The 15 Best Orthopedic Sandals for Men and Women to Wear This Summer

There was a time when stylish orthopedic sandals essentially didn’t exist, but as shoppers demand cute summer options that support their feet, lots of orthopedic sandal brands from Keen to Teva and Aerosoles have risen to the challenge.

With warmer weather on the horizon, it’s the perfect time to find comfortable sandals to enjoy outdoor activities — whether you need hiking sandals to hit the trails, cute summer sandals for brunch dates or sleek wedding sandals that pair perfectly with your formal outfits.

The different types of orthopedic sandals

Athletic Sandals: If you plan to do any type of walking or light hiking in a sandal, select one with a heel strap, advises pedorthist Michael Fishkin of Northern Illinois Foot and Ankle Specialists. “This reduces heel slippage, increases stability and reduces the necessity for the toes to grip to keep the sandal on the foot,” he explains. In the long run, this can also prevent injury.

Slides: Slides are ideal for lounging poolside or running errands when you want to easily slip your sandals on and off. While these styles aren’t typically pedorthist- and podiatrist- approved, not all slides are created equally. Look for pairs with cushioned footbeds and arch support to avoid foot fatigue.

Wedge Sandals: When formal events are calling and you desire a heel, a wedge provides much more support than a skinny heel, helping to distribute weight evenly. Some of the most comfortable pairs have soft textile uppers that can accommodate bunions and cork outsoles for natural shock-absorption.

Flip-flops: With minimal material, flip-flops can cause toes to grip, therefore putting extra pressure on the arch. Some pairs have been designed with ergonomic comfort features, however, and are your best bet for summertime.

What to look for in the best orthopedic sandals

First, consider the type of activity you’ll need them for. Opt for athletic styles if you’ll be standing on your feet all day or doing lots of walking. Supportive slides and thong sandals are better suited for lunch or walking around town, Fishkin says.

No matter what type of sandal you’re shopping for, he notes the best orthopedic sandals “offer gentle arch support and a cushioned footbed.” And as with any orthopedic shoes you buy, the right pair of orthopedic sandals should offer the right fit— so don’t hesitate to get your feet measured before shopping, he suggests. Many pairs also come in regular and wide widths to help you find your perfect match.

Keep in mind that sandals should be replaced about once a year, “as the perspiration builds up from the foot,” Fishkin says.

That could mean it’s time for you to select some amazing new styles. Start here with the 15 best orthopedic sandals on the market.

Skechers Men’s Louden Sandals

Best Orthotic Walking Sandals

Contrary to popular belief, it’s possible to walk a significant distance in sandals without pain. The key is to be securely strapped in, as with Skechers Men’s Louden sandal, so the foot stays in proper position. High-rebound memory foam ensures a cushy, comfortable ride, while a moisture-wicking insole guarantees breathability. Available in regular and wide widths to help you achieve the perfect fit, they’re hailed as superb walking sandals by thousands of Amazon reviewers.

Clarks Women’s Arla Glison Flip-Flops

Best Orthotic Wedge Sandals

Clarks is a go-to brand for footwear that supports healthy foot alignment, keeping the wearer pain-free. So, it’s no wonder these flip-flops from the brand have an average 4.5-star rating among over 12,000 reviews on Amazon. Complete with an EVA midsole and Ortholite footbed, they have so much more support than your average pair of thongs and are the perfect stylish orthotic sandal for pairing with skirts and dresses. Keep them by the door to slip on at a moment’s notice.

Keen Women’s Whisper Sport Sandals

Podiatrist-Recommended Orthopedic Sandals

Fishkin recommends Keen’s Whisper sport sandals for warm-weather walking. The closed-toe design helps protect toes from sharp objects, making it ideal for “light hiking, river walking or walking along a beach,” Fishkin says. The EVA footbed has arch support, and the rubber outsole has enough traction for wet terrain. The unique lace lock bungee closure keeps the foot secure but also allows you to get the shoes on and off quickly.

Reef Men’s Fanning Slide Sandals

Best Summer Orthopedic Sandals

Reef is well-known for turning the painful sandal stereotype on its head, creating comfortable styles that support correct alignment and posture. The Reef Fanning slide sandal has an air-cushioned footbed that’s anatomically contoured to mold to the shape of your foot. Perfect for water activities, this Reef edition is also a party sandal, complete with a bottle opener in the heel.

