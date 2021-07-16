×
16 Platform Sandals to Wear All Summer Long

By Nicole Zane
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

The so-called “ugly” footwear trend has been en vogue for years now, whether it the form of chunky dad sneakers or clunky moto boots. What’s the summer equivalent? Platform sandals.

These elevated shoes may look intimidating to the blind eye, especially after a long year of comfort trumping high style. But, in reality, they provide much-needed support for running around town or standing on your feet during an hours-long event, all while adding a little lift in the process.

In fact, coveted luxury labels like Versace, Amina Muaddi, The Attico and Bottega Veneta all displayed fresh interpretations for their Summer 2021 collections. Contemporary brands such as Steve Madden, Sam Edelman and Jeffrey Campbell have taken note of the style’s growing popularity and released their own chic yet affordable versions.

Lucky for you, we searched the Internet far and wide for standout platform sandals of the season. They come in all shapes and sizes, including sky-high looks and versatile offerings that add an inch or two to your frame. And to ensure you don’t spend a small fortune, they’re all under $300.

From flirty espadrilles to sporty slip-ons and disco-ready designs fit for a diva, shop our 16 favorite platform sandals below.

Larroude Miso Platform Sandals

Don’t let the 3.5-inch lift on Larroude’s Miso Platform Sandals steer you away. They also feature a memory foam cushioned insole that’ll keep feet ultra comfortable.

Larroude Miso Platform Sandals
CREDIT: Courtesy of Larroude

Buy: Larroude Miso Platform Sandals $290
Hunter Terry Beach Slide Sandals

Hunter’s Terry Beach Slide Sandals will be your go-to for the beach or pool thanks to their towel-like material that’s soft and wicks away moisture.

Hunter Terry Beach Slide Sandals
CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

Buy: Hunter Terry Beach Slide Sandals $64.99
Jeffrey Campbell Disque-o Platform Sandals

Studio 54 vibes, y’all. Jeffrey Campbell’s Disque-o Platform Sandals are the ultimate ’70s statement with a disco-inspired design and towering heel.

Jeffrey Campbell Nordstrom
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

Buy: Jeffrey Campbell Disque-o Platform Sandal $144.95
Lisa Says Gah Dakota Flatforms

Lisa Says Gah’s Dakota Flatforms are a ’90s moo-d. They were made by a Chinese all-women factory with a padded leather lining and cow-print upper made of faux pony hair.

Lisa Says Gah Dakota Flatform
CREDIT: Courtesy of Lisa Says Gah

Buy: Lisa Says Gah Dakota Flatforms $179
The Odells Ankle-Tie Platform Wedge Sandals

Elevate your favorite sundress in The Odells’ Ankle-Tie Platform Wedge Sandals, inspired by the founders’ laidback Los Angeles home.

The Odells Ankle-Tie Platform Wedge Sandals
CREDIT: Courtesy of Anthropologie

Buy: The Odells Ankle-Tie Platform Wedge Sandals $260
27 Edit Naturalizer Jaselle Heels

Done in multicolored snakeskin, these 27 Edit Naturalizer Jaselle Heels offer one way to add abstract color and texture to your look.

27 EDIT Naturalizer Jaselle Heels
CREDIT: Courtesy of Verishop
Buy: 27 Edit Naturalizer Jaselle Heels $155
Matisse Femme Wedge Sandals

Matisse’s Femme Wedge Sandals gives off a sporty appearance without looking too tomboy.

DSW Matisse Femme Sandals
CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

Buy: Matisse Femme Wedge Sandals $90
UO Rachel Floral Strappy Platform Heels

Urban Outfitter’s Rachel Platform Heels are reminiscent of grandma’s vintage wallpaper — but in the chicest way possible.

UO Rachel Floral Strappy Platform Heels
CREDIT: Courtesy of Urban Outfitters

Buy: UO Rachel Floral Strappy Platform Heels $59
Kurt Geiger London Lettie Slide Sandals

Put a pep in your step with Kurt Geiger London’s Lettie Slide Sandals. The water-friendly shoes have adjustable velcro straps with a pumped-up rubber outsole that’s punctuated by rainbow inserts.

Kurt Geiger London Lettie Slide Sandals
CREDIT: Courtesy of Bloomingdale's

Buy: Kurt Geiger London Lettie Slides $150
Tory Burch Lace-Up Sandals

Tory Burch’s Lace-Up Sandals are a refreshing interpretation of the classic espadrille that’s suitable for the city girl. The chunky platform is finished with a sturdy lug sole and sweet gingham ties that’ll guarantee a secure fit.

Tory Burch
CREDIT: Courtesy of Tory Burch
Buy: Tory Burch Lace-Up Sandals $298
Steve Madden Colada Sandals

Steve Madden’s Colada Sandals will make a bold statement no matter the occasion. Plus, the shoe’s faux wood heel is extremely comfortable and lightweight.

Steve Madden colada
CREDIT: Courtesy of Steve Madden

Buy: Steve Madden Colada Sandals $110
Betsey Johnson Tera Platform Sandals

Betsey Johnson’s Tera Platform Sandals are like a party for your feet. Just make sure you size down for the perfect fit.

Betsey Johnson Tera Platform Sandals
CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

Buy: Betsey Johnson Tera Platform Sandals $60
Melissa Shape Sandals

Channel your inner Cher Horowitiz in Melissa’s Shape Sandals. Pair them with a miniskirt and you’re good to go.

Melissa sandals
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

Buy: Melissa Shape Ad Sandals $95
Veronica Beard Geno Platform Wedge Thong Sandals

Veronica Beard’s Geno Platform Sandals are the elevated flip-flops you need in your life. They come in four neutral suede finishes.

Veronica Beard Geno Platform Wedge Thong Sandals
CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue

Buy: Veronica Beard Geno Platform Sandals $295
Sam Edelman Eliana Platform Slide Sandals

Sam Edelman’s Eliana Platform Sandals prove that a rugged-looking shoe can be stylish, especially when contrasted with flirty frocks.

Sam Edelman Eliana Platform Slide Sandals
CREDIT: Courtesy of Sam Edelman

Buy: Sam Edelman Eliana Platform Sandals $120
Vicenza Knotted Woven Platform Sandals

How charming are Vicenza’s Woven Platform Sandals? Wear them to an outdoor wedding or pretty much any summer soirée.

Vicenza Knotted Woven Platform Sandals
CREDIT: Courtesy of Anthropologie

Buy: Vicenza Woven Platform Sandals $175
