All the Presidents Day Shoe Sales You Should Be Shopping This Weekend

With Black Friday and Christmas behind us, the beginning of the year can feel pretty sparse when it comes to sales. Most retailers bring prices back up following post-holiday blowouts, with opportunities to save far and few between. By mid-February, though, they start to slash prices on older inventory to make way for new merchandise.

Why You Should Buy Now

One of the biggest discount days arriving early this season is Presidents Day, which is a national holiday. While the event is traditionally known for its deals on furniture, mattresses and home décor, it will also bring with it stellar savings on apparel and footwear — so there’s no better time to indulge in some retail therapy.

Get Savings on Seasonal Styles

Not only will you be able to nab rain boots, knee-highs and other cold-weather styles for cheap, but you’ll also encounter deals on warm-weather looks just in time for spring. Those vibrant mules you’ve been eager to add to your wardrobe? We’re already spying some must-have pairs from Old Navy. And those popular sneakers you’re convinced are the perfect incentive to help keep you on track with your fitness goals? So far, Finish Line and Adidas have you covered, with hundreds of styles slashed.

Although not all the deals have been released, we anticipate similar — if not better— savings than last year this time around come Feb. 15. For now, shop all the best sales leading up to Presidents Day 2021 below and keep checking back here, as we’ll be updating this post with fresh sales regularly.

Adidas

There are currently tons of items on sale on Adidas.com. From shoes to clothing, you can score up to 60% off coveted styles.

Aerosoles

Aerosoles is having an end of season boot sale with up to 60% off. The popular comfort shoe brand is also offering an additional 30% off hundreds of already marked-down styles, including a variety of loafers, flats and sneakers.

Backcountry

Backcountry’s Winter Yard Sale runs through the weekend, with tons of winter clothes, shoes and accessories up to half off. Shop Sorel’s Slimpack III lace-up boot for women, marked down from $150 to $97, below.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Backcountry

Bernardo1946

Bernardo1946 is offering 25% off sale items with the code EXTRA25. You get also get $20 off the brand’s shearling selection of the Miami Shearling and Davida with code Cozy20.

Bloomingdale’s

Through February 15, you can get an additional half off select clearance items on bloomingdales.com for savings of up to 70% off.

Coach Outlet

Coach Outlet is offering 75% off all clearance items through the weekend and an extra 15% off “February favorites” when you use the code Feb15.

Chinese Laundry

Chinese Laundry is offering 30% off all heels when you use the code HEELS30 at checkout, plus up to 50% off more styles, including a wide range of boots.

Dick’s Sporting Goods

Until Feb. 15, Dick’s Sporting Goods is having a love-to-save sale event with up to 50% off tons of shoes from popular brands like Nike, Adidas, Brooks and more.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Dick's Sporting Goods

Finish Line

At Finish Line, you can score up to 40% off a selection of new markdowns and up to 50% off hundreds of Nike styles.

Forever21

Forever21 has an extra 50% off select sale styles when you apply the code EXTRA50 at checkout. The store is also offering special President’s Day doorbuster deals in store and online, with styles starting at just $7. Shoes like fluffy slides and braided sandals are part of the promotion.

Franco Sarto

Franco Sarto is offering 15% off one pair, 20% off two pairs, and 30% off three pairs, plus free shipping, when you use the code MORESTYLE.

Koio

Koio is having a sitewide end-of-season sale, giving 15% everything through Feb. 18.

Macy’s

Macy’s is giving up to 50% off select styles, plus an extra 10% to 15% off sale items with code VDAY.

Nike

Nike.com is offering up to 40% off a range of shoe styles and clothing.

Nordstrom

Nordstrom’s Presidents Day sale includes tons of amazing deals, with some shoes on sale for as much as 83% off. These sleek Blondo waterproof booties are 70% off.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

Old Navy

Everything on Old Navy’s site is currently up to 50% off. This includes a variety of shoe styles from flats and boots to slippers and sneakers.

Target

Through Monday, Target is having a “Sweet Savings” event, with 20% off clothing and shoes when you sign up for the retailer’s loyalty program Circle.

Under Armour

Under Armour is giving up to 50% off shoes, clothing, and accessories.

Walmart

Walmart is also offering some great deals on shoes, including these Sam Edelman boots, which are now 60% off.