Teva Original Universal Sandals

Stylish Walking Orthopedic Sandals

Teva’s Original Universal sandals seem to outlive trends, giving men and women reliable, comfortable sandals year after year. Originally created by a Grand Canyon river guide nearly three decades ago, they’re still essential walking sandals today. The durable sole stands up against wear and tear and prevents you from slipping, while straps keep feet in place. And, signature cushioning means miles of comfort.

Vionic Women’s Tide Sandals

Best Orthopedic Sandals for Bunions

Vionic specializes in shoes that promote good foot health and that won’t slow down an active lifestyle. The Vionic Tide sandal lives up to this hype. The molded, contoured footbed will support your arch, helping alleviate conditions like plantar fasciitis. The thong design also accommodates issues like bunions.

Ugg Women’s Yarrow Espadrille Wedge Sandals

Best Orthotic Dress Sandals

Ugg’s Yarrow wedges will take you from weekend brunch to a dressed-up warm weather event without the pain that comes from donning most high heels. A wedge heel ensures more even weight distribution across the entire foot. The cushioned footbed provides comfort, while the grippy outsole guarantees traction.

Chaco Z1 Classic Sandals

Fishkin is also a fan of Chaco’s supportive sandals. Coming in women’s and men’s versions, the cult-favorite Z1 sandal rose to fame thanks to its custom-fitting straps that wrap around the foot and through the midsole. The style is also offered in regular and wide widths and has a contoured footbed with arch support. Try these for water sports or just walking around town. One five-star reviewer calls them “amazingly comfortable.”

Cole Haan 4.ZeroGrand All Day Slide Sandals

Wear these waterproof Cole Haan sandals on blissful days spent lounging poolside or on a boat at sea. Special energy return foam means your summertime memories will remain carefree and pain-free. Offering plenty of cushion between your feet and the ground, these will keep your joints protected.

Florsheim Men’s Venture River Sandals

Best Walking Orthopedic Sandals

The Florsheim Venture River sandal for men has a durable strappy leather upper that pairs well with shorts and a button-down. Two hook-and-loop Velcro closures provide the perfect fit. The cushioned footbed and SupaCush midsole provide all-day comfort.

Megnya Women’s Orthotic Sandals

Best Orthotic Sandals for Flat Feet

These Megnya sandals for women are designed to accommodate flat feet and are also a great orthotic sandal for people who suffer from plantar fasciitis. The highly-reviewed sandals on Amazon come in six different neutral shades and will instantly elevate a simple jeans-and-tank ensemble. Cushioning in the midsole ensures you stay comfortable for miles, and the bouncy footbed will keep your ankles, knees and lower back happy. They’re also lightweight, so you can easily throw them in your carry-on for vacation.

Aerosoles Women’s Brianna Platform Slide Sandals

Best Orthotic-Friendly Sandals

A low, even platform sandal is on-trend and easy on your feet. Aerosoles’ Brianna style has a cushioned, contoured footbed and soft leather straps. And since it features an enclosed heel, it’ll also work with orthotics if you need extra support. Wear these as part of your daily warm-weather uniform with a tee and shorts.

Powerstep Men’s Arch Support Orthotic Flip-Flops

Best Orthopedic Sandals for Back Pain

The only thing harder than finding a flip-flop with support is finding a men’s flip-flop with support. That’s where Powerstep’s orthotic flip-flops for men come in. The contoured footbed has built-in arch support and a heel cup to keep feet from sliding out of position. The cushioned design eliminates foot fatigue and absorbs shock to prevent knee and back pain. One Amazon reviewer said, “They fit snugly and work even better than my custom-made shoe orthotics.”

Clarks Mira Tide Sandals

Best Orthopedic Sandals for Plantar Fasciitis

Clarks’ unisex Mira Tide sandals provide support at every angle. The Ortholite footbed offers plenty of give and rebound for each stride. Secure straps and an adjustable closure guarantee a comfortable fit. The heel strap even boasts extra padding, so chafing will be a thing of the past. Keep these handy for long days running errands.

Vionic Kiwi Slide Sandals

Best Orthopedic Sandals for Plantar Fasciitis

Say hello to a slide that actually supports your feet and is stylish enough to wear beyond the pool or beach. Vionic’s Unisex Kiwi slide sandal comes in five different shades to suit any taste. It includes built-in arch support, which is especially ideal for soothing pain associated with plantar fasciitis, and a padded upper featuring adjustable hook-and-loop straps for a custom fit.