Best Nursing Shoes to Express Your Personal Style

It’s hard to find a nurse today dressed head-to-toe in white, unless you’re a fan of old movies that is. Bright colors and novelty prints (think floral designs, geometrics and polka dots) have taken over the healthcare market, allowing these essential workers to express their personal style on the job.

While uniform dress codes may vary from doctors’ offices to individual hospitals, footwear requirements remain the same — slip-resistant clogs or lace-up styles offer nurses protection and are also easy to clean.

Since comfort is also critical for these professionals, who often work 12-hour shifts, nursing shoe brands like Dansko and Sanita are adding a range of benefits to their offerings like energy-return cushioned footbeds, arch supports, antimicrobial linings and bottoms that provide a hint of bounce.

Due to the enhanced levels of performance and comfort, many of these looks come with higher price points. However, they’re worth the investment since their trend-driven styling allows them to double as an everyday look.

Ahead, we rounded up some of the best nursing shoes to start building your work wardrobe.

Anywear Srangel Health Care Shoe

This lightweight molded style incorporates an anatomical insole for comfort and ventilation holes on the sides for temperature control for long days on your feet.

Anywhere professional shoes. CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

To Buy: Anywear Srangel Health Care Shoe, $31 (was $35).

Skechers Comfort Flex Pro Health Care Shoe

This novelty athletic style features a breathable textile upper that’s treated for stain repellency. Inside, there’s an air-cooled memory foam footbed for underfoot comfort and support.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

To Buy: Skechers Comfort Flex Shoe, $55.

Easy Works Bind Health Care Shoe

This clog style incorporates elastic side goring to comfortably fit a range of foot widths, while the leather upper enhances breathability.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

To Buy: Easy Works Bind Health Care Shoe, $50 (was $80).

Laforst Rachel Clog

Colorful flowers add a seasonal touch to a slip-on style that’s made extra comfortable with elastic side gores and memory foam footbed.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

To Buy: Laforst Rachel Clog, $58.

Spring Step Ferrara Work Shoe

This trendy skull pattern clog is designed with a triple-density, antifungal and antibacterial insole that’s removable to accommodate personal orthotics for a customized fit.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

To Buy: Spring Step Professional Clog, $80.

Klogs Naples Shoe

This colorful style features a rounded toe box for wiggle room, padded collar and dual side goring for a customized fit.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

To Buy: Klogs Naple Slip-On, $111.

Alegria Keli Professional

Underfoot support is delivered with a footbed that combines cork, latex and memory foam, while the polyurethane sole is engineered to reduce pressure on the central metatarsal and heel.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

To Buy: Alegria Keli Professional, $130.

Timberland Pro Renova Professional

This leather style is treated with 3M Scotchguard protector for stain resistance on the outside, while inside there’s an antimicrobial technology to control odors. The brand’s proprietary Anti-Fatigue technology offers foot and leg support.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

To Buy: Timberland Pro Renova Professional, $96.

Nurse Mates Dorin Clog

Part of the brand’s Align series, the clog is designed with a built-in orthotic that aids in placing the foot in an optimum position for stability and support. Inside, there’s also a breathable moisture-wicking fabric lining.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

To Buy: Nurse Mates Dorin, $89.

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through our retail links, we may earn commission and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.