8 Best Oxford Shoes for Men to Instantly Dress Up Your Wardrobe

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Oxfords are one of the essential shoes every man needs in his wardrobe. Sharp in their structure and shape, the style is one of the classic dress shoes that can easily be incorporated into any ensemble.

These men’s shoes are often crafted from brown and black leather, boasting a slightly rounded toe, lace-up closure and minimalist stitching. The footwear is usually worn in more formal settings, though its simplicity makes it a versatile choice that can also pair well with casual ensembles. Whether you’re heading to a job interview, formal event or going out with your friends, oxfords will make you look instantly put-together.

As modern men are frequently on-the-go, the oxford has received numerous upgrades over the years. Today, many pairs contain cushioned footbeds and lined insoles for greater comfort. Most feature textured rubber soles that provide grip and traction while out on the town. Meanwhile, textures and details on these pairs have expanded to include numerous heel shapes, stitching and brogue accents. Some are even done in lightweight canvas for seasonal dressing.

Below, we gathered the eight best oxford shoes for men that are sleek, comfortable and should work with most of your closet. We also made sure to include styles across a range of price points. After all, just because the oxford is a dressier shoe, doesn’t mean it needs to break the bank.

Boss Eastside Plain Toe Oxfords

These Boss oxfords are sharp and polished, featuring shiny leather uppers and a classic almond-toed silhouette. Their darker sole provides a two-tone palette, ensuring you have twice the neutrals in one pair of shoes. A thinly textured rubber sole and heel also bring traction to the pair when you’re out and about, ensuring balance and stability.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Bloomingdale's

Aldo Nathon Oxfords

With a cushioned leather footbed and textile lining, this pair of black leather Aldo oxfords is comfortable and classic. The leather expels moisture, ensuring your feet will stay dry whenever you wear them. With minimalist stitching and a versatile tone, they’re also a safe bet to elevate any ensemble.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

Cole Haan Original Grand Wingtip Oxford Shoes

A thick white rubber outsole brings an element of sport to these Cole Haan wingtip oxfords. Done in sleek black leather with traditional wingtip stitching, they feature a storm welt to seal out moisture and padded Grand OS technology to create a stylish everyday shoe that’s also lightweight, supportive and flexible.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue

Ben Sherman Birk Cap Toe Oxfords

Add a tonal touch to any look with these Ben Sherman oxfords, finished in smooth brown calf leather finish that darkens at the toes. Complementary stitching and a sharp toe silhouette add detail, while a soft fabric lining, cushioned insole and textured rubber sole boost comfort and grip.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

Florsheim Highland Oxfords

Upgrade your look with these Florsheim Highland Oxfords, which subvert the staple dress shoe with a contemporary palette and structure. Crafted from grey canvas, the pair is a softer and more casual take on the traditional footwear. A Suedetec lining and foam footbed help keep feet happy. And from the outside, a white and tan rubber sole is both grippy and summer-ready.

CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

Johnston & Murphy Lewis Cap Toe Derbies

A classic wingtip oxford, Johnston & Murphy’s cap toe derbies feature brogue accents on the upper and toe areas. Tan leather with a soft sheen forms the base of the shoe — making it both versatile and a warm complement to your next outfit. A sole with paneled rubber also provides traction for daylong wear.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

Steve Madden Drigon Oxfords

Leave it to Steve Madden to fully revamp a classic oxford with ultra-modern details. The brand’s Drigon oxfords are both casual and sharp, made from textured tan canvas that’s lightweight and breathable with contrast stitching and welting for a subtle statement. The style is also secure and comfortable thanks to a reinforced lace cage and collar, roomy rounded toe and padded insole. A flexible synthetic outsole completes them.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

Clarks Whiddon Oxfords

Affordable, versatile and insanely stylish, Clarks’ Whiddon Oxfords do it all. Complete with a sleek black leather upper, minimalist stitching and cap-toe silhouette, the classic look pairs well with many outfits while adding a slightly formal touch. What’s more, the shoe includes a moisture-wicking, full-length cushioned footbed that will keep feet dry and supported ’round the clock.