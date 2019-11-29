15 Best Nike Sneakers of All Time That You Can Shop Right Now

Nike is undoubtedly one of the most popular sportswear brands in the market right now, and that’s mostly due to its long-lasting history of innovative footwear designs that have continued to stand the test of time.

Now, let’s explore 15 of the most notable Nike sneakers of all time while readers can also add a few of these models to your closet.

Nike Air Force 1

Originally introduced in 1982 as a basketball sneaker, the Nike Air Force 1 remains a classic in the modern day, but is more recognizable as a streetwear icon while retaining its roots thanks to its leather upper with springy Air cushioning in the midsole.

Nike Air Force 1 Low 07. CREDIT: Nike

Nike Air Max 1

The Nike Air Max 1 is a trailblazer in the footwear sector thanks to the Air Max-cushioning featured on the midsole revealing the first-ever visible air unit seen in a sneaker and jumpstarting the Air Max line that has lasted for decades.

The Nike Air Max 1. CREDIT: Nike

Nike Air Max 90

Another classic shoe from the Nike Air Max line is the Air Max 90 designed by Tinker Hatfield and was introduced in 1990 and it stays true to its original running roots with a breathable low-cut upper complemented by the iconic Waffle outsole.

The Nike Air Max 90. CREDIT: Nike

Nike Air Max 95

Continuing the Air Max lineage is the Nike Air Max 95 designed to represent the human body with the mesh upper represented by the skin; panels are the muscles; the lace loops for the ribs; and the midsole for the spine.

The Nike Air Max 95. CREDIT: Nike

Nike Air Max 97

Inspired by Japan’s high-speed Bullet Trains, the Nike Air Max 97 shook up the running world with its innovative full-length Nike Air unit featured on the midsole that takes comfort to a whole new level.

The lateral side of the Nintendo 64-Inspired Nike Air Max 97. CREDIT: Nike

Nike Dunk

In 1985 the Nike Dunk was born. It has seamlessly translated to street style due to its minimalistic aesthetic and countless colorways that have released since its debut.

Nike Dunk Low Viotec Kids. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

Nike Blazer

The Nike Blazer is traditionally known for its basketball roots but has since turned into an everyday shoe thanks to its clean and simple design.

The Nike Blazer Mid. CREDIT: Nike

Nike Mag

First debuted in the film “Back to the Future Part II,” the Nike Air Mag remains one of the most sought-after sneakers ever released. Only a limited quantity was available in 2011 and 2016 when pairs were auctioned off to raise money for the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s research.

The 2016 Nike Mag. CREDIT: Sotheby's

Nike SB Dunk

Similar to the aforementioned Nike Dunk, the Swoosh has also created an alternate version of the sneaker that features modifications specifically for skateboarding, including a thicker padded tongue and Zoom Air cushioning in the midsole.

The lateral side of the Supreme x Nike SB Dunk Low in “White/Metallic Red.” CREDIT: Supreme

Tom Sachs x Nike Mars Yard

Back in 2012, Nike and artist Tom Sachs partnered to create the Nike Mars Yard shoe inspired by Sachs’ interactions with NASA scientists, which saw a re-release in 2017 with pairs only available to those that completed his unique “Space Camp” consumer experience. The shoe is currently fetching over $3,000 on resell sites.

Tom Sachs x Nike Mars Yard. CREDIT: Nike

Nike Air Jordan 1

Prior to becoming its own entity, the Air Jordan line began with the Jordan 1 and even 30 years after its debut, fans can generally expect new styles to sell out instantly.

The Air Jordan 1 Retro High “Bloodline.” CREDIT: Nike

Nike Cortez

A West Coast staple, the Nike Cortez’s humble beginnings started as a running silhouette, but retained its popularity thanks to the classic pairing of a premium leather upper and rubber sole.

The Nike Cortez. CREDIT: Nike

Nike Air Huarache

Released in 1991, the Nike Air Huarache remains one of the most popular offerings from the brand. The shoe’s standout feature is the lining of the shoe, which is created to act as an exoskeleton for the wearer, molding to the shape of the foot and ankle.

The Nike Air Huarache. CREDIT: Footlocker.com

Nike Air Yeezy

Before forming an ongoing partnership with Adidas, Kanye West released the Nike Air Yeezy in 2009, which was the first-ever shoe to bear the Yeezy name and shook up the sneaker world with its groundbreaking design.

The Nike Air Yeezy. CREDIT: Stadium Goods

Nike Air Yeezy 2

Kanye West and Nike followed up its inaugural Air Yeezy model with the Air Yeezy 2 in 2012. Many sneaker fans still regard it as the best sneaker model that West has ever released and it’s evident with the model’s high resell prices.

Nike Air Yeezy 2.

