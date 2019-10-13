There’s no way you can conquer the slopes without the proper gear, and that means preparing yourself from the top to the bottom. The right pair of cross-country skiing boots should offer comfort and keep you steady on your feet. Nordic cross country ski boots should allow your body to propel forward efficiently. An anatomically designed footbed can help improve blood flow and enhance support. Here, we’ve rounded up some of the best nordic/cross-country ski boots for men.
Watch on FN
1. Alpina Sports T10 Touring Cross Country Nordic Ski Boots
The boot has an ergonomically constructed design that improves blood flow and fights fatigue.
Pros: Thinsulate insulation keeps you warm while exerting energy. Alpina's Soft Flex technology makes it a comfortable fit.
Cons: They are only compatible with NNN bindings.
2. Whitewoods 301 3 Pin 75mm Nordic XC Ski Boots
Water-proof, wind-proof and capable of breathing, this boot is constructed with high-tech fabric for enhanced durability.
Pros: The anatomic footbed gives room for a comfortable heel counter and toebox. The padded ankle keeps snow and debris away from your feet. The lining has quick-dry fabric to keep combat wetness. The boots have three-pin binding.
Cons: The boots run big.
3. Rossignol X-1 XC Ski Boots Men's
You'll have no problem staying on your feet as the heel and upper cuffs are engineered with stabilization details.
Pros: The boots have NNN binding compatibility. The binding has metal toe clips. They come in a stylish design.
Cons: It doesn't have a three-pin system.
All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through the links included on our site, FN may earn a commission.