No-Tie Shoelaces for Adults

No-tie shoelaces are great for turning a pair of sneakers into slip-ons to save you time.

These uniquely designed laces can also be especially helpful for anyone suffering from conditions like arthritis, which can make tying your shoelaces an often dreaded task. Fortunately, there are various no-tie styles on the market for adults to choose from based on their individual preferences.

While certain options will turn your favorite pairs into slip-on shoes via an eye-catching elastic bump design, others utilize a lock or anchor mechanism to secure the fit. Both alternatives to traditional laces provide adjustable tension so the wearer can achieve a custom feel. Most are offered in a wide assortment of colors to match any look, too.

Additionally, no-tie shoelaces are often trim-to-fit but can sometimes come in different sizes depending on the brand and product. These are also available in various materials, from classic elastic to easy-to-clean silicone.

Below, some great no-tie shoelaces to shop for adults. All the styles on our list should be easy to install and are offered in over a dozen colors to suit different tastes.

Xpand No-Tie Shoelaces

Xpand No-Tie Shoelaces includes two flat laces made with zero-memory elastic rubber, four security anchors and four end clips designed to hold them firmly in place. They come in a wide range of colors and reflective options for enhanced visibility.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

Caterpy No-Tie Shoelaces

Available in kids’ sizes too, Caterpy No-Tie Shoelaces are designed with patented elastic bump technology to secure the tension and should offer a comfortable fit that’s adjustable. They come in over 20 colorways, including tie-dye and reflective styles.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

Lock Laces

Made to be durable and water-resistant, Lock Laces feature a user-friendly dial mechanism that can be tightened and loosened as needed. The style is offered in 13 colors to choose from including hot pink, neon yellow and rainbow.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

Laceez No-Tie Shoelaces

Laceez No-Tie Laces look and feel like classic laces but are fixed with full plastic tips at each end. Weave Laceez through and use the tips to secure them either inside or outside the shoe.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

Homar No-Tie Shoelaces

Rendered from stretchy silicone, these Homar No-Tie Shoelaces also utilize a special grip design on both ends to secure each shoelace. Available in a wide assortment of colors as well as kid sizes, you get 10 no-tie laces per pack.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

Kiwi Sneaker No-Tie Shoelaces

Also utilizing a locking mechanism, Kiwi’s Sneaker No-Tie Shoelaces are one-size-fits-all and available in six color variations. To use them, simply squeeze the lock and thread the laces through your shoe and trim them to fit, ensuring there’s enough overlap. Then, secure the end cap.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Target

Grip Tie Shoelaces

Grip Ties are made of a special patented material meant to provide just a touch of flex and resist untying. These come in three sizes including a kids’ size and a bigger size for boots. They’re also available in various colors.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Etsy

Willstar No Tie Shoelaces

Another good set, these Willstar No-Tie Shoelaces are crafted from stretchable cotton. They come with two metal buttons that are designed to keep them together and are offered in white and neon yellow.