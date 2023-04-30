The 10 Best New Balance Shoes for 2023

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

New Balance shoes have seen a remarkable renaissance in recent years, but they’re no fleeting moment in fashion. The cult-favorite sneaker brand has evolved over a century, and full-circle retro shoe trends have only amplified New Balance’s authority in comfort, performance, and innovation. Vintage New Balance models inspired ‘ugly sneaker’ designs by Balenciaga and Gucci in 2017, where ‘Normcore’ and ‘dad shoe’ aesthetics turned aspirational, and put the brand back on fashion’s radar. Ever since, New Balance’s chunky sneakers have been a streetwear staple, worn by everyone from celebs, trendsetters, chic professionals, and perhaps your old man.

New Balance is a longtime leader in supportive footwear technology, dating back to 1906 when it debuted with a flexible arch support insole. The brand grew to provide high-performance shoes to pro athletes in the 1970s and ’80s, such as the 547, 990, and 550 heritage models. When sportswear began trending in the ‘90s, sneaker silhouettes grew bulkier with thick midsoles and added mesh, shown in New Balance’s 580 sneaker that displays the quintessential dad shoe silhouette that’s coveted today. Voluminous, comfortable sneakers were often seen on rappers like Tupac Shakir and LL Cool J, hinting towards ugly-cool aesthetics to come.

The 2000s established New Balance’s norm-core and techwear reputation. Steve Jobs’ uniform at Apple Keynote events famously consisted of a black turtleneck, blue jeans, and New Balance 992 sneakers in the brand’s classic gray – coincidentally similar to Apple’s “Space Gray” iPhone colorway. Jobs’ seal of approval from the heart of Silicon Valley associated New Balance lifestyle shoes with Y2K’s futuristic design and reliable comfort for busy professionals.

A key factor in New Balance’s current resurgence is its strategic collaborations with designers. New Balance saw frenzied success in team-ups with Staud, Casablanca, Levi, Miu Miu, and Comme des Garçon that pulled influence from the brand’s vintage styles. The Aime Leon Dore x New Balance collection is a notable celebrity street style favorite, seen on the likes of Justin and Hailey Bieber, Emily Ratajkowski, and Rita Ora.

New Balance’s high-tech foot support includes features like gel inserts, heel counters, and versatile sizing for narrow and wide feet. Many New Balance styles come equipped with nitrogen-infused FuelCell technology, which is designed to launch athletes into long-lasting strides with lightweight cushioning and optimized rebound. The brand’s also known for its FreshFoam in cushioned running sneakers, which absorbs the impact of your stride, reducing stress on your joints.

New Balance won best Athletic Brand for Footwear News’ FNAA Awards in 2020 and continues to be a consumer go-to for both comfort and style. We’ve rounded up the best New Balance sneakers of 2023 so far, for running, the proverbial catwalk, and anywhere in between.

New Balance 550 Sneakers

Size range: Men’s 4 to 17; women’s 5.5 to 18.5

Men’s 4 to 17; women’s 5.5 to 18.5 Colorways: White

White Materials: Leather and rubber

Leather and rubber Weight: 18 oz

18 oz Special features: White leather, ’80s inspired basketball silhouette, eyelet detailing, leather logo patch, and rubber outsole

The New Balance 550 sneakers are cult-favorite white sneakers for women and men that provide effortless style and comfort. Designed with clean lines and durable layers of leather, the heritage shoe is simple and reliable. New Balance 550s were originally worn by professional basketball players in the ’80s and ’90s, and now give a vintage flair to casual outfits from athleisure to denim.

What reviewers say: “A nice classic cut on these retro basketball sneakers. They are extremely comfortable and easy to dress up or down. So glad I bought them. They’re comfortable and stylish. I will be ordering another pair.”

CREDIT: New Balance



New Balance 530 Sneakers

Size range: Men’s 4 to 14; women’s 5.5 to 15.5

Men’s 4 to 14; women’s 5.5 to 15.5 Colorways: Grey matter with harbor gray and silver metallic; black with magnet and silver metallic

Grey matter with harbor gray and silver metallic; black with magnet and silver metallic Materials: Synthetic and mesh upper; rubber sole

Synthetic and mesh upper; rubber sole Weight: 12.1 oz

12.1 oz Special features: ABSORB midsole impact cushioning and compression resistance, and removable cushioned insole

The New Balance 530 model is a brand staple running shoe that calls back to the 2000s. It’s constructed with padding along the tongue and cuff for comfort, perforation for breathability, a textured grip tread, and optimal impact padding on the midsole. The trendy, extra-cushioned dad shoe design of the sneaker makes them ideal walking shoes for men and women for running errands and busy days on your feet.

What reviewers say: One customer wrote, “Great purchase gives a great retro city walk vibe and my most comfortable shoes!” Another said, “Very comfortable shoe that gives the cool dad vibes. I would purchase in every colorway.”

CREDIT: New Balance



New Balance 327 Sneakers

Size range: Men’s 4 to 17; women’s 5.5 to 18.5

Men’s 4 to 17; women’s 5.5 to 18.5 Colorways: Green and teal, gray and indigo, beige and burgundy

Green and teal, gray and indigo, beige and burgundy Materials: Suede and mesh upper

Suede and mesh upper Weight: 11.8 oz

11.8 oz Special features: Adjustable lace closure for a customized fit, nubbed tread, removable insole, and ‘70s-inspired silhouette

The ’70s-inspired New Balance 327 sneakers features bold suede color blocking and a wedge silhouette. The 327s borrow features from the best trail running shoes, including an adjustable lace closure and trail-inspired lug outsole. These sneakers pair well with anything from athletic apparel to easy jeans, taking you from your morning workout to lunch. Katie Holmes often styles her New Balance x Staud 327s with casual pants and a wool trench for an easy stroll down the block in NYC.

What reviewers say: One customer said, “Love the styling of the shoes. Super comfortable. A little snug in the midsole, but that’s better to keep from sliding. Very roomy elsewhere. Get lots of compliments on these. I also like how they came with colored laces but also a set of white if I want to change. The grip on the sole and the rear is also excellent.”

CREDIT: New Balance



New Balance 547 Sneakers

Size range: Men’s 5.5 to 14; women’s 7 to 15.5

Men’s 5.5 to 14; women’s 7 to 15.5 Colorways: Beige with off white, black with gray, gray with off white, green with gray, off white with gray

Beige with off white, black with gray, gray with off white, green with gray, off white with gray Materials: Suede and mesh upper

Suede and mesh upper Weight: 10.3 oz

10.3 oz Special features: Lightweight EVA foam cushioning in the midsole and heel, ENCAP midsole cushioning for all-day support, and made with sustainable materials

New Balance is already known for comfortable shoes, but if we had to choose the most comfortable shoes for women and men from the brand, it’d have to be the iconic New Balance 574. The 574s are great sneakers for trail running and outdoor activity, due to their lightweight EVA cushioning in the heel, midsole, and traction tread. Emily Ratajkowski has been seen in her 547s while walking her dog, styled with bike shorts, a band tee, and sunglasses. And Harry Styles was spotted wearing New Balance 574 sneakers on the set of “Don’t Worry Darling” with lounge pants and a tee shirt.

What reviewers say: “I wear these 574s everywhere, walking the dog, running errands, work etc. and my feet have never been happier. I’m a bit wide-footed and always run into issues with breaking-in new shoes. But with these 574s, there was no breaking-in necessary. I highly recommend the 574s if you’re looking for a comfortable, stylish shoe that keeps your feet happy and supported.”

CREDIT: New Balance



New Balance 990 v6 Sneakers

Size range: Men’s 7 to 16 (X-narrow to XX-wide); women’s 5 to 12 (standard to X-wide)

Men’s 7 to 16 (X-narrow to XX-wide); women’s 5 to 12 (standard to X-wide) Colorways: Grey, black with silver; navy with silver

Grey, black with silver; navy with silver Materials: Leather and mesh upper; rubber and synthetic sole

Leather and mesh upper; rubber and synthetic sole Weight: 11.3 oz

11.3 oz Drop: 12mm

12mm Special features: Dual density collar for ankle support, Ortholite insert for firm insole, and blown rubber outsole for rebound

The celeb-loved gray-toned New Balance 990 v6 sneakers are one of the brand’s trendiest lifestyle shoes for their throwback aesthetic. Constructed with suede, mesh, and rubber, and equipped with a supportive Ortholite and ENCAP midsole cushioning, this pair will keep you comfy all day, whether you’re going for a jog or shopping ’till you drop. These are optimal sneakers for arthritic feet because they’re constructed with breathable material, soft arch support, a rocker bottom, and adjustable lacing. Kaia Gerber was recently spotted wearing a pair after a work out, styled in all-black with a fleece jacket, sports bra, leggings, sunglasses and a blue tote.

What reviewers say: “I have used the 990 series shoe for decades. It is a good shoe that feels good and wears well,” wrote one customer. Another said, “These are a perfect fit. Right out of the box they are more comfortable than any shoe I worn. I’ve been buying these for several years. This pair is so perfect that I’m about to order another pair in blue.”

CREDIT: New Balance



New Balance 9060 Sneakers

Size range: Men’s 4 to 14; women’s 4.5 to 18.5

Men’s 4 to 14; women’s 4.5 to 18.5 Colorways: Grey with white; black with gray

Grey with white; black with gray Materials: Mesh and suede upper

Mesh and suede upper Weight: 14.7 oz

14.7 oz Special features: ABZORB and SBS cushioning on midsole, diamond pattern inspired by 860 design

The New Balance 9060 sneakers are the epitome of the chunky sneaker trend. They have porous mesh for all-day breathability in the upper, anchored by Y2K-inspired suede bar overlays. The bold pod midsole helps absorb impact, and a translucent disk in the heel adds some textural, tech-forward appeal. The futuristic style is loved by Hailey Bieber, who often pairs her 9060s with crew socks, bike shorts, and an oversized jacket after a workout.

What reviewers say: “New Balance has been on the up-and-up recently with their 2002R and 990v3 silhouettes and the 9060 is no different! With amazing comfort for all feet and that trendy dad shoe vibe that is so popular right now, the 9060 has it all!”

CREDIT: New Balance



New Balance Fresh Foam Roav Sneakers

Size range: Men’s 7 to 18; women’s 5 to 12

Men’s 7 to 18; women’s 5 to 12 Colorways: Black; white

Black; white Materials: Mesh, rubber

Mesh, rubber Drop: 8mm

8mm Weight: 8.6 oz

8.6 oz Special features: Fresh Foam midsole cushioning, NDurance rubber outsole technology, and Ultra Heel for a snug fit

The New Balance Fresh Foam Roav sneakers are ideal shoes for nurses or people who need a pair of shoes for standing all day. The design provides plenty of supportive features, including a cushioned foam midsole for shock absorption, a close-fit heel, and snug closures to enhance stability for hours.

What reviewers say: “I bought these shoes before a trip to Vegas and it was the best purchase ever! The shoe is lightweight and so comfortable. I walked the Vegas strip daily for about 4 days and there was no pain.”

CREDIT: New Balance



New Balance 1540V3 Sneakers

Size range: Men’s 7 to 18; women’s 5 to 12

Men’s 7 to 18; women’s 5 to 12 Colorways: Black and grey; blue and grey

Black and grey; blue and grey Materials: Mesh, rubber

Mesh, rubber Weight: 14.9 oz

14.9 oz Special features: ENCAP midsole, rollbar system, performance foam

New Balance’s 1540v3 sneakers provide a stable footbed to help keep your feet in a comfortable, neutral position. They also offer ample support for overpronators and those who need shoes for flat feet. The stability running shoes feature the company’s ENCAP and Rollbar midsole technology, which keeps rear foot movement under control, and two layers of performance foam provide a soft rebound. Suitable for both running and walking, the silhouette comes in widths, making them appropriate shoes for wide feet, too.

What reviewers say: “I’ve been searching for a while for new wide width New Balance sneakers. These are comfortable, practical, and just what I wanted.”

CREDIT: New Balance



New Balance Coco CG1 Tennis Shoes

Size range: Men’s 4 to 15; women’s 6 to 16.5

Men’s 4 to 15; women’s 6 to 16.5 Colorways: White and black

White and black Materials: FuelCell foam and Fit Weave Lite

FuelCell foam and Fit Weave Lite Weight: 13.4 oz

13.4 oz Special features: FuelCell foam, Energy Arc and carbon fiber midsole, Fit Weave Lite structure, saddle gore band, and NDurance rubber outsole

The New Balance Coco CG1 sneakers are a top pair of tennis shoes for women and men, giving unmatched support for shuffling on the court. Inspired by ’90s basketball sneaker silhouettes, the tennis shoe is padded with sport-specific technology, such as FuelCell cushioning that eases shock on your knees and back when you’re serving, and Energy Arc technology to propel you to the net and back. The shoe is also constructed with Fit Weave Lite for structured but lightweight support, as well as a saddle gore band for lateral mobility.

What reviewers say: One customer wrote, “I had ankle surgery in October 2022 and I’m getting back on the court now. These high top tennis shoes are helping me play some of my best tennis ever! They keep me stable and worry free from rollovers.”

CREDIT: New Balance



New Balance Fresh Foam X 1080 Running Shoes

Size range: Men’s 7 to 14; women’s 5 to 13

Men’s 7 to 14; women’s 5 to 13 Colorways: White and black

White and black Materials: Knit and rubber

Knit and rubber Weight: 7.9 oz

7.9 oz Special features: Fresh Foam X cushioning, Hypoknit upper, bootie upper

Featuring an average a 4.5-star rating, the New Balance’s Fresh Foam X 1080 sneakers are a top cushioned shoe for running or walking. They’re designed to give a snug fit to help keep feet in a neutral position — a nice feature for those who need supportive walking shoes for high arches — and they’re a stellar option for inflamed heels or foot conditions. The slightly elevated heel makes them a good pair of walking shoes for plantar fasciitis.

What reviewers say: “These are my all-time favorite New Balance, for two reasons; 1) I can order them in a wide size which gives me plenty of room for my toes. 2) They roll your toes upwards, so there’s no pressure on your foot jamming down. I also love that they are out of a fabric material which also helps to accommodate my painful feet.”

CREDIT: New Balance



What to Look for in the Best New Balance Sneakers

Cushioning: While all New Balance sneakers prioritize cushioning for comfortable wear, the styles vary to absorb different levels of impact. It’s important to choose a shoe with proper cushioning to ensure support and protect your joints. For running and high impact strides, New Balance’s Fresh Foam technology provides cushioning in several shoe points for smooth take-offs and swift endurance.

While all New Balance sneakers prioritize cushioning for comfortable wear, the styles vary to absorb different levels of impact. It’s important to choose a shoe with proper cushioning to ensure support and protect your joints. For running and high impact strides, New Balance’s Fresh Foam technology provides cushioning in several shoe points for smooth take-offs and swift endurance. Activity: Selecting a pair of sneakers to match your activity is key. New Balance’s best running shoes include styles ranging from ultra-cushioned options to lightweight and minimalistic designs. For daily strolls, New Balance has plenty of walking shoes for men and women with stabilizing features. New Balance also creates great options for specific sports, including some of the best tennis shoes for women and men, and top soccer shoes for women and men.

Selecting a pair of sneakers to match your activity is key. New Balance’s best running shoes include styles ranging from ultra-cushioned options to lightweight and minimalistic designs. For daily strolls, New Balance has plenty of walking shoes for men and women with stabilizing features. New Balance also creates great options for specific sports, including some of the best tennis shoes for women and men, and top soccer shoes for women and men. Width: New Balance shoes cater to the full spectrum of foot sizing, whether you need shoes for wide feet or shoes for narrow feet. You’ll want your sneakers to fit like a glove with plenty of room for mobility, especially if you’re doing intense activity for long periods of time. For wide feet, check out New Balance sneaker models in 990, 327, and Fresh Foam Roav. For narrow feet, you’ll find a good fit with New Balance 411, 608, and Fresh Foam 1080 silhouettes.

New Balance shoes cater to the full spectrum of foot sizing, whether you need shoes for wide feet or shoes for narrow feet. You’ll want your sneakers to fit like a glove with plenty of room for mobility, especially if you’re doing intense activity for long periods of time. For wide feet, check out New Balance sneaker models in 990, 327, and Fresh Foam Roav. For narrow feet, you’ll find a good fit with New Balance 411, 608, and Fresh Foam 1080 silhouettes. Foot type: Those who need shoes for flat feet and low arches should seek out a style with a cushioned sole, low to medium arch support, and a firm structure. For neutral feet, look for sneakers with neutral support and flexibility — most of the cushioning should be in the heel to distribute weight evenly on impact with the ground. For high arches, stability running shoes and walking shoes should have a non-slip sole, plenty of arch support, and a snug fit to distribute pressure evenly and prevent injury.

How to Wash New Balance Sneakers

Whether you love to maintain a bright white glow on your go-to pair needs a polish, regularly cleaning New Balance sneakers is fairly simple. For starters, do not toss them in the washing machine. Instead, the brand suggests New Balance owners use a light bristle brush or a basic toothbrush to clean in between the seams and on the upper. As for soap, a mild laundry or dishwashing detergent works great, but make sure it’s free of dyes to avoid staining. Using the brush, scrub your sneakers with detergent to target dirt spots and scuffs. Then, use a damp cloth to wipe the shoes clean and allow them to air dry for 24 hours. If you wish to remove odor, use a shoe deodorizer spray that is silicone-based. If your sneakers are made of suede or leather, opt for a specialized cleaner to avoid damage.

How We Chose the Best New Balance Sneakers

For more than 75 years, Footwear News has been the shoe authority. Our coverage spans top industry news, retail trends, head-to-toe fashion, athletic and outdoor analysis, and more. Footwear News’ global network of editors has carefully curated all product selections featured using our expansive brand knowledge and thorough research to find quality, long-lasting items. In order to select the 10 Best New Balance sneakers, we conducted market research into New Balance shoes currently on the market based on popularity and function. We also evaluated consumer product reviews to determine the most comfortable, best fitting, and most loved New Balance sneakers for various needs and occasions. Learn more about us here.

Olivia Cigliano is the Commerce Writer and Producer at WWD and Footwear News. She is a New York City-based fashion and lifestyle writer, riding the pulse of trends and digital culture. Her previous bylines can be found on CR Fashion Book and Elite Daily. When she’s not writing shopping content at WWD and FN, she can be found searching for a holy grail in a Brooklyn thrift store or surveilling newsstands for fashion magazines — wearing her go-to New Balance 725 ‘dad’ sneakers.