inspired stripes at the top and a vibrant single stripe at the arches. Meanwhile, comfort toe seams help ward off blisters.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Puma

Puma Women’s No Show Socks

Designed for maximum all-day comfort, these no-show Puma socks are made with 95% nylon, a fabric that’s known for being exceptionally durable and water-resistant. Not only do they feature comfort toe seams, but they also provide arch support and additional coverage at the heel. They come in a pack of three, with either all-black or multicolored options.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Puma

Puma Modal Women’s Low Cut Socks

Crafted with modal, these low-cut women’s socks should be soft, stretchy and durable. However, keep in mind that modal is 50% more absorbent than cotton, so they’re probably not your best option to wear while exercising. You get three pairs in a pack and two colorway sets to choose from.