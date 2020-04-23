Best Online Fashion Classes to Sign Up for Now

For anyone who finds themselves want to dive deeper into the fashion industry, online courses are an easy and time-efficient way to boost your knowledge.

These classes can be taken from the comfort of your own home through a computer or mobile device, with differing prices for memberships. Learn more about the history of brands and design, or try your hand at sewing and pattern cutting, all under the instruction of masters of their trades (such as Marc Jacobs and Diane von Furstenberg).

Some courses are just a few minutes long while others last for weeks or months, providing you with official certification to boost your resume.

Whatever your desired field of study may be, take a chance on these online fashion classes that you can sign up for now.

Masterclass

Masterclass brings together the best in the business across all industries to help you learn useful skills. Watch Marc Jacobs talk fundamentals of fashion design or Diane von Furstenberg explain how to build a fashion brand. Annual memberships cost $180, providing unlimited classes for every specialty.

Coursera

Whether you are hoping for a course on Fashion as Design by the Museum of Modern Art or Sustainable Fashion led by professors at the Copenhagen Business School, Coursera offers a series of exciting topics taught by knowledgable professionals. You can create an account for free, but memberships to start taking courses start at $39.

Skillshare

You can become a master on Skillshare at everything from Fashion Drawing and Clothing Design to the Fashion Pitch and how to make your brand stand out from the rest. There are two main membership options, either paying $99 annually or $19 monthly — but new members can get their first two months free.

Udemy

From Digital Marketing to Sewing 101, Udemy lets you learn important skills on your own time. The site offers over 100,000 online video courses, with new additions published every month. Udemy is unique in that you can purchase individual courses rather than having to pay for an annual contract.

edX

Founded by Harvard and MIT, edX provides a one-of-a-kind online learning service, with courses from top universities across the globe. Take classes at your own pace, or for a more structured set-up, follow along with courses on a prescribed schedule. Dip your toes into fashion history or learn about future trends, all for free. But if you want, you can pay $65 to receive certifications that you can use on resumes and in real-life experience.

