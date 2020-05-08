The Best Online Business Classes to Take From Home

Leading a company isn’t easy — under even the best of circumstances.

And amid these uncertain times, leaders are having to make difficult decisions, often without a tested playbook. Through FN’s biweekly “Leading in a Crisis” Webinar series, leaders such as Foot Locker CEO Dick Johnson, Fila North America president Jennifer Estabrook and Deckers CEO Dave Powers have joined FN editorial director Michael Atmore to discuss their strategies for navigating a challenging climate. In addition to tuning into the Webinar series, executives may want to further hone their skillsets by enrolling in online classes.

Below, FN has rounded up some of the best online business classes you can take to buff up your knowledge. They’re taught by a combination of industry leaders and well-respected academics who can help leaders strategize as they remain at the helm through unprecedented times.

Masterclass

Masterclass offers an array of options across all fields, including courses for business leaders. Vogue editor Anna Wintour teaches a course on creativity and leadership; Spanx founder Sara Blakely holds a class on self-made entrepreneurship and former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz has a course on business leadership, to name a few. Annual memberships, allowing access to all classes, cost $180.

LinkedIn Learning

LinkedIn Learning offers all kinds of courses and videos for business people, including classes targeted toward small business owners and entrepreneurs. Membership costs $30 on a monthly basis, or the price goes down to $20 per month for an annual package.

Udacity

From digital marketing to blockchain development, Udacity’s courses cover a range of topics that may be useful to individuals as they enhance their skill sets to be better prepared for an evolving business climate. Classes are free for the first month, with prices going up to $255 a month thereafter for a four-month package.

edX

Founded by Harvard and MIT, edX offers numerous business courses, including timely ones on Financial Decision Making, Cash Flow Analysis and Monetary Policy Analysis and Forecasting. Many of the courses are free, but those who are interested can pay $65 to receive a resume-boosting certification.

Coursera

Coursera offers classes in subjects such as Entrepreneurship Specialization and Digital Marketing Specialization to help business professionals boost their knowledge from home. Auditing classes are free for now, but to enroll, prices begin at $39 depending on membership plan.

