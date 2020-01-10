11 Best Puma Sneakers Of All Time That You Can Shop Right Now

If it wasn’t for the falling out between Adolph “Adi” and Rudolf Dassler in the late ’40s who co-created the Dassler Brothers Shoe Factory that eventually became Adidas, the German sportswear company Puma that sneaker fans know now may have never existed.

To this day, the brand is still one of the most recognizable names in athletic and casual wear and is the third-largest sportswear manufacturer in the world, which could be attributed to the longstanding relationships with legendary athletes as well as its new collaborations featuring Rihanna and Big Sean. In terms of sneakers, Puma has a wide selection of options and styles for just about an activity.

Fans who are looking to upgrade their sneaker collection, below are eleven Puma styles that you can nab right now.

Puma Clyde

In 1968 the Puma Clyde made its debut, which is a basketball shoe designed by Walter “Clyde” Frazier and is still one of the more popular Puma models to date.

The Puma Clyde. CREDIT: Zappos

Les Benjamins x Puma Thunder Disc

Puma revolutionized the sneaker space when it released the Disc technology best known for its intricate lacing system found on the tongue.

The Les Benjamins x Puma Thunder Disc. CREDIT: Puma

Puma Suede

One of the most iconic models of the brand, the Puma Suede features a premium suede upper with the formstripe logo on the sides, which sits atop a white midsole.

Puma Suede Classic. CREDIT: Puma

Puma Clyde Court

In 2018, Puma re-entered the basketball space and debuted the Clyde Court in the process, which is a modernized version of the Clyde for the hardwood.

The Puma Clyde Court. CREDIT: Puma

Puma RS-X

Part of Puma’s renowned RS running system lime is the new RS-X model that offers cushioning from the forefoot through the heel.

The Puma RS-X Reinvention. CREDIT: Puma

Puma Ralph Sampson Mid

Back in the ’80s, NBA legend Ralpha Sampson officially signed with Puma, which then eventually blossomed to him receiving his own signature style that is stylish both on and off the court.

The Puma Ralph Sampson Mid. CREDIT: Puma

Puma Cell Alien

As the name suggests, the classic Puma Cell Alien features an out-of-this-world design thanks to its Cell cushioning technology in the midsole and striking color combination.

The Puma Cell Alien. CREDIT: Puma

Puma Roma

Straight out of the Puma archives, the Roma was intended to be a lightweight training shoe that’s equipped with a thick, padded tongue and orthopedic arch supports but has since become a lifestyle option for many.

The Puma Roma. CREDIT: Puma

Big Sean x Puma Evolution Breaker

Big Sean teamed up with Puma to drop a limited edition Evolution Breaker for their second collection donning a tonal olive green hue throughout.

The Big Sean x Puma Evolution Breaker. CREDIT: Puma

Sonic x Puma RS-X3

Sonic the Hedgehog and Puma come together for a special RS-X3 collaboration that features golden rings, motion graphics, and other iconic elements from the game.

The Sonic x Puma RS-X3 collaboration. CREDIT: Puma

Puma California

Inspired by the laid-back West Coast lifestyle, the Puma California is a fresh take on the original California silhouette sporting bold colors while maintaining its classic style.

The Puma California. CREDIT: Puma

