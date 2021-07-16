16 Platform Sandals to Wear All Summer Long

The so-called “ugly” footwear trend has been en vogue for years now, whether it the form of chunky dad sneakers or clunky moto boots. What’s the summer equivalent? Platform sandals.

These elevated shoes may look intimidating to the blind eye, especially after a long year of comfort trumping high style. But, in reality, they provide much-needed support for running around town or standing on your feet during an hours-long event, all while adding a little lift in the process.

In fact, coveted luxury labels like Versace, Amina Muaddi, The Attico and Bottega Veneta all displayed fresh interpretations for their Summer 2021 collections. Contemporary brands such as Steve Madden, Sam Edelman and Jeffrey Campbell have taken note of the style’s growing popularity and released their own chic yet affordable versions.

Lucky for you, we searched the Internet far and wide for standout platform sandals of the season. They come in all shapes and sizes, including sky-high looks and versatile offerings that add an inch or two to your frame. And to ensure you don’t spend a small fortune, they’re all under $300.

From flirty espadrilles to sporty slip-ons and disco-ready designs fit for a diva, shop our 16 favorite platform sandals below.

Larroude Miso Platform Sandals

Don’t let the 3.5-inch lift on Larroude’s Miso Platform Sandals steer you away. They also feature a memory foam cushioned insole that’ll keep feet ultra comfortable.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Larroude



Hunter Terry Beach Slide Sandals

Hunter’s Terry Beach Slide Sandals will be your go-to for the beach or pool thanks to their towel-like material that’s soft and wicks away moisture.

CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW



Jeffrey Campbell Disque-o Platform Sandals

Studio 54 vibes, y’all. Jeffrey Campbell’s Disque-o Platform Sandals are the ultimate ’70s statement with a disco-inspired design and towering heel.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom



Lisa Says Gah Dakota Flatforms

Lisa Says Gah’s Dakota Flatforms are a ’90s moo-d. They were made by a Chinese all-women factory with a padded leather lining and cow-print upper made of faux pony hair.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Lisa Says Gah



The Odells Ankle-Tie Platform Wedge Sandals

Elevate your favorite sundress in The Odells’ Ankle-Tie Platform Wedge Sandals, inspired by the founders’ laidback Los Angeles home.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Anthropologie



27 Edit Naturalizer Jaselle Heels

Done in multicolored snakeskin, these 27 Edit Naturalizer Jaselle Heels offer one way to add abstract color and texture to your look.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Verishop

Matisse Femme Wedge Sandals

Matisse’s Femme Wedge Sandals gives off a sporty appearance without looking too tomboy.

CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW



UO Rachel Floral Strappy Platform Heels

Urban Outfitter’s Rachel Platform Heels are reminiscent of grandma’s vintage wallpaper — but in the chicest way possible.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Urban Outfitters



Kurt Geiger London Lettie Slide Sandals

Put a pep in your step with Kurt Geiger London’s Lettie Slide Sandals. The water-friendly shoes have adjustable velcro straps with a pumped-up rubber outsole that’s punctuated by rainbow inserts.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Bloomingdale's



Tory Burch Lace-Up Sandals

Tory Burch’s Lace-Up Sandals are a refreshing interpretation of the classic espadrille that’s suitable for the city girl. The chunky platform is finished with a sturdy lug sole and sweet gingham ties that’ll guarantee a secure fit.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Tory Burch

Steve Madden Colada Sandals

Steve Madden’s Colada Sandals will make a bold statement no matter the occasion. Plus, the shoe’s faux wood heel is extremely comfortable and lightweight.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Steve Madden



Betsey Johnson Tera Platform Sandals

Betsey Johnson’s Tera Platform Sandals are like a party for your feet. Just make sure you size down for the perfect fit.

CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW



Melissa Shape Sandals

Channel your inner Cher Horowitiz in Melissa’s Shape Sandals. Pair them with a miniskirt and you’re good to go.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom



Veronica Beard Geno Platform Wedge Thong Sandals

Veronica Beard’s Geno Platform Sandals are the elevated flip-flops you need in your life. They come in four neutral suede finishes.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue



Sam Edelman Eliana Platform Slide Sandals

Sam Edelman’s Eliana Platform Sandals prove that a rugged-looking shoe can be stylish, especially when contrasted with flirty frocks.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Sam Edelman



Vicenza Knotted Woven Platform Sandals

How charming are Vicenza’s Woven Platform Sandals? Wear them to an outdoor wedding or pretty much any summer soirée.