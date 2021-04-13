8 Platform Sneakers That Are Cute and Comfortable

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

The 2000s platform is back in full force, set to dominate everything from boots to flip-slops and sneakers. The retro silhouette was seen all over fall ’20 runways, including those of Prada, Miu Miu and Gucci, and with comfortable footwear choices currently reigning supreme in shoppers’ closets, we have a feeling this trend won’t be going anywhere anytime soon.

Great for those who love the height of heels but not the pain that often comes with wearing them, platform sneakers can easily pull together a casual look or complement dressier outfits. Whether you’re wearing a sundress, mini skirt or mom jeans, these sneakers are the key to boosting just about any look (both literally and figuratively).

From bold Chuck Taylors to classic Air Force 1’s, shop a selection of stylish platform sneakers, ahead, that are perfect for stepping up your shoe game this season.

Nike Air Force 1 Sage Low

While still maintaining the classic look we all love, Nike’s Air Force 1 Sage Low is given a bit more height than the original. Comfort highlights include breathable perforations throughout to help keep feet cool and iconic Air cushioning.

Superga 2790 ACOTW Platform

Chances are you’ve seen your favorite influencers wearing Supergas, and if you’re anything like us, you can’t wait to get your hands on a pair yourself. Made of breathable, rugged canvas and available in various classic shades like nautical navy blue and bright red, the Superga 2790 ACOTW is the perfect addition to your summer shoe collection.

Converse Statement Flow Run Star Hike

A colorful and eco-friendly take on Converse’s best-selling Flow Run Star Hike, the Converse Statement Flow Run Star Hike features a cool colorblocked upper made of recycled polyester canvas. Like the original, the shoe also includes an exaggerated lugged outsole and OrthoLite cushioning for comfort.

Puma Oslo Maja Archive Platform

A popular archival silhouette from the ’70s, the Puma Oslo Maja boasts a clean leather upper with suede overlays, lightweight EVA midsole cushioning and durable outsoles that will keep you grounded.

Steve Madden Gills Platform Sneaker

Steve Madden’s Gills Platform proves that slip-on sneakers can be just as stylish as they are convenient. With a black suede uppers and crisp white sole, the streamlined look is incredibly versatile.

Adidas Nizza Platform

Never failing to deliver the best sneaker staples, the classic Adidas Nizza Platform is the perfect option for those who refuse to compromise comfort. Another retro ’70s-inspired silhouette, the thick-soled sneaker features a comfortable EVA-cushioned sockliner and comes in multiple shades to choose from.

Sam Edelman Spence Velcro Sneaker

Sam Edelman’s Spence Velcro Sneaker offers an elevated twist on the ubiquitous dad sneaker trend, plus adjust-and-go convenience. The sleek velcro sneaker is crafted from breathable leather and lightly padded underfoot.

Soludos Yin Yang Platform

Bring balance into your closet with Soludos’ Yin Yang Platform sneakers, featuring black and white sherpa embroidery atop a classic leather upper. The style also comes with removable, washable OrthoLite insoles that are highly breathable and provide excellent cushioning as well as moisture control for a cooler, drier shoe environment.