7 Peloton Bike Alternatives to Add to Your Home Gym

To help you stay fit from the comfort of your own home, you may want to invest in an indoor exercise bike. The National Institute of Health has found that riding an indoor bicycle, in addition to maintaining a healthy diet, can help improve your aerobic capacity, blood pressure and overall body composition. And according to a 2016 study from Harvard Health, people who biked regularly were 15% less likely to experience a heart attack than those who didn’t.

While the Peloton bike is undoubtedly beloved, it’s far from cheap, starting at $1,895. Unlike many stationary bikes on the market, Peloton’s high-tech system allows you to stream both live or on-demand classes, complete with motivating instructors and energy-boosting music, on its large 21.5-inch touch screen monitor. On top of that, it features variable magnetic resistance and a whisper-quiet belt drive for a super-smooth ride. If you’re not willing to splurge on the Peloton, though, there are some comparable options you can buy for less — some of which we’ve compiled here.

The models we included in our guide are upright exercise bikes, which keep you in a convenient riding position with handlebars, a standard seat and no back support. As with a Peleton bike, the handlebars on some of these styles are almost parallel with the seat, so you’ll need to lean slightly forward to reach them during use.

Some are powered by air resistance, which provides more resistance the faster you pedal. This design is great for executing sprints and intervals during HIIT training; many versions also often feature full-motion handlebars so you can incorporate your upper body into the workout. Meanwhile, other bikes use magnetic resistance, which you can adjust manually. Both types of bikes provide strong resistance, however air resistance bikes use a fan instead of a flywheel, which can be noisier during your ride.

In terms of tech, all feature front displays to track your resistance, speed, time, distance and calories burned, and some come with built-in workout programs, too.

Assault AirBike Classic

Known for being used in the Crossfit Games, this top-rated bike on Amazon features an oversized steel fan and chain drive system. While not as quiet as a belt drive system, these tend to be cheaper and offer a closer feel to riding an outdoor bike. The advanced computer display features a few pre-programmed workouts and monitors your heart rate. too. It also has a padded, fully adjustable saddle and can hold up to 350 pounds of weight. Keep in mind, though, that this model may be a bit noisy.

Concept2 BikeErg

Concept2’s BikeErg uses air-resistance and is built with the same high-end flywheel that Concept2 uses on its famous rowing machine. Pedaling faster will give you more resistance, but you can also customize the feel on the flywheel. The handlebars can also be adjusted to your desired height. While chain drive systems can be more affordable, this one uses a quieter belt-drive system. The style’s aluminum frame makes it lightweight for easier transport, while its PM5 console includes several pre-programmed workouts and Bluetooth compatibility. The brand even has its own fitness data tracking app. Note: The road bike style seat may not be the most comfortable option for some riders.

Schwinn Airdyne AD Pro

This air resistance model from Schwinn’s Airdyne series also features a belt drive system for a smoother, quieter ride. The console has a large screen that makes it easy to read and includes nine built-in programs for a variety of fitness levels. Users will also appreciate the adjustable padded seat, moveable, multi-position handlebars with soft rubber grips and slots to hold your phone and water bottle. The longer, wider frame and large foot pegs under the machine are made to provide ultimate stability. It’ll also hold up to 350 pounds.

Exerpeutic Folding Bike

If you’re on a tight budget and require just the basics, this $200 bike will surely get the job done. Also featuring a collapsible design and eight levels of magnetic resistance, this compact bike won’t take up too much space and will store easily. It also features a large padded seat, grippy handlebars and a basic data console that indicates distance, calories burned, time, speed and your heart rate. Hand pulse sensors help monitor your target heart rate.

XTERRA Fitness FB150

Another supremely affordable option, Xterra’s Ftiness FB150 features a belt drive system and solid X-frame folding design, making it easy to stash away when not in use. It has a precision-based flywheel with eight levels of friction-free magnetic resistance (like the Peloton bike), a large anatomically-designed seat with thick padding and multi-grip padded handlebars for comfortable support. Since this model is so lightweight though, it’s only made to hold up to 225 pounds.

Bowflex C6 Bike

The Bowflex C6 may not have a touchscreen monitor like the Peloton, but it does boast plenty of other noteworthy features to help you get the most out of your ride. These include special compartments to hold you phone, iPad, or tablet, plus Bluetooth connectivity, so you can connect to the Peloton app and stream thousands of live and on-demand classes. It also provides 100 micro-adjustable magnetic resistance levels and comes with a pair of 3-pound dumbbells that are made to be stored underneath the handlebars, too.

Sunny Health & Fitness Bike

Designed with all your basic amenities, this indoor bike features a 49-pound flywheel and belt drive system for a super smooth and virtually noise-free ride. It also comes with a four-way adjustable seat, two-way adjustable multi-grip handlebars and a convenient water bottle holder. An emergency brake will bring the bike to an immediate stop if needed, too